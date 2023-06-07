UK Bans Big Oil Ads For Misleading Messages On Green Energy

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 72.36 +0.62 +0.86%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 76.89 +0.60 +0.79%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 76.66 +0.45 +0.59%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 2.253 -0.009 -0.40%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.566 +0.002 +0.06%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 74.44 +0.43 +0.58%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 74.44 +0.43 +0.58%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 75.64 -0.92 -1.20%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 77.09 +3.74 +5.10%
Chart Mars US 13 hours 71.39 -0.41 -0.57%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.566 +0.002 +0.06%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 1 day 73.87 -2.07 -2.73%
Graph down Murban 1 day 75.26 -2.08 -2.69%
Graph down Iran Heavy 1 day 74.96 -0.66 -0.87%
Graph down Basra Light 554 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 1 day 76.20 -0.81 -1.05%
Graph down Bonny Light 1 day 75.64 -0.92 -1.20%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 75.64 -0.92 -1.20%
Chart Girassol 1 day 77.94 -0.93 -1.18%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 77.09 +3.74 +5.10%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 7 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 5 hours 50.49 -0.41 -0.81%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 5 hours 73.89 -0.41 -0.55%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 5 hours 72.14 -0.41 -0.57%
Graph down Sweet Crude 5 hours 69.29 -0.41 -0.59%
Graph down Peace Sour 5 hours 65.99 -0.41 -0.62%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 5 hours 65.99 -0.41 -0.62%
Chart Light Sour Blend 5 hours 67.29 -0.41 -0.61%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 5 hours 76.24 -0.41 -0.53%
Chart Central Alberta 5 hours 65.59 -0.41 -0.62%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 74.44 +0.43 +0.58%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 68.75 +0.50 +0.73%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 62.50 +0.50 +0.81%
Graph up ANS West Coast 5 days 75.43 +1.66 +2.25%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 66.38 +0.41 +0.62%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 68.63 +0.41 +0.60%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 68.63 +0.41 +0.60%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 68.75 +0.50 +0.73%
Chart Kansas Common 5 days 62.00 +3.75 +6.44%
Chart Buena Vista 5 days 76.40 +1.64 +2.19%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 2 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 2 hours Solving The Space Problem For America’s Solar Industry
  • 5 hours Russian Officials Voice Concerns About Chinese-Funded Rail Line
  • 2 hours How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 2 days Investment in renewables tanking
  • 6 days If hydrogen is the answer, you're asking the wrong question
  • 6 days "Mexico Plans to Become an Export Hub With US-Drilled Natural Gas" - Bloomberg - (See image)

Breaking News:

UK Bans Big Oil Ads For Misleading Messages On Green Energy

India's Imports Of Russian Oil Hit A Record High

India's Imports Of Russian Oil Hit A Record High

India imported record levels of…

The Battle To Decarbonize The Aviation Industry

The Battle To Decarbonize The Aviation Industry

From banning short-haul flights to…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Related News

UK Bans Big Oil Ads For Misleading Messages On Green Energy

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Jun 07, 2023, 3:31 AM CDT

The UK’s Advertising Standards Authority on Wednesday banned TV, online, and newspaper ads of Shell, Repsol, and Petronas in which the oil giants have overstated their efforts in advancing green energy, “misleadingly omitting” the large share of fossil fuels in their business.

The Advertising Standards Authority (ASA) told the three companies their TV, YouTube, and newspaper ads currently circulated in the UK “must not appear again” in their current form as they are “likely to mislead consumers if they misrepresented the contribution that lower-carbon initiatives played, or would play in the near future, as part of the overall balance of a company's activities.”  

In Shell’s case, a poster in Bristol, a TV ad, and a YouTube ad “misleadingly omitted material information about the proportion of their business activities that were comprised of lower carbon activities,” ASA said in its ruling.

Repsol, for its part, had a paid-for online display ad, which “misleadingly omitted material information including how and when Repsol would achieve net zero emissions, and the role that the development of biofuels would play in that plan.”

Malaysia’s Petronas has a TV ad that “misleadingly omitted material information about the balance of its current activities, its emissions, and the pathway to reducing them,” the advertising watchdog said.

Commenting on the ruling, a Shell spokesman told Sky News, “We strongly disagree with the ASA's decision, which could slow the UK's drive towards renewable energy.”

“People are already well aware that Shell produces the oil and gas they depend on today. When customers fill up at our petrol stations across the UK, it's under the instantly recognisable Shell logo.”

Shell added that “No energy transition can be successful if people are not aware of the alternatives available to them.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Guy Parker, CEO of the advertising watchdog, explained the decision to ban the ads in an interview with Bloomberg Green, “These companies did not go far enough in their campaigns to provide at least some information for readers and viewers of the ads that told the other side of the story.”

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Climate Activists Slam Biden For Breaking Gas Financing Promise

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

U.S. Gasoline Prices Are Set For A Significant Decline 

U.S. Gasoline Prices Are Set For A Significant Decline 
Iran Seizes Third Oil Tanker As U.S. Boosts Military Presence

Iran Seizes Third Oil Tanker As U.S. Boosts Military Presence
14,000 Inactive Oil & Gas Wells In U.S. Unplugged

14,000 Inactive Oil & Gas Wells In U.S. Unplugged
Oil Markets Shocked By Across the Board Inventory Builds

Oil Markets Shocked By Across the Board Inventory Builds
Finland’s Electricity Prices Fall Below Zero

Finland’s Electricity Prices Fall Below Zero

ADVERTISEMENT


Most Commented

Alt text

Texas Natural Gas Prices Turn Negative

 Alt text

Oil Markets Struggle To Overcome Bearish Sentiment

 Alt text

The Energy Transition Has A Metals Problem

 Alt text

Two Charts That Explain U.S. Energy Independence
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com