UAE To Ship Lower Oil Volumes To Asia This Month

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 71.66 +3.10 +4.52%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 75.54 +3.04 +4.19%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 74.19 +1.88 +2.60%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 2.145 +0.044 +2.09%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.397 +0.071 +3.06%
Graph down Louisiana Light 4 days 77.55 -1.23 -1.56%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 77.55 -1.23 -1.56%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 71.99 +0.60 +0.84%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 73.75 -6.28 -7.85%
Chart Mars US 17 hours 67.46 +0.06 +0.09%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.397 +0.071 +3.06%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 1 day 72.27 -0.55 -0.76%
Graph down Murban 1 day 73.26 -0.67 -0.91%
Graph up Iran Heavy 1 day 69.90 +0.68 +0.98%
Graph down Basra Light 521 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 1 day 72.14 +0.70 +0.98%
Graph up Bonny Light 1 day 71.99 +0.60 +0.84%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 71.99 +0.60 +0.84%
Chart Girassol 1 day 74.82 +0.13 +0.17%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 73.75 -6.28 -7.85%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 1 day 54.26 +0.17 +0.31%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 8 hours 47.31 -0.04 -0.08%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 8 hours 70.71 -0.04 -0.06%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 8 hours 68.96 -0.04 -0.06%
Graph down Sweet Crude 8 hours 66.11 -0.04 -0.06%
Graph down Peace Sour 8 hours 62.81 -0.04 -0.06%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 8 hours 62.81 -0.04 -0.06%
Chart Light Sour Blend 8 hours 64.11 -0.04 -0.06%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 8 hours 73.06 -0.04 -0.05%
Chart Central Alberta 8 hours 62.41 -0.04 -0.06%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 4 days 77.55 -1.23 -1.56%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 65.00 -7.00 -9.72%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 58.75 -7.00 -10.65%
Graph down ANS West Coast 3 days 75.01 -3.98 -5.04%
Graph down West Texas Sour 2 days 61.13 -7.06 -10.35%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 65.08 -7.06 -9.79%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 65.08 -7.06 -9.79%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 65.00 -7.00 -9.72%
Chart Kansas Common 7 days 67.00 +2.00 +3.08%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 72.26 -5.91 -7.56%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 2 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 1 day Investment in renewables tanking
  • 2 days If hydrogen is the answer, you're asking the wrong question
  • 2 days The Bear in the China Shop!
  • 5 days Russian Officials Voice Concerns About Chinese-Funded Rail Line
  • 7 days How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy

Breaking News:

Russia Reports A Second Drone Attack On Its Ilsky Oil Refinery

Georgian PM Pushes EU, NATO Aspirations

Georgian PM Pushes EU, NATO Aspirations

Georgia’s Prime Minster is looking…

Could Argentina Replicate Brazil’s Offshore Oil Boom?

Could Argentina Replicate Brazil’s Offshore Oil Boom?

Argentina may be best known…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Share

Related News

UAE To Ship Lower Oil Volumes To Asia This Month

By Charles Kennedy - May 05, 2023, 7:25 AM CDT

The United Arab Emirates' ADNOC has informed Asian buyers of crude it would ship 5% lower volumes to them this month, possibly as a result of the additional OPEC+ production cuts announced last month.

For June and July, however, ADNOC told buyers it would supply full volumes, Reuters reported, citing unnamed sources familiar with developments.

One source, however, noted that "We may see less loading from ADNOC from May onwards."

The additional production cut of 1.16 million bpd was agreed to stay in effect until the end of the year.

OPEC+ agreed to reduce combined oil production by an additional 1.16 million barrels daily last month, arguing it aimed at stabilizing the oil market rather than scrambling to push oil prices higher.

Indeed, prices have now erased any gains made following the additional cut announcement as bearish sentiment prevails among traders. Negative economic data from the United States and China and a worry about U.S. banks have led the surge in bearish feelings.

Bloomberg also reported that ADNOC was preparing to start shipping less crude oil abroad in compliance with the production cut, noting that it was the first sign that the production cuts are affecting export oil shipments.

Both reports noted that the 5% operational tolerance is the maximum rate at which ADNOC can cut shipments under long-term contracts without triggering penalty action.

Saudi Arabia meanwhile said it would reduce oil prices for Asian buyers. The move implies OPEC's largest producer expects weaker demand from its bigger buyer group in the near term.

The expectation was supported by April oil import figures for the continent, which revealed a dip on weaker buying from China and India. Total shipments to Asia averaged 26.39 million barrels per day (bpd) in April, down from 27.6 million bpd in March, per data from Refinitiv Oil Research.

ADVERTISEMENT

By Charles Kennedy for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads from Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Oil Prices Climb But Remain On Track For Significant Weekly Loss

Next Post

Russia Reports A Second Drone Attack On Its Ilsky Oil Refinery

Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

U.S. Seizes Iranian Oil From Tanker

U.S. Seizes Iranian Oil From Tanker
Oil Prices Continue To Slip Even As Crude Oil Inventories Decline

Oil Prices Continue To Slip Even As Crude Oil Inventories Decline
South Korea Pledges $5 Billion In Support For Battery Makers In The U.S.

South Korea Pledges $5 Billion In Support For Battery Makers In The U.S.
Oil Prices Crash As Demand Fears Mount

Oil Prices Crash As Demand Fears Mount
Guyana Refuses To Sell Discounted Oil To India

Guyana Refuses To Sell Discounted Oil To India

ADVERTISEMENT


Most Commented

Alt text

Why Americans Aren’t Buying EVs

 Alt text

Texas May Launch Its Own Gold-backed Digital Currency

 Alt text

The Biggest Losers Of $100 Oil

 Alt text

How The Oil & Gas Industry Can Prepare For Peak Demand
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com