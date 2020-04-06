This Emerging Economy Bets Big On Solar

OilPrice GEA
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 26.62 +0.54 +2.07%
Graph down Brent Crude 1 hour 33.05 -1.06 -3.11%
Graph up Natural Gas 11 mins 1.751 +0.020 +1.16%
Graph up Mars US 2 hours 25.08 +0.94 +3.89%
Graph up Opec Basket 4 days 23.01 +4.08 +21.55%
Graph up Urals 18 hours 24.85 +8.30 +50.15%
Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 23.11 +2.93 +14.52%
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 23.11 +2.93 +14.52%
Chart Bonny Light 18 hours 26.29 -0.40 -1.50%
Chart Mexican Basket 4 days 20.48 +4.43 +27.60%
Chart Natural Gas 11 mins 1.751 +0.020 +1.16%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 18 hours 25.31 +0.63 +2.55%
Graph up Murban 18 hours 25.77 +0.49 +1.94%
Graph down Iran Heavy 18 hours 20.55 -0.45 -2.14%
Graph down Basra Light 18 hours 34.04 -1.36 -3.84%
Graph down Saharan Blend 18 hours 21.92 -0.80 -3.52%
Graph down Bonny Light 18 hours 26.29 -0.40 -1.50%
Chart Bonny Light 18 hours 26.29 -0.40 -1.50%
Chart Girassol 18 hours 26.04 -0.46 -1.74%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 23.01 +4.08 +21.55%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 13.10 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 16 hours 12.94 +3.02 +30.44%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 16 hours 29.19 +3.02 +11.54%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 16 hours 28.74 +3.02 +11.74%
Graph up Sweet Crude 16 hours 24.09 +3.02 +14.33%
Graph up Peace Sour 16 hours 18.34 +3.02 +19.71%
Chart Peace Sour 16 hours 18.34 +3.02 +19.71%
Chart Light Sour Blend 16 hours 22.59 +3.02 +15.43%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 16 hours 27.34 +3.02 +12.42%
Chart Central Alberta 16 hours 18.84 +3.02 +19.09%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 23.11 +2.93 +14.52%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 18 hours 22.75 -2.00 -8.08%
Graph down Giddings 18 hours 16.50 -2.00 -10.81%
Graph up ANS West Coast 5 days 25.68 +3.88 +17.80%
Graph down West Texas Sour 18 hours 20.03 -2.26 -10.14%
Graph down Eagle Ford 18 hours 23.98 -2.26 -8.61%
Chart Eagle Ford 18 hours 23.98 -2.26 -8.61%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 18 hours 22.75 -2.00 -8.08%
Chart Kansas Common 4 days 18.50 +3.00 +19.35%
Chart Buena Vista 4 days 33.07 +3.02 +10.05%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Trump will meet with executives in the energy industry to discuss the impact of COVID-19
  • 8 minutes Charts of COVID-19 Fatality Rate by Age and Sex
  • 11 minutes Why Trump Is Right to Re-Open the Economy
  • 13 minutes Its going to be an oil bloodbath
  • 1 min US Shale Resilience: Oil Industry Experts Say Shale Will Rise Again
  • 26 mins While China was covering up Covid-19 it went on an international buying spree for ventilators and masks. From Jan 7th until the end of February China bought 2.2 Billion masks !
  • 3 hours Marine based energy generation
  • 11 mins Ten days ago Trump sent New York Hydroxychloroquine. Being administered to infected. Covid deaths dropped last few days. Fewer on ventilators. Hydroxychloroquine "Cause and Effect" ?
  • 17 hours What If ‘We’d Adopted A More Conventional Response To This Epidemic?’
  • 4 hours China Takes Axe To Alternative Energy Funding, Slashing Subsidies For Solar And Wind
  • 7 hours Real Death Toll In CCP Virus May Be 12X Official Toll
  • 53 mins Today 127 new cases in US, 99 in China, 778 in Italy
  • 1 day Trafigura CEO Weir says, "We will see 30% to 35% drop in demand". That amounts to 35mm bbls/day glut ! OPEC+ 10 mm cut won't fix it. It's a DEMAND problem.
  • 4 hours Which producers will shut in first?
  • 13 hours TRUMP pushing Hydroxychloroquine + Zpak therapy forward despite FDA conservative approach. As he reasons, "What have we got to lose ?"
  • 1 day The Most Annoying Person You Have Encountered During Lockdown

Breaking News:

This Emerging Producer Could Be Crucial To The Largest Oil Deal In History

What Will $15 Oil Mean For Producers?

What Will $15 Oil Mean For Producers?

According to the IEA, if…

Oil Falls To $20 On Largest Crude Build Since 2016

Oil Falls To $20 On Largest Crude Build Since 2016

Amid depressed prices and storage…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Oxford Business Group

Oxford Business Group

Oxford Business Group (OBG) is a global publishing, research and consultancy firm, which publishes economic intelligence on the markets of the Middle East, Africa, Asia…

More Info

Share

Related News

This Emerging Economy Bets Big On Solar

By Oxford Business Group - Apr 06, 2020, 12:30 PM CDT Solar panels

Egypt’s total of 1173 recorded Covid-19 cases and 78 deaths, as of April 5, places Africa's third-most populous country significantly below the global per capita averages for both counts as the pandemic continues to disrupt the global economy.

