The U.S. Intensifies Sanctions Against Russia

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 76.10 +0.71 +0.94%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 82.87 +0.66 +0.80%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 83.61 +0.34 +0.41%
Graph up Natural Gas 17 mins 2.420 +0.106 +4.58%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 2.347 -0.032 -1.36%
Graph up Louisiana Light 1 day 78.76 +1.31 +1.69%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 1 day 78.76 +1.31 +1.69%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 82.25 +0.57 +0.70%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 80.53 +0.01 +0.01%
Chart Mars US 19 hours 73.74 +1.84 +2.56%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.347 -0.032 -1.36%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 1 day 79.34 -0.70 -0.87%
Graph down Murban 1 day 82.73 -0.55 -0.66%
Graph up Iran Heavy 1 day 77.69 +0.37 +0.48%
Graph down Basra Light 451 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 1 day 82.16 +0.62 +0.76%
Graph up Bonny Light 1 day 82.25 +0.57 +0.70%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 82.25 +0.57 +0.70%
Chart Girassol 1 day 82.41 +0.57 +0.70%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 80.53 +0.01 +0.01%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 1 day 59.66 +2.06 +3.58%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 11 hours 54.14 +1.44 +2.73%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 11 hours 77.54 +1.44 +1.89%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 11 hours 75.79 +1.44 +1.94%
Graph up Sweet Crude 11 hours 72.94 +1.44 +2.01%
Graph up Peace Sour 11 hours 69.64 +1.44 +2.11%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 11 hours 69.64 +1.44 +2.11%
Chart Light Sour Blend 11 hours 70.94 +1.44 +2.07%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 11 hours 79.89 +1.44 +1.84%
Chart Central Alberta 11 hours 69.24 +1.44 +2.12%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 1 day 78.76 +1.31 +1.69%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 1 day 71.75 +1.50 +2.14%
Graph up Giddings 1 day 65.50 +1.50 +2.34%
Graph down ANS West Coast 2 days 77.48 -2.24 -2.81%
Graph up West Texas Sour 1 day 67.92 +1.44 +2.17%
Graph up Eagle Ford 1 day 71.87 +1.44 +2.04%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 1 day 71.87 +1.44 +2.04%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 1 day 71.75 +1.50 +2.14%
Chart Kansas Common 29 days 71.25 +0.75 +1.06%
Chart Buena Vista 1 day 81.05 +1.44 +1.81%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 7 minutes Energy Armageddon
  • 11 minutes Russia Says Europe Will Struggle To Replace Its Oil Products
  • 28 mins GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 3 days What Will We Do Without Oil

Breaking News:

The U.S. Intensifies Sanctions Against Russia

Controversial Cost-Cutting Measures To Blame For Ohio Derailment Disaster

Controversial Cost-Cutting Measures To Blame For Ohio Derailment Disaster

Norfolk Southern’s Ohio derailment disaster…

India’s Fuel Demand Is Set To Rise By 4.7% In The Next Fiscal Year

India’s Fuel Demand Is Set To Rise By 4.7% In The Next Fiscal Year

India’s fuel demand is set…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Share

Related News

The U.S. Intensifies Sanctions Against Russia

By Charles Kennedy - Feb 24, 2023, 11:30 AM CST

The United States on Friday imposed a new series of sanctions against Russian banks, key industries, and individuals, as well as third-country persons believed to be helping Russia’s sanctions evasion efforts.

The fresh sanctions – announced one year after the Russian invasion of Ukraine – target Russia’s metals and mining industry and third-country individuals and companies connected to Russia’s sanctions evasion efforts, including those related to arms trafficking and illicit finance, the Department of the Treasury said today.

Treasury is targeting the metals and mining sector of the Russian Federation economy and is also imposing sanctions on 22 individuals and 83 entities.

“Today’s action, together with additional measures taken by the Department of State, the Department of Commerce, and the Office of the U.S. Trade Representative, in coordination with allies and G7 partners, further isolates Russia from the international economy and hinders Russia’s ability to obtain the capital, materials, technology, and support that sustain its war against Ukraine, which has killed thousands and displaced millions of people,” the Treasury said.

The U.S. is also imposing sanctions on numerous Russian banks and is also targeting wealth management-related entities and individuals that play key roles in Russia’s financial services sector.   

According to the U.S. Treasury Department, dozens of entities and individuals that were hit with sanctions today operate in industries that ultimately support Russia’s war against Ukraine.

“This includes firms that produce or import specialized, high-technology equipment used by Russian defense entities and companies that make advanced materials used in Russian weapons systems,” the Treasury said.

Separately, UK Foreign Secretary James Cleverly on Friday announced a new package of internationally coordinated sanctions and trade measures, including export bans on every item Russia has been found using on the battlefield to date. The UK also sanctioned senior executives at Russian state-owned nuclear power company Rosatom, executives from Russia’s two largest defense companies, four banks, and other Russian elites.

ADVERTISEMENT

By Charles Kennedy for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

U.S. Pledges Additional $2 Billion In Security Assistance To Ukraine

Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Oil Prices Crash After Perky Jobs Data

Oil Prices Crash After Perky Jobs Data
Goldman Sachs Warns Of An Imminent Oil Supply Shortage

Goldman Sachs Warns Of An Imminent Oil Supply Shortage
Court Seizes Malaysia Oil Firm Assets Amid $15 Billion Dispute

Court Seizes Malaysia Oil Firm Assets Amid $15 Billion Dispute
U.S. House Passes Bill To Limit SPR Withdrawals

U.S. House Passes Bill To Limit SPR Withdrawals
Why Russia Finally Decided To Cut Its Oil Production

Why Russia Finally Decided To Cut Its Oil Production

ADVERTISEMENT


Most Commented

Alt text

The Fatal Flaw Of The Renewable Revolution

 Alt text

Biden Thinks Oil Will Be Around For A Decade—It’ll Be Much Longer

 Alt text

Has Saudi Arabia’s Relationship With Russia Reached Its Limits?

 Alt text

In Unexpected Swing, Germany’s Public Now Favors Nuclear Power
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com