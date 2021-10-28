"Truly Dark Day For Drivers" UK Gasoline Prices Soar To Record High

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 82.73 -0.08 -0.10%
Graph down Brent Crude 2 hours 84.32 -0.26 -0.31%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 5.732 -0.050 -0.86%
Graph down Heating Oil 2 hours 2.507 -0.010 -0.38%
Graph up Gasoline 2 hours 2.443 +0.008 +0.34%
Graph up Louisiana Light 3 days 85.94 +1.00 +1.18%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 3 days 85.94 +1.00 +1.18%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 84.21 -1.43 -1.67%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 84.52 +1.10 +1.32%
Chart Mars US 13 mins 78.91 -0.15 -0.19%
Chart Gasoline 2 hours 2.443 +0.008 +0.34%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 2 days 83.39 -0.38 -0.45%
Graph down Murban 2 days 85.07 -0.54 -0.63%
Graph down Iran Heavy 2 days 78.90 -1.11 -1.39%
Graph down Basra Light 2 days 83.90 -1.53 -1.79%
Graph down Saharan Blend 2 days 85.17 -1.31 -1.51%
Graph down Bonny Light 2 days 84.21 -1.43 -1.67%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 84.21 -1.43 -1.67%
Chart Girassol 2 days 84.27 -1.44 -1.68%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 84.52 +1.10 +1.32%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 19 hours 65.94 +0.20 +0.30%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 30 mins 66.91 -1.99 -2.89%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 18 hours 81.66 -1.99 -2.38%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 18 hours 83.06 -1.99 -2.34%
Graph down Sweet Crude 30 mins 78.81 -3.74 -4.53%
Graph down Peace Sour 30 mins 76.51 -1.99 -2.54%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 30 mins 76.51 -1.99 -2.54%
Chart Light Sour Blend 30 mins 77.41 -1.99 -2.51%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 30 mins 80.91 -1.99 -2.40%
Chart Central Alberta 30 mins 76.66 -1.99 -2.53%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 3 days 85.94 +1.00 +1.18%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 19 hours 79.25 +0.25 +0.32%
Graph up Giddings 19 hours 73.00 +0.25 +0.34%
Graph up ANS West Coast 4 days 86.64 +0.17 +0.20%
Graph up West Texas Sour 19 hours 76.76 +0.15 +0.20%
Graph up Eagle Ford 19 hours 80.71 +0.15 +0.19%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 19 hours 80.71 +0.15 +0.19%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 19 hours 79.25 +0.25 +0.32%
Chart Kansas Common 3 days 75.00 +1.00 +1.35%
Chart Buena Vista 3 days 88.84 +0.89 +1.01%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 2 minutes California to ban gasoline for lawn mowers, chain saws, leaf blowers, off road equipment, etc.
  • 6 minutes China and India are both needing more coal and prices are now extremely high. They need maximum fossil fuel.
  • 11 minutes Europeans and Americans are beginning to see the results of depending on renewables.
  • 51 mins GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 3 hours NordStream2
  • 9 hours Monday 9/13 - "High Natural Gas Prices Today Will Send U.S. Production Soaring Next Year" by Irina Slav
  • 2 hours US intel warns China could dominate advanced technologies By NOMAAN MERCHANT October 22, 2021
  • 1 hour Green Groups Thwarting Geothermal Solutions to Energy Problems
  • 1 day Putin and Xi have decided not to attend the Climate Summit in Glasgow
  • 4 days The Climate Scare Stories Began With Far Left Ideology Per GreenPeace Co-Founder
  • 2 days Biden Sets Target Of 50% EV Share In U.S. Car Sales In 2030
  • 4 days Storage of gas cylinders
  • 4 days "The Hidden Story About California's Container Ship Backlog" via Corbett Report

Breaking News:

Refining Margins Reach Multi-Year High

Microsoft Says Russian Hackers Are Targeting Global Technology Supply Chains

Microsoft Says Russian Hackers Are Targeting Global Technology Supply Chains

Microsoft says the Russian hacking…

Crude Build Puts The Brakes On The Oil Price Rally

Crude Build Puts The Brakes On The Oil Price Rally

Crude oil prices retreated today…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
ZeroHedge

ZeroHedge

The leading economics blog online covering financial issues, geopolitics and trading.

