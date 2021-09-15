Tullow Oil Finally Profitable After Brutal 2020

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 72.64 +0.03 +0.04%
Graph up Brent Crude 31 mins 75.46 +1.86 +2.53%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 5.392 -0.068 -1.25%
Graph down Heating Oil 11 mins 2.205 -0.001 -0.03%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 2.206 0.000 -0.02%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 72.23 -0.06 -0.08%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 72.23 -0.06 -0.08%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 72.15 +0.15 +0.21%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 73.29 +1.31 +1.82%
Chart Mars US 30 mins 72.26 +1.05 +1.47%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.206 0.000 -0.02%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 2 days 72.10 +0.50 +0.70%
Graph up Murban 2 days 73.08 +0.57 +0.79%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 68.35 +0.27 +0.40%
Graph down Basra Light 2 days 73.69 -0.04 -0.05%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 73.21 +0.22 +0.30%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 72.15 +0.15 +0.21%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 72.15 +0.15 +0.21%
Chart Girassol 2 days 72.63 +0.13 +0.18%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 73.29 +1.31 +1.82%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 16 days 56.23 -0.47 -0.83%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 17 hours 58.46 -0.29 -0.49%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 17 hours 69.46 +0.01 +0.01%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 17 hours 70.86 +0.01 +0.01%
Graph up Sweet Crude 17 hours 67.51 +0.16 +0.24%
Graph up Peace Sour 17 hours 65.96 +0.01 +0.02%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 17 hours 65.96 +0.01 +0.02%
Chart Light Sour Blend 17 hours 67.31 +0.01 +0.01%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 17 hours 69.06 +0.01 +0.01%
Chart Central Alberta 17 hours 66.06 +0.01 +0.02%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 72.23 -0.06 -0.08%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 67.00 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 60.75 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up ANS West Coast 3 days 73.78 +0.81 +1.11%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 64.41 +0.74 +1.16%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 68.36 +0.74 +1.09%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 68.36 +0.74 +1.09%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 67.00 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 60.75 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 75.90 +0.74 +0.98%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Will Iron-Air batteries REALLY change things?
  • 7 minutes Natural gas mobility for heavy duty trucks
  • 11 minutes NordStream2
  • 3 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 14 mins U.S. Presidential Elections Status - Electoral Votes
  • 1 day Los Angeles to Open Five New Natural Gas Plants to Avoid More Outages.
  • 4 hours Monday 9/13 - "High Natural Gas Prices Today Will Send U.S. Production Soaring Next Year" by Irina Slav
  • 23 mins And now, hybrid electric locomotives...
  • 22 hours The unexpected loss of output from wind turbines compels UK to turn to an alternative; It's not what you think!
  • 4 days Ozone layer destruction driving global warming
  • 1 hour The Painful Death of Coal
  • 4 days China Sees Opportunity As Venezuela’s Oil Industry Hits Rock Bottom

Breaking News:

Africa’s Largest Bank Stops Funding New Coal Plants

Soaring European Energy Prices Could Send The Commodity Boom Into Overdrive

Soaring European Energy Prices Could Send The Commodity Boom Into Overdrive

Soaring energy prices in Europe…

The Next South American Oil Giant

The Next South American Oil Giant

Closely following the developments at…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
City A.M

City A.M

CityAM.com is the online presence of City A.M., London's first free daily business newspaper. Both platforms cover financial and business news as well as sport and…

More Info

Share

Related News

Tullow Oil Finally Profitable After Brutal 2020

By City A.M - Sep 15, 2021, 1:30 PM CDT

Tullow Oil today swung back into profit for the first half of the year and upped its production targets as it looked to get back on a surer footing after several challenging years.

The firm booked a profit of $93m for the first six months, having posted a whopping $1.3bn loss in the same period last year due to impairment charges.

Revenue year-on-year was flat at $737m.

For the full year, the FTSE 250 oil explorer said that production would come in at 58,000-61,000 barrels per day after an increase in output at one of its fields in Gabon.

Last year Tullow warned that it could be heading for a cash crunch due to the decline in oil demand caused by the pandemic.

The firm is currently undergoing a revamp after a challenging couple of years for the company.

Video: Winter Could Send Oil To $100

Chief executive Rahul Dhir, who joined the Africa-focused firm amid the coronavirus oil price crash last year, said:

“Strong operational performance in the first half of the year and a transformational debt refinancing have put Tullow on a firm footing to deliver our business plan.

“Our West Africa production assets have performed well, and we are narrowing production guidance for 2021 to the upper end of the range. In Kenya, the revised development plan creates a robust project that has the potential to deliver material value to the Government of Kenya and other stakeholders.”

By City AM

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Two More UK Energy Firms Go Bust Amid Record Power Prices

Next Post

Spain’s Government Announces Tax Cuts To Battle Record Power Prices

City A.M

City A.M

CityAM.com is the online presence of City A.M., London's first free daily business newspaper. Both platforms cover financial and business news as well as sport and…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

China’s Heavy-Handed Solution To The Semiconductor Shortage

China’s Heavy-Handed Solution To The Semiconductor Shortage
66% Of Gulf Of Mexico Oil Production Still Offline On Friday

66% Of Gulf Of Mexico Oil Production Still Offline On Friday
Protests Break Out in Europe As Electricity Prices Soar

Protests Break Out in Europe As Electricity Prices Soar
Disappointing Crude Draw Threatens Shaky Oil Rally

Disappointing Crude Draw Threatens Shaky Oil Rally
API Reports Larger-Than-Expected Crude Draw Ahead Of Key OPEC Meeting

API Reports Larger-Than-Expected Crude Draw Ahead Of Key OPEC Meeting


Most Commented

Alt text

3 Bullish Catalysts For Oil This Fall

 Alt text

The Major Problem With EVs No One Is Talking About

 Alt text

Iran’s Huge Caspian Gas Find Is A Geopolitical Gamechanger

 Alt text

The U.S. Power Grid Is At Risk Of Catastrophic Failure
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com