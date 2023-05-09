Top African Bank Defends Support For Fossil Fuel Projects

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 72.51 -0.65 -0.89%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 76.37 -0.64 -0.83%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 76.25 -0.54 -0.70%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 2.220 -0.018 -0.80%
Graph down Gasoline 11 mins 2.436 -0.026 -1.06%
Graph down Louisiana Light 4 days 73.52 -4.03 -5.20%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 73.52 -4.03 -5.20%
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 74.63 +2.64 +3.67%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 74.27 +0.52 +0.71%
Chart Mars US 13 hours 73.01 +2.07 +2.92%
Chart Gasoline 11 mins 2.436 -0.026 -1.06%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 1 day 75.25 +2.93 +4.05%
Graph up Murban 1 day 76.37 +2.96 +4.03%
Graph up Iran Heavy 4 days 72.41 +2.51 +3.59%
Graph down Basra Light 525 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 4 days 74.77 +2.63 +3.65%
Graph up Bonny Light 4 days 74.63 +2.64 +3.67%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 74.63 +2.64 +3.67%
Chart Girassol 4 days 76.89 +2.07 +2.77%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 74.27 +0.52 +0.71%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 1 day 59.00 +2.00 +3.51%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 5 hours 51.91 +1.82 +3.63%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 5 hours 75.31 +1.82 +2.48%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 5 hours 73.56 +1.82 +2.54%
Graph up Sweet Crude 5 hours 70.71 +1.82 +2.64%
Graph up Peace Sour 5 hours 67.41 +1.82 +2.77%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 5 hours 67.41 +1.82 +2.77%
Chart Light Sour Blend 5 hours 68.71 +1.82 +2.72%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 5 hours 77.66 +1.82 +2.40%
Chart Central Alberta 5 hours 67.01 +1.82 +2.79%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 4 days 73.52 -4.03 -5.20%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 4 days 67.75 +2.75 +4.23%
Graph up Giddings 4 days 61.50 +2.75 +4.68%
Graph up ANS West Coast 5 days 71.92 +1.58 +2.25%
Graph up West Texas Sour 4 days 63.87 +2.74 +4.48%
Graph up Eagle Ford 4 days 67.82 +2.74 +4.21%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 4 days 67.82 +2.74 +4.21%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 4 days 67.75 +2.75 +4.23%
Chart Kansas Common 11 days 67.00 +2.00 +3.08%
Chart Buena Vista 6 days 72.26 -5.91 -7.56%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 12 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 3 days Investment in renewables tanking
  • 3 days If hydrogen is the answer, you're asking the wrong question
  • 6 days The Bear in the China Shop!
  • 56 mins Solving The Space Problem For America’s Solar Industry
  • 8 days Russian Officials Voice Concerns About Chinese-Funded Rail Line
  • 11 days How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy

Breaking News:

Top African Bank Defends Support For Fossil Fuel Projects

Oil Gains Nearly 2% After ‘Overblown’ Selloff

Oil Gains Nearly 2% After ‘Overblown’ Selloff

Brent crude oil was up…

Oil And Gas Drilling Activity In The U.S. Slows

Oil And Gas Drilling Activity In The U.S. Slows

The total number of active…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Related News

Top African Bank Defends Support For Fossil Fuel Projects

By Tsvetana Paraskova - May 09, 2023, 4:21 AM CDT

Standard Bank Group, the South Africa-based lender with the biggest assets in Africa, says that access to energy in Africa will continue to drive its support for fossil fuel projects.

“It is not possible for Africa and many of the African countries to ignore the shortage of electricity supply,” Kenny Fihla, chief executive officer of Standard’s corporate and investment banking unit, has said in a recent interview with Bloomberg.

“Today’s challenges are not going to be resolved overnight and therefore a much more balanced approach is required.”

Standard Bank has been criticized by South Africa-based shareholder activist group Just Share for having raised its exposure to fossil fuels in the past year.

Last month, Just Share said in an analysis of Standard Bank Group’s 2022 climate report that the bank’s on- and off-balance sheet exposure to fossil fuels jumped by 22% from 2021 to 2022. Total exposure to fossil fuel power generation, coal mining, and oil and gas (integrated, trading & retail, exploration and production, and midstream) was $6.5 billion (119.4 billion South African rand) in 2022. Standard Bank’s exposure to renewables jumped by a much larger percentage, 84%, but the bank’s exposure to fossil fuels is around 4.5 times higher, Just Share said.

“There is no justifiable basis to argue that significant and extended new fossil fuel investment is required for Africa’s development. On the contrary, there is significant evidence that increasing Africa’s exposure to fossil fuels would have severely negative impacts,” the shareholder activist group said.

Major banks all over the world have faced increased pressure to cut financing for fossil fuel projects.

Fossil fuel financing from the world’s 60 largest banks hit $673 billion in 2022. These banks have funded $5.5 trillion in fossil fuels projects in the seven years since the adoption of the Paris Agreement, according to the annual Banking on Climate Chaos report by environmental groups published last month.

ADVERTISEMENT

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com  

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Occidental Petroleum Begins Buying Back Buffett Stock

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

U.S. Seizes Iranian Oil From Tanker

U.S. Seizes Iranian Oil From Tanker
Turkey Makes Huge 1-Billion-Barrel Oil Discovery

Turkey Makes Huge 1-Billion-Barrel Oil Discovery
Oil Prices Continue To Slip Even As Crude Oil Inventories Decline

Oil Prices Continue To Slip Even As Crude Oil Inventories Decline
Oil Prices Crash As Demand Fears Mount

Oil Prices Crash As Demand Fears Mount
Warren Buffett Sees Uncertainty In The EV Market

Warren Buffett Sees Uncertainty In The EV Market

ADVERTISEMENT


Most Commented

Alt text

Why Americans Aren’t Buying EVs

 Alt text

How The Oil & Gas Industry Can Prepare For Peak Demand

 Alt text

New Technology Could Bring Hydrogen Into The Mainstream

 Alt text

Putin’s Digital Disconnect: A Leader Without A Smartphone
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com