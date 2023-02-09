Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
  • 4 minutes Energy Armageddon
  • 6 minutes How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 10 minutes Russia Says Europe Will Struggle To Replace Its Oil Products
  • 7 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 2 days Reality catching up with EV forecasts
  • 3 hours E-car Sales Collapse
  • 16 hours Famous author Michael Crichton talks about the "Climate Change Religion" aka Feudalism 2.0
  • 9 days 87,000 new IRS agents, higher taxes, and a massive green energy slush fund... "Here Are The Winners And Losers In The 'Inflation Reduction Act'"-ZeroHedge
  • 15 hours "The 'experts' say that the only other options end in death and destruction." -- "decarbonization will require willful, deliberate, and decidedly difficult uprooting of the status quo and the reversal of a system"

Breaking News:

Exxon Unveils New Trading Division To Compete With Shell And BP

Iran Expects $100 Oil When Chinese Demand Rebounds

Iran Expects $100 Oil When Chinese Demand Rebounds

Iran’s OPEC representative said that…

Oil Prices Are Under Pressure

Oil Prices Are Under Pressure

A slew of bearish news…

Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

Total Puts Investment In $50 Billion Hydrogen Project On Hold

By Charles Kennedy - Feb 09, 2023, 3:30 PM CST

French TotalEnergies is putting on hold its plans to take a 25% stake in embattled Adani Group’s $50-billion hydrogen project, pending what it has called “clarity” over recent allegations that have caused Adan’s stock to plunge and even led to anti-government street protests in India.  

As one of Adani’s biggest foreign investors with existing stakes in Adani’s gas and renewable energy companies totalling over $3 billion, TotalEnergies’ CEO Patrick Pouyanné said during an earnings call that “it makes no sense to add more [projects] until there is clarity. Adani has to explain the allegations”.

TotalEnergies, in June 2022, announced it would take a 25% equity in Adani New Industries ltd (ANIL), which would invest $50 billion over a decade in a green hydrogen project that planned to produce 1 million tonnes of green hydrogen before 2030. 

A short seller report has accused Adani of various fraudulent practices, resulting in the Adani companies losing tens of billions of dollars when investors exited in a panic. The report also led Adani Group to cancel a $2.5-billion share offering.

The incident has also led to protests in India, with hundreds of opposition party demonstrators taking to the street in New Delhi, calling on Prime Minister Narenda Modi to order an investigation into the Adani Group.  

On Monday, the Adani Group said its major investors had pledged to prepay $1.1 billion in share-backed loans that mature in September 2024, leading to a 9% jump in one Adani stock, Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone.

TotalEnergies has shares in Adani Green Energy Ltd and city gas unit Adani Total Gas Ltd. With respect to its existing investments in Adani, Pouyanne said in the latest earnings call that the investments are performing well, with “healthy” assets and revenue. 

By Charles Kennedy for Oilprice.com 

