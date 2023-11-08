UK Dishes Out More Sanctions On Russia’s Oil, Gold Players

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 75.60 -1.77 -2.29%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 79.79 -1.82 -2.23%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 80.95 -1.90 -2.29%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 3.116 -0.024 -0.76%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 2.134 -0.034 -1.55%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 80.16 -3.58 -4.28%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 80.16 -3.58 -4.28%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 83.35 -3.57 -4.11%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 86.50 -2.36 -2.66%
Chart Mars US 5 days 79.71 -2.05 -2.51%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.134 -0.034 -1.55%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 2 days 84.63 -1.76 -2.04%
Graph down Murban 2 days 85.06 -2.04 -2.34%
Graph down Iran Heavy 2 days 84.19 -3.23 -3.69%
Graph down Basra Light 709 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 2 days 83.84 -3.41 -3.91%
Graph down Bonny Light 2 days 83.35 -3.57 -4.11%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 83.35 -3.57 -4.11%
Chart Girassol 2 days 83.81 -3.71 -4.24%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 86.50 -2.36 -2.66%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 162 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 5 hours 49.92 -2.90 -5.49%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 13 hours 79.52 -3.45 -4.16%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 13 hours 77.77 -3.45 -4.25%
Graph down Sweet Crude 5 hours 68.57 -3.40 -4.72%
Graph down Peace Sour 5 hours 60.22 -7.10 -10.55%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 5 hours 60.22 -7.10 -10.55%
Chart Light Sour Blend 5 hours 64.87 -3.45 -5.05%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 5 hours 71.87 -3.85 -5.08%
Chart Central Alberta 5 hours 61.37 -5.95 -8.84%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 80.16 -3.58 -4.28%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 73.85 -3.45 -4.46%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 67.60 -3.45 -4.86%
Graph up ANS West Coast 7 days 88.47 +1.94 +2.24%
Graph down West Texas Sour 2 days 72.90 -3.45 -4.52%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 73.85 -3.45 -4.46%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 73.85 -3.45 -4.46%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 73.75 -3.50 -4.53%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 67.50 -3.50 -4.93%
Chart Buena Vista 3 days 87.02 +0.31 +0.36%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 13 mins GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 1 day How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 12 days Wasting money down under
  • 12 days If hydrogen is the answer, you're asking the wrong question

Breaking News:

Nigeria Launches New Crude Oil Grade To Boost Exports

World's Biggest Shipper Cuts 10,000 Jobs

World's Biggest Shipper Cuts 10,000 Jobs

The shipping giant A.P. Moller-Maersk…

Why Oil Prices Are Likely To Climb From Here

Why Oil Prices Are Likely To Climb From Here

With the US looking at…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Share

Related News

UK Dishes Out More Sanctions On Russia’s Oil, Gold Players

By Julianne Geiger - Nov 08, 2023, 12:30 PM CST

The United Kingdom sanctioned on Wednesday another 29 individuals and entities that are supporting Russia’s oil and gold sectors, adding to the list of 1,800 individuals and entities that have already been sanctioned by the UK.

The list of sanctioned entities includes Russia’s largest gold refiner as well as Russian oligarchs and third-country enablers that the UK has said are helping to fuel Russia’s war efforts in Ukraine. Also finding itself on the list of newly sanctioned entities is a UAE-based network responsible for funneling $300 million in gold revenues to Russia, which includes gold trader Paloma Precious DMCC and Howard Jon Baker.

Gold producers Nord Gold PLC and Highland Gold Mining Limited also landed themselves on the UK’s list.

For oil-related entities, Paramount Energy & Commodities DMCC made the list, standing accused of deceptive shipping practices and opaque ownership structures.

“Sanctions continue to deal a heavy blow to the Kremlin’s war economy, to date depriving Putin of over $400bn to fund his illegal invasion of Ukraine. But we must keep tightening the screws on Moscow. Today’s sanctions will hit those who have provided succor to Putin by helping him to lessen the impact of our sanctions on Russian gold and oil – two critical sources of revenue for the Russian war machine. As we root out and close down these circumvention avenues, we’ll continue to box Putin in and make sure his faltering war effort in Ukraine ends in failure,” UK Foreign Secretary James Cleverly said in a Wednesday press release.

While Western alliances have sought to restrict Russia’s oil and gas revenues as a means for funding its war efforts in Ukraine, the country’s oil and gas revenues increased in October, more than doubling from September to $17.6 billion due to a cyclical surge in the profit-based tax.

By Julianne Geiger for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Barclays Slashes $4 Off Brent Crude Oil Forecast For 2024

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Huge Jump In Crude Inventories Sends Oil Prices Tumbling

Huge Jump In Crude Inventories Sends Oil Prices Tumbling
Emergency Oil Meeting Discusses Potential For Diesel Outages

Emergency Oil Meeting Discusses Potential For Diesel Outages
The U.S. Plans To Buy 6 Million Barrels Of Oil For The SPR At $79

The U.S. Plans To Buy 6 Million Barrels Of Oil For The SPR At $79
U.S. Crude Production Breaks Records

U.S. Crude Production Breaks Records
Trans Mountain Oil Pipeline 90% Complete

Trans Mountain Oil Pipeline 90% Complete

ADVERTISEMENT


Most Commented

Alt text

Oil Poised To Become U.S.’ Single Largest Export Product

 Alt text

America’s Founding Oil Barons Are Ditching Fossil Fuels

 Alt text

Is The UK Giving Up On Solar Power?

 Alt text

Oil And Gas Still Drawing In Investors Despite Transition
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com