However, as a result of the sharp growth in international cases and the gradual closing of national borders, in mid-March the government decided to implement travel restrictions.

Egyptian airports were closed to international flights on March 19 for an initial period of two weeks. This shutdown has since been extended to internal flights and will last until at least April 15. 

Additionally, on March 25 the government announced a two-week curfew from 7pm to 6am, while pharmacies and food shops will be the only retail establishments allowed to open on weekends and past 5pm on weekdays. Restaurants may only open for deliveries.

Pre-emptive economic stimulus

As the potential economic fallout of the pandemic began to become clear, on March 22 President Abdel Fattah El Sisi announced a comprehensive LE100bn ($6.4bn) package of measures. This included a LE22bn ($1.4bn) stimulus to support the Egyptian Exchange, which should also benefit from a 50% reduction in taxes on the dividends of listed companies.

In addition, the Central Bank of Egypt announced a 3% interest rate cut in what it described as a “pre-emptive move” to support the wider economy.

The outbreak will have a considerable negative impact on one Egypt’s most important industries, tourism. The sector accounted for around 12% of GDP in 2019, with tourism receipts standing at $16.4bn and arrival numbers registering a record 57.5% increase.

Related: China's Plan To Capitalize On The Oil Price War

In a further bid to mitigate the impact of Covid-19 restrictions on key sectors, the government has committed to support exporters by allocating LE1bn ($63.5m) for export subsidies during March and April, and will furthermore postpone tax payments for three months on facilities and properties occupied by tourism companies.

Energy prices cut

Following the country’s IMF-backed reforms beginning in 2016, energy subsidies have been gradually removed, resulting in a projected price rise for both households and businesses into 2020.

However, in a bid to offset the impact of the pandemic on industrial output, on March 17 the government announced that the price of gas for industrial providers would be reduced from $5.50 to $4.50 per 1m British thermal units.

As part of the same package of measures, the government also announced that the price of electricity would be reduced for heavy industry consumption, from LE1.10 ($0.07) to LE0.10 ($0.006) per KWh. For other industries, the price is to be kept stable for between three and five years.

Boosting solar capacity

Against the current backdrop of challenging economic circumstances, on April 1 it was announced that the World Bank’s Multilateral Investment Guarantee Agency (MIGA) would provide funding for six new solar power plants at Benban Solar Park in the Aswan Governorate in Upper Egypt, one of the largest such installations in Africa.

The total investment of $52.35m will be issued in the form of guarantees to Norwegian-headquartered photovoltaics firm Scatec Solar, and will be used for the operation and maintenance of the six new plants.

Related: Demand Destruction Will Decimate Oil Prices

The amount is guaranteed against the risk of currency inconvertibility and transfer restriction for up to 15 years. It is part of Egypt’s solar feed-in-tariff programme, which provides long-term contracts to private energy companies with a view to generating investment in renewable sources.       

“In the face of uncertainty arising from the Covid-19 pandemic, MIGA remains committed to helping drive foreign direct investment (FDI) by supporting investors who are helping Egypt achieve its long-term goals of diversifying its energy mix,” Hiroshi Matano, executive vice-president of MIGA, said in a statement.

While the pandemic has caused a number of delays for the renewables segment, notably the postponement of the construction of four solar plants by domestic firm Inter Solar Egypt, the future bodes well for the expansion of the industry.

“In the current uncertain economic environment, solar energy has become popular, as it can be produced up to 80% more cheaply than other sources,” Yaseen Abdel-Ghaffar, Managing Director of SolarizEgypt and board member of The Solar Company, told OBG. “Although it was initially difficult to secure FDI for projects, banks are becoming increasingly receptive to renewables and a growth in financing is expected after regular economic conditions are re-established.”

By Oxford Business Group

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage




Previous Post

Norway Might Join Output Cuts If Major Producers Reach A Deal

Next Post

Superpowers Clash Ahead Of Most Important Oil Meeting Ever

Oxford Business Group

Oxford Business Group

Oxford Business Group (OBG) is a global publishing, research and consultancy firm, which publishes economic intelligence on the markets of the Middle East, Africa, Asia…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

The Texas Shale Patch Is Considering The Unthinkable

The Texas Shale Patch Is Considering The Unthinkable
Oil Prices Jump On Surprise Crude Draw

Oil Prices Jump On Surprise Crude Draw

 IEA: OPEC Can’t Save The Oil Market

IEA: OPEC Can’t Save The Oil Market

 Here’s What Oil Traders Are Doing To Profit From Ultra-Low Oil Prices

Here’s What Oil Traders Are Doing To Profit From Ultra-Low Oil Prices

 US Goes After Iran’s Floating Oil Storage

US Goes After Iran’s Floating Oil Storage


Most Commented

Alt text

Saudi Arabia’s Oil Price War Is Backfiring

 Alt text

The Inevitable Outcome Of The Oil Price War

 Alt text

The Cheapest Way For Trump To Save U.S. Oil

 Alt text

The OPEC Meeting Could Send Oil Prices Crashing Below $10
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com