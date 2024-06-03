Europe’s Natural Gas Prices Soar on Sudden Supply Outage in Norway

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 76.69 -0.30 -0.39%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 80.83 -0.28 -0.35%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 81.71 -0.15 -0.18%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 2.790 +0.203 +7.85%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 2.416 -0.002 -0.08%
Graph down Louisiana Light 4 days 81.51 -1.33 -1.61%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 81.51 -1.33 -1.61%
Chart Bonny Light 3 days 80.95 -1.07 -1.30%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 83.08 -0.92 -1.10%
Chart Mars US 213 days 76.83 -1.47 -1.88%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.416 -0.002 -0.08%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 3 days 83.17 -0.78 -0.93%
Graph down Murban 3 days 83.85 -0.90 -1.06%
Graph down Iran Heavy 3 days 80.35 -1.26 -1.54%
Graph down Basra Light 916 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 3 days 80.51 -1.01 -1.24%
Graph down Bonny Light 3 days 80.95 -1.07 -1.30%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 3 days 80.95 -1.07 -1.30%
Chart Girassol 3 days 82.54 -1.17 -1.40%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 83.08 -0.92 -1.10%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 369 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 7 hours 63.79 -0.92 -1.42%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 7 hours 79.14 -0.92 -1.15%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 7 hours 77.39 -0.92 -1.17%
Graph down Sweet Crude 7 hours 73.49 -0.92 -1.24%
Graph down Peace Sour 7 hours 70.19 -0.92 -1.29%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 7 hours 70.19 -0.92 -1.29%
Chart Light Sour Blend 7 hours 73.24 -0.92 -1.24%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 7 hours 80.19 -0.92 -1.13%
Chart Central Alberta 7 hours 70.59 -0.92 -1.29%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 4 days 81.51 -1.33 -1.61%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 4 days 74.39 -1.32 -1.74%
Graph down Giddings 4 days 68.14 -1.32 -1.90%
Graph down ANS West Coast 4 days 84.89 -1.47 -1.70%
Graph down West Texas Sour 4 days 74.14 -1.32 -1.75%
Graph down Eagle Ford 4 days 74.39 -1.32 -1.74%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 4 days 74.39 -1.32 -1.74%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 4 days 74.50 -1.25 -1.65%
Chart Kansas Common 11 days 67.00 -0.75 -1.11%
Chart Buena Vista 4 days 82.29 -1.32 -1.58%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 5 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 4 days Bad news for e-cars keeps coming
  • 4 days How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 5 days The U.S. Is Determined to Revolutionize Its Microchip Industry

Breaking News:

Gazprom’s Gas Pipeline Exports to Europe Surged by 39% Y/Y in May

U.S. Steel Tariffs Send Shockwaves Through Indian Steel Industry

U.S. Steel Tariffs Send Shockwaves Through Indian Steel Industry

India's steel industry is facing…

Mixed Signals Spark Volatility in Oil Markets Ahead of Key Events

Mixed Signals Spark Volatility in Oil Markets Ahead of Key Events

As the next OPEC+ meeting…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Related News

Europe’s Natural Gas Prices Soar on Sudden Supply Outage in Norway

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Jun 03, 2024, 6:30 AM CDT

European natural gas prices surged on Monday to the highest level in six months as supply from Norway crumbled amid unplanned outages.

The Dutch TTF Natural Gas Futures, the benchmark for Europe’s gas trading, surged by 10.4% to $40.94 (37.78 euros) per megawatt-hour (MWh) at 10:37 a.m. in Amsterdam after Norwegian natural gas flows dropped sharply on Monday. That was the highest price at Europe’s gas hub since December.

The UK benchmark gas prices also soared by 15% as supply from Norway to Britain was crippled.

The Sleipner hub offshore Norway was shut down, which has also stopped operation at the Nyhamna onshore processing plant, pipeline operator Gassco told Reuters.

“There was an incident at the Sleipner Riser platform on Sunday, where we were told they are shutting down,” Alfred Hansen, head of pipeline system operations at Gassco, told Reuters on Monday morning.

The Sleipner Riser offshore hub is a connection point for pipelines connecting the Nyhamna plant on the west coast of Norway with the Easington terminal in the UK.

Both terminals were shut on Monday and supply nominations for Norwegian gas slumped compared to Friday, per Gassco data cited by Reuters.

The pipeline operator is cooperating with Equinor, the operator at Sleipner Riser, to bring the hub back online, Gassco’s Hansen told Reuters, but added it is not certain how long the platform would be offline.

“This looks like it might be somewhat complicated,” Hansen said.

Norway became Europe’s top gas supplier after the Russian invasion of Ukraine and the slump in Russian gas exports to the EU.

ADVERTISEMENT

These unplanned outages highlight the vulnerability of Europe relying on natural gas imports.

In April, portfolio managers boosted their bullish bets on Europe’s gas prices to the highest level in six months. Money managers have been concerned that unplanned outages in Norway during the summer, higher natural gas demand in Asia, and the end of the current gas transit deal for Russian pipeline gas to flow via Ukraine at the end of 2024 could sap gas supply for Europe and boost prices.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Soaring Renewables Displace Fossil Fuels in Europe’s Power Mix

Next Post

Gazprom’s Gas Pipeline Exports to Europe Surged by 39% Y/Y in May

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

U.S. Power and NatGas Prices Plummet to Below Zero

U.S. Power and NatGas Prices Plummet to Below Zero
First Niger Oil Bound for China Blocked in West Africa Border Row

First Niger Oil Bound for China Blocked in West Africa Border Row
Suriname Oil Discoveries Hit 2.4 Billion Barrels

Suriname Oil Discoveries Hit 2.4 Billion Barrels
U.S. Crude Oil Inventories See Surprise Draw

U.S. Crude Oil Inventories See Surprise Draw
UAE To Hit Its Oil Capacity Increase Sooner Than Expected

UAE To Hit Its Oil Capacity Increase Sooner Than Expected

ADVERTISEMENT


Most Commented

Alt text

Why the IEA is Wrong About Peak Oil Demand

 Alt text

Profits Over ESG as Supermajors Pivot Back to Their Core Business

 Alt text

EU Proposes First Batch Of Sanctions On Russian LNG

 Alt text

Comparing Big Oil to Big Tobacco is Ludicrous
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com