More Info

Share

Related News

"Truly Dark Day For Drivers" UK Gasoline Prices Soar To Record High

By ZeroHedge - Oct 28, 2021, 11:30 AM CDT

UK petrol prices have risen to record-high levels in what RAC/Experian Catalist describes as a "truly dark day for drivers," according to Sky News

Gas prices at the pump in Britain average 142.94 pence per liter on Sunday, surpassing the prior record, set in 2012, by .46 pence. Diesel prices hit 146.5 pence, just shy of the all-time high of 147.93 pence. 

Fuel prices are more inflationary pressure on households and businesses, already dealing with rapid food inflation, elevated power prices, and the cost of living becoming more expensive, crushing real wages. 

RAC fuel spokesman Simon Williams said: "This is truly a dark day for drivers, and one which we hoped we wouldn't see again after the high prices of April 2012. This will hurt many household budgets, and no doubt have knock-on implications for the wider economy:" 

"The big question now is: where will it stop and what price will petrol hit? If oil gets to $100 a barrel, we could very easily see the average price climb to 150p a liter.

"Even though many people aren't driving quite as much as they have in the past due to the pandemic, drivers tell us they are more reliant on their cars now than they have been in years, and many simply don't have a choice but to drive.

"There's a risk those on lower incomes who have to drive to work will seriously struggle to find the extra money for the petrol they so badly need.

"We urge the government to help ease the burden at the pumps by temporarily reducing VAT, and for the biggest retailers to bring the amount they make on every liter of petrol back down to the level it was prior to the pandemic."

Record high prices at the pump are unlikely to abate soon as Brent could hit $100 due to colder winter, some analysts and investment banks have said in recent months. Record-high natural gas prices are forcing some utilities to switch to oil derivatives instead, boosting demand for crude. Russian President Vladimir Putin recently said it's "quite possible" that Brent reaches $100 per barrel in light of the growing global demand for energy commodities. 

AA fuel price spokesman Luke Bosdet said, "record pump prices must be saying to drivers with the means that it is time to make the switch to electric." 

"As for poorer motorists, many of them now facing daily charges to drive in cities, there is no escape. It's a return to cutting back on other consumer spending, perhaps even heating or food, to keep the car that gets them to work on the road," Bosdet said. 

And with the trucking situation and fuel shortage woes of last month solved, for now, gas and diesel prices seem likely to remain elevated for the coming months due to the simple reason that crude prices will stay high this winter due to robust demand from power plants. 

There are similar parallels between the situation in the UK today and the 1970's "Winter of Discontent," when shortages and higher prices led to consumer misery. The question we have is if rapid inflation will lead to political change? 

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Shell: Splitting Up Oil, Renewables Won’t Work

Next Post

IEA: Global Recovery Spending On Clean Energy Rises By 20%

ZeroHedge

ZeroHedge

The leading economics blog online covering financial issues, geopolitics and trading.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Oil Prices Could Explode As U.S.' Largest Storage Hub Nears Empty

Oil Prices Could Explode As U.S.' Largest Storage Hub Nears Empty
German Coal Plant Runs Completely Out Of Coal

German Coal Plant Runs Completely Out Of Coal
Workers Wanted: Miners Offered $100k Per Year As Coal Prices Soar

Workers Wanted: Miners Offered $100k Per Year As Coal Prices Soar
Second Surprise Crude Build Caps Oil Price Gains

Second Surprise Crude Build Caps Oil Price Gains
Large Crude Build Pushes Down Oil Prices

Large Crude Build Pushes Down Oil Prices


Most Commented

Alt text

A Very Predictable Global Energy Crisis

 Alt text

Peak Oil Demand Forecasts Turn Sour As Demand Keeps Growing

 Alt text

The Energy Transition Will Take Decades Not Years

 Alt text

Oil Prices Rebound As U.S. Walks Back Plan To Tap Strategic Petroleum Reserve
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com