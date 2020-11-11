This Middle East Crude Is Becoming A Popular Benchmark For U.S. Oil Majors

OilPrice GEA
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 41.58 +0.13 +0.31%
Graph up Brent Crude 30 mins 43.80 +0.19 +0.44%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 3.032 +0.001 +0.03%
Graph up Mars US 30 mins 41.75 +0.24 +0.58%
Graph up Opec Basket 2 days 41.72 +1.75 +4.38%
Graph up Urals 18 hours 42.25 +2.65 +6.69%
Graph up Louisiana Light 3 days 41.35 +3.13 +8.19%
Chart Louisiana Light 3 days 41.35 +3.13 +8.19%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 42.71 +0.62 +1.47%
Chart Mexican Basket 2 days 38.74 +1.28 +3.42%
Chart Natural Gas 10 mins 3.032 +0.001 +0.03%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 2 days 42.40 +1.86 +4.59%
Graph up Murban 2 days 42.89 +2.11 +5.17%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 40.37 +0.47 +1.18%
Graph up Basra Light 2 days 45.16 +0.99 +2.24%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 41.92 +0.38 +0.91%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 42.71 +0.62 +1.47%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 42.71 +0.62 +1.47%
Chart Girassol 2 days 44.03 +0.72 +1.66%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 41.72 +1.75 +4.38%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 54 days 30.08 +0.87 +2.98%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 17 hours 31.46 +0.77 +2.51%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 17 hours 40.36 +1.07 +2.72%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 17 hours 41.76 +1.07 +2.63%
Graph up Sweet Crude 17 hours 36.56 +0.77 +2.15%
Graph up Peace Sour 17 hours 35.96 +0.52 +1.47%
Chart Peace Sour 17 hours 35.96 +0.52 +1.47%
Chart Light Sour Blend 17 hours 37.11 +0.87 +2.40%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 17 hours 37.11 +0.82 +2.26%
Chart Central Alberta 17 hours 35.96 +0.72 +2.04%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 3 days 41.35 +3.13 +8.19%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 18 hours 38.00 +0.25 +0.66%
Graph up Giddings 18 hours 31.75 +0.25 +0.79%
Graph up ANS West Coast 3 days 41.46 +3.19 +8.34%
Graph up West Texas Sour 18 hours 35.40 +0.09 +0.25%
Graph up Eagle Ford 18 hours 39.35 +0.09 +0.23%
Chart Eagle Ford 18 hours 39.35 +0.09 +0.23%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 18 hours 38.00 +0.25 +0.66%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 31.50 +1.00 +3.28%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 44.64 +1.07 +2.46%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes War for Taiwan?
  • 7 minutes How China Is Racing To Expand Its Global Energy Influence
  • 10 minutes Is it time to talk about Hydrogen?
  • 3 hours U.S. Presidential Elections Status - Electoral Votes
  • 32 mins Google is Evil - Jeremy Kauffman Introduces LBRY and Odysee
  • 1 hour Fox News should try to get Megyn Kelly to host " Fox News Sunday".
  • 16 hours TX NATGAS flaring:Texas E&Ps Must Justify Reasons to Flare/Vent Natural Gas, Says RRC
  • 17 hours Australia’s Commodities Heartland Set for Major Hydrogen Plant
  • 2 days You Guys Blew It

Breaking News:

Iran Claims Its Oil Exports Have Been At 700,000 Bpd Since March

China’s Crude Oil Imports Sink In October

China’s Crude Oil Imports Sink In October

China’s crude oil imports fell…

Aramco’s Profit Drop Is A Dire Warning For Saudi Arabia

Aramco’s Profit Drop Is A Dire Warning For Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia’s optimistic comments at…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Share

Related News

This Middle East Crude Is Becoming A Popular Benchmark For U.S. Oil Majors

By Charles Kennedy - Nov 11, 2020, 2:30 PM CST

Chevron, Occidental, and oil trading giant Trafigura have agreed to explore the idea to price the light U.S. crude they export to Asia off the upcoming ICE Murban Futures contract for light sweet crude, the operator Intercontinental Exchange ICE said in a statement.

The Murban futures contract will be an alternative pricing benchmark to the benchmark Oman/Dubai average, which is currently the most used benchmark in the Middle East and off which the oil exporters from the Middle East price their oil going to Asia.

The Murban futures contract for light crude could spare Asian buyers the use of Brent Crude futures for hedging, according to Reuters

Trafigura and U.S. oil majors Chevron and Occidental are the largest exporters of U.S. crude oil, and using the new futures contract – to be launched in March next year – to price their oil to Asia shows the growing importance of U.S. crude oil exports on the international oil markets.   

“As one of the largest exporters of US crude to Asia, we are pleased to explore opportunities to utilize the new price benchmark for light sweet crude oil that Murban Futures will provide,” Fred Forthuber, President, Oxy Energy Services, said in ICE’s statement. “Murban moving to forward looking pricing, as a futures contract, is another great step in the evolution of the oil market,” Forthuber added. 

“The Murban Futures Contract is a positive development in enhancing transparency for oil markets and very relevant to us as an active participant in crude oil trading in the Arabian Gulf and as the largest exporter of US crude. We look forward to playing an active part in the new benchmark,” Daniel Yuen, Head of Crude Asia for Trafigura, said.

Earlier this week, ICE said it plans to launch ICE Futures Abu Dhabi (IFAD) and the world’s first futures contracts based on Murban crude oil on March 29, 2021, subject to the completion of regulatory approvals.

Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) and nine of the world’s biggest energy traders—including BP, Shell, Total, and Vitol—partnered in November last year to launch the crude oil futures exchange in Abu Dhabi and the Murban crude oil futures contract.

By Charles Kennedy for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Saudi Arabia And Iraq Agree To Intensify OPEC Cooperation

Next Post

Lockdowns And More Lockdowns Threaten Oil Demand

Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

The Philippines Could Start Oil Drilling In South China Sea Without China

The Philippines Could Start Oil Drilling In South China Sea Without China
Oman Becomes First Gulf Country To Introduce Personal Income Tax

Oman Becomes First Gulf Country To Introduce Personal Income Tax
Oil Prices Soar On Major Crude Draw

Oil Prices Soar On Major Crude Draw
Kurdistan Halts All Oil Exports After Attack

Kurdistan Halts All Oil Exports After Attack
Surprise Crude Build Sends WTI Prices Down

Surprise Crude Build Sends WTI Prices Down


Most Commented

Alt text

A Biden Presidency Could End The U.S. Oil Boom

 Alt text

ISIS Calls For Attacks On Saudi Oil Industry

 Alt text

The Green Hydrogen Problem That No One Is Talking About

 Alt text

The Big Oil Side Hustle: Where 'Renewable' Money Is Really Going
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com