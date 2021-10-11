UK Government Needs To Do More To Combat Energy Crisis: Industry Leaders

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 80.52 +1.17 +1.47%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 83.60 +1.21 +1.47%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 5.402 -0.163 -2.93%
Graph up Heating Oil 10 mins 2.513 +0.039 +1.57%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.379 +0.013 +0.55%
Graph up Louisiana Light 5 days 79.86 +0.80 +1.01%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 5 days 79.86 +0.80 +1.01%
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 82.18 +1.05 +1.29%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 81.56 +2.96 +3.77%
Chart Mars US 18 hours 77.10 +0.70 +0.92%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.379 +0.013 +0.55%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 4 days 80.86 +3.72 +4.82%
Graph up Murban 4 days 82.20 +3.90 +4.98%
Graph up Iran Heavy 4 days 78.13 +0.99 +1.28%
Graph up Basra Light 4 days 81.01 +0.46 +0.57%
Graph up Saharan Blend 4 days 82.81 +1.11 +1.36%
Graph up Bonny Light 4 days 82.18 +1.05 +1.29%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 82.18 +1.05 +1.29%
Chart Girassol 4 days 82.81 +1.12 +1.37%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 81.56 +2.96 +3.77%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 4 days 65.03 +0.18 +0.28%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 15 hours 65.80 +0.20 +0.30%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 15 hours 78.35 +1.05 +1.36%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 15 hours 79.75 +1.05 +1.33%
Graph up Sweet Crude 15 hours 77.45 +1.05 +1.37%
Graph up Peace Sour 15 hours 75.30 +1.15 +1.55%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 15 hours 75.30 +1.15 +1.55%
Chart Light Sour Blend 15 hours 77.35 +1.05 +1.38%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 15 hours 78.10 +0.80 +1.03%
Chart Central Alberta 15 hours 75.40 +0.95 +1.28%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 5 days 79.86 +0.80 +1.01%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 4 days 75.75 +1.00 +1.34%
Graph up Giddings 4 days 69.50 +1.00 +1.46%
Graph up ANS West Coast 5 days 82.57 +1.39 +1.71%
Graph up West Texas Sour 4 days 73.30 +1.05 +1.45%
Graph up Eagle Ford 4 days 77.25 +1.05 +1.38%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 4 days 77.25 +1.05 +1.38%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 4 days 75.75 +1.00 +1.34%
Chart Kansas Common 4 days 69.50 +1.00 +1.46%
Chart Buena Vista 4 days 84.79 +0.55 +0.65%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Europeans and Americans are beginning to see the results of depending on renewables.
  • 7 minutes Is China Rising or Falling? Has it Enraged the World and Lost its Way? How is their Economy Doing?
  • 13 minutes NordStream2
  • 4 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 1 day Monday 9/13 - "High Natural Gas Prices Today Will Send U.S. Production Soaring Next Year" by Irina Slav
  • 19 hours "A Very Predictable Global Energy Crisis" by Irina Slav --- MUST READ
  • 5 hours Two Good and Plausible Ideas about Saving Water and Redirecting it to Where it is Needed.
  • 4 days Corporations are Falling into the Woke Trap. Oil and Gas Companies are Included.
  • 5 days Beijing (CCP) Unleashes Sweeping Bid to Remold Society (Take Complete Control)
  • 4 days Perfect Energy Storm in Europe: turning our back on fossil fuels is easier said than done!
  • 5 days Evergrande is going Belly Up.
  • 5 days This is why pipelines have bad press.

Breaking News:

Surging Energy Prices Make Russia A Top Investor Pick

Copper Prices Dip As The Energy Crunch Sparks Demand Doubts

Copper Prices Dip As The Energy Crunch Sparks Demand Doubts

A perfect mix of a…

The Energy Transition Will Take Decades Not Years

The Energy Transition Will Take Decades Not Years

As energy prices soar and…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
City A.M

City A.M

CityAM.com is the online presence of City A.M., London's first free daily business newspaper. Both platforms cover financial and business news as well as sport and…

More Info

Share

Related News

UK Government Needs To Do More To Combat Energy Crisis: Industry Leaders

By City A.M - Oct 11, 2021, 2:30 PM CDT

Heavy industry bosses in the UK have been piling pressure on the government to provide emergency cash to manufacturers struggling to cope with surging energy costs.

Business secretary Kwasi Kwarteng said he was in talks with the Treasury to provide emergency funding to heavy industry firms, but the claim was quickly slapped down by anonymous sources at the Treasury.

A Treasury source said Kwarteng had “made up” the talks, although Number 10 said, “Treasury officials are working with Beis (the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy) as the lead department and Beis is working with a number of different departments on this”.

The row has left industry bodies desperate for clarity around whether the government will come to the rescue of manufacturers that are being driven to the brink by surging energy costs.

Gas prices have risen by more than 250 percent since January, which has seen 12 challenger UK energy firms go bust this year.

This has put serious pressure on many industrial firms that are high energy users as they do not benefit from the energy price cap afforded to households.

Director general of UK Steel Gareth Stace today told Times Radio that Boris Johnson needs to “bang ministerial heads together, and take control himself as the Prime Minister”.

He is calling for the government to cut “policy costs” around “carbon costs, renewables, capacity, and network charges”.

“The government could press a button, pull a lever, and address those additional costs that our competitors don’t pay,” Stace said. 

“And then secondly, address the wholesale price. And that is in the short term, temporary, saying to government, provide us with a certain amount of capacity at a competitive price in that short term that will get us over this energy crisis now.”

“If you don’t do this now, then what is an energy crisis today could turn into a steel industry crisis in the future.”

Speaking to journalists today, Johnson’s official spokesman said: “It’s a piece of work across government – Treasury officials are working with Beis as the lead department and Beis is working with a number of different departments on this. It’s right we have those discussions in the industry.”

By City AM

More Top Reads from Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Russia And Ukraine Return To Court Over Black Sea Ship Seizures

Next Post

Surging Energy Prices Make Russia A Top Investor Pick

City A.M

City A.M

CityAM.com is the online presence of City A.M., London's first free daily business newspaper. Both platforms cover financial and business news as well as sport and…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Bearish Hedge Fund Manager: ‘Nothing Can Save Oil’

Bearish Hedge Fund Manager: ‘Nothing Can Save Oil’
China’s Heavy-Handed Solution To The Semiconductor Shortage

China’s Heavy-Handed Solution To The Semiconductor Shortage
German Coal Plant Runs Completely Out Of Coal

German Coal Plant Runs Completely Out Of Coal
Second Surprise Crude Build Caps Oil Price Gains

Second Surprise Crude Build Caps Oil Price Gains
Workers Wanted: Miners Offered $100k Per Year As Coal Prices Soar

Workers Wanted: Miners Offered $100k Per Year As Coal Prices Soar


Most Commented

Alt text

Europe’s Energy Crisis Is Driving Up Natural Gas Prices Worldwide

 Alt text

A Very Predictable Global Energy Crisis

 Alt text

The Energy Transition Will Take Decades Not Years

 Alt text

Oil Prices Rebound As U.S. Walks Back Plan To Tap Strategic Petroleum Reserve
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com