The U.S. Remains The World’s Most Attractive Renewables Market

OilPrice GEA
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 45.02 +1.96 +4.55%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 47.87 +1.81 +3.93%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 2.744 +0.033 +1.22%
Graph up Mars US 16 hours 43.61 +0.79 +1.84%
Graph up Opec Basket 1 day 44.75 +1.37 +3.16%
Graph up Urals 6 days 39.60 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Louisiana Light 1 day 44.31 +1.12 +2.59%
Chart Louisiana Light 1 day 44.31 +1.12 +2.59%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 45.79 +1.23 +2.76%
Chart Mexican Basket 1 day 41.07 +1.06 +2.65%
Chart Natural Gas 10 mins 2.744 +0.033 +1.22%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 1 day 45.73 +1.57 +3.56%
Graph up Murban 1 day 46.08 +1.36 +3.04%
Graph up Iran Heavy 1 day 43.47 +1.34 +3.18%
Graph up Basra Light 1 day 48.24 +1.00 +2.12%
Graph up Saharan Blend 1 day 45.41 +1.52 +3.46%
Graph up Bonny Light 1 day 45.79 +1.23 +2.76%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 45.79 +1.23 +2.76%
Chart Girassol 1 day 47.42 +1.32 +2.86%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 44.75 +1.37 +3.16%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 1 day 30.67 +0.59 +1.96%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 9 hours 32.16 +0.64 +2.03%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 9 hours 42.06 +0.64 +1.55%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 9 hours 43.46 +0.64 +1.49%
Graph up Sweet Crude 9 hours 38.06 +0.64 +1.71%
Graph up Peace Sour 9 hours 36.06 +0.64 +1.81%
Chart Peace Sour 9 hours 36.06 +0.64 +1.81%
Chart Light Sour Blend 9 hours 38.06 +0.64 +1.71%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 9 hours 38.66 +0.64 +1.68%
Chart Central Alberta 9 hours 36.06 +0.64 +1.81%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 1 day 44.31 +1.12 +2.59%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 1 day 39.50 +0.50 +1.28%
Graph up Giddings 1 day 33.25 +0.50 +1.53%
Graph up ANS West Coast 4 days 44.51 +0.71 +1.62%
Graph up West Texas Sour 1 day 37.01 +1.15 +3.21%
Graph up Eagle Ford 1 day 40.96 +1.15 +2.89%
Chart Eagle Ford 1 day 40.96 +1.15 +2.89%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 1 day 39.50 +0.50 +1.28%
Chart Kansas Common 1 day 33.25 +0.75 +2.31%
Chart Buena Vista 1 day 46.80 +1.01 +2.21%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes War for Taiwan?
  • 7 minutes How China Is Racing To Expand Its Global Energy Influence
  • 10 minutes Is it time to talk about Hydrogen?
  • 4 hours U.S. Presidential Elections Status - Electoral Votes
  • 2 mins Locked Thread on the election
  • 7 hours “Consumers Will Pay For Carbon Pricing Costs” by Irina Slav
  • 1 day British PM Eyes Banning Gasoline and Diesel Car Sales
  • 2 days can Trump pardon himself?
  • 10 hours Censorship in USA
  • 8 hours Michael Moore Cranking Up Planet of the Humans Again
  • 22 hours WTI / ​​​​​​​Price Forecasting 
  • 1 day Renewables deprogramming
  • 1 day CREO Syndicate – Ultrawealthy & Oil-igarchs Multi-Trillion Investments on Climate & Green
  • 3 days Trump Bans Americans From Investing In Chinese PLA-Linked Firms With Executive Order
  • 21 hours Conoco Pledges ‘Net-Zero’ Emissions in Break With U.S. Rivals
  • 12 hours San Francisco Imposes Natural Gas Ban

Breaking News:

The U.S. Remains The World’s Most Attractive Renewables Market

Faltering Oil Demand Is Wreaking Havoc On The Tanker Industry

Faltering Oil Demand Is Wreaking Havoc On The Tanker Industry

The oil tanker industry is…

Oil Stocks Are Finally Bouncing Back

Oil Stocks Are Finally Bouncing Back

A combination of new vaccine…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Related News

The U.S. Remains The World’s Most Attractive Renewables Market

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Nov 24, 2020, 10:30 AM CST

The United States kept the top spot ahead of China as the world’s most attractive country for renewables investment and deployment in EY’s latest Renewable Energy Country Attractiveness Index (RECAI) published on Tuesday.  

The index, which EY publishes twice a year, saw the U.S. overtake China in its May report to become the world’s most attractive country for investments in renewable energy. At the time, the consultancy said that and the prospects for the U.S. renewables sector after the pandemic remained bright despite the setbacks during COVID-19. 

In the newly published November rankings, India and the UK broke into the top five of the most attractive renewable markets, Australia moved up to third from fourth, while Germany and France slipped to sixth from fifth, and to seventh from third, respectively. 

Apart from ranking the most attractive investment destinations for renewables, EY said on Tuesday that hydrogen and artificial intelligence (AI) could be critical to solving the problems of scaling up renewables. 

Related: Why Iraq Isn’t Producing 10 Million Barrels Per Day Yet

The pandemic has pushed more and more governments and companies to look to the longer term and aim for net-zero emissions, including net-zero targets from several major international oil companies. 

However, reaching net-zero will need more technologies and innovative solutions scaled up and more technologies to ensure a stable, reliable, and well-balanced electricity grid. According to EY, two key enablers could prove critical to this - hydrogen and AI. 

Green hydrogen, in particular, produced via electrolysis with renewable-generated electricity, could help the decarbonization in countries with limited wind and solar resources, EY says. However, green hydrogen costs need to fall significantly and production efficiency needs to be improved. EY believes that subsidies are needed to bring the price of green and blue hydrogen in line with conventional fuels.

The other potential enabler of low-carbon energy could be AI, which could improve demand forecasting and asset management, thanks to its prediction capabilities, said Thierry Mortier, EY Global Digital & Innovation Lead for Energy. 

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads from Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Iraq Wants A 5 Year Prepayment For Oil

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

The Philippines Could Start Oil Drilling In South China Sea Without China

The Philippines Could Start Oil Drilling In South China Sea Without China
Oman Becomes First Gulf Country To Introduce Personal Income Tax

Oman Becomes First Gulf Country To Introduce Personal Income Tax
Oil Prices Soar On Major Crude Draw

Oil Prices Soar On Major Crude Draw
Kurdistan Halts All Oil Exports After Attack

Kurdistan Halts All Oil Exports After Attack
Australia-China Spat Threatens LNG Deal

Australia-China Spat Threatens LNG Deal


Most Commented

Alt text

The Green Hydrogen Problem That No One Is Talking About

 Alt text

Trump Makes Final Push To Defend Fracking

 Alt text

The EV Revolution Could Create 20 Million New Jobs

 Alt text

Why The Oil Industry Is Set To Thrive For Decades To Come
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com