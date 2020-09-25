The Silver Crash Continues

OilPrice GEA
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 40.19 -0.12 -0.30%
Graph down Brent Crude 11 mins 41.92 -0.02 -0.05%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 2.118 -0.130 -5.78%
Graph up Mars US 21 hours 41.01 +0.48 +1.18%
Graph down Opec Basket 2 days 41.22 -0.18 -0.43%
Graph up Urals 2 days 41.85 +1.05 +2.57%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 41.71 +0.29 +0.70%
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 41.71 +0.29 +0.70%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 40.78 -0.68 -1.64%
Chart Mexican Basket 2 days 37.74 +0.16 +0.43%
Chart Natural Gas 10 mins 2.118 -0.130 -5.78%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 2 days 41.15 -0.32 -0.77%
Graph down Murban 2 days 41.49 -0.04 -0.10%
Graph down Iran Heavy 2 days 39.48 -0.48 -1.20%
Graph up Basra Light 2 days 43.70 +0.05 +0.11%
Graph down Saharan Blend 2 days 40.54 -0.69 -1.67%
Graph down Bonny Light 2 days 40.78 -0.68 -1.64%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 40.78 -0.68 -1.64%
Chart Girassol 2 days 41.56 -0.67 -1.59%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 41.22 -0.18 -0.43%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 7 days 28.28 +0.44 +1.58%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 14 hours 31.81 +0.38 +1.21%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 14 hours 39.31 +0.38 +0.98%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 14 hours 40.71 +0.38 +0.94%
Graph up Sweet Crude 14 hours 37.31 +0.63 +1.72%
Graph up Peace Sour 14 hours 36.01 +0.38 +1.07%
Chart Peace Sour 14 hours 36.01 +0.38 +1.07%
Chart Light Sour Blend 14 hours 36.81 +0.38 +1.04%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 14 hours 39.61 +0.38 +0.97%
Chart Central Alberta 14 hours 35.96 +0.38 +1.07%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 41.71 +0.29 +0.70%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 36.75 +0.25 +0.68%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 30.50 +0.25 +0.83%
Graph up ANS West Coast 4 days 40.35 +0.07 +0.17%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 34.26 +0.38 +1.12%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 38.21 +0.38 +1.00%
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 38.21 +0.38 +1.00%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 36.75 +0.25 +0.68%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 30.50 +0.25 +0.83%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 45.05 +0.38 +0.85%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Permian in for Prosperous and Bright Future
  • 7 minutes Amount of Oil Usage in the United States
  • 10 minutes America Could Go Fully Electric Right Now
  • 11 mins Something wicked this way comes
  • 6 mins Kalifornistan, CO2, clueless politicians, climate hustle
  • 6 hours Tesla Battery Day (announcements on technology)
  • 17 mins JP Morgan Christyan Malek, report this Summer .. . We are at beginning of oil Super Cycle and will see $190 bbl Brent by 2025. LOL
  • 5 hours Why NG falling n crude up?
  • 1 day Natural Gas Saves Southern California From Blackouts
  • 2 mins US after 4 more years of Trump?
  • 12 hours Famine, Economic Collapse of China on the Horizon?
  • 18 hours .
  • 2 hours Ten Years of Plunging Solar Prices

Breaking News:

Could Gold Be Gearing Up For A Major Rally?

How The Oil Crash Solved The Permian Pipeline Problem

How The Oil Crash Solved The Permian Pipeline Problem

Permian drillers were facing a…

Natural Gas Prices Plunge On Souring Demand, LNG Exports

Natural Gas Prices Plunge On Souring Demand, LNG Exports

Natural gas prices plunged on…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Keith Weiner

Keith Weiner

Keith Weiner is a leading authority in the areas of gold, money, and credit and has made important contributions to the development of trading techniques…

More Info

Share

Related News

The Silver Crash Continues

By Keith Weiner - Sep 25, 2020, 11:30 AM CDT

A few days ago, I wrote about a big silver crash. The price dropped around 7.5%.

And the basis dropped from around 2% to 0.6%. At the end, we said:

“The key question is: what is the follow-through? If the price stays down and the basis goes back up, that will be a bearish signal. If the basis stays down, that means the silver market is markedly tighter at $24.50 than it was at $26.75.”

This brings us to yesterday’s silver dive.  Here’s the graph of the day’s action.

At the start of our graph, 2am (London time) the price is just a bit lower than at the end of the first crash day. $24.25. But we see the basis is up to 2.3%. That’s higher than it was at the beginning of the first crash day when the price was $26.75. 

Clearly, there was some buying of futures in the meantime. Perhaps speculators were betting on a quick spike in price.

Over the course of the day, the price drops to around $22.80. This is a drop of 6%. And the basis ends at around 1.5%. 

So, yes, there is a drop in basis. From a higher level than on the first crash day when the price was much higher. To a higher level than at the end of that day. And not that big a drop.

The selling was driven by futures, yet… yet… there was plenty of selling of metal too.

We are now $4 down in price, and the basis is not down very much. That means the abundance of silver to the market at $22.80 is not much less than it was at $26.75.

A price floor is expected when further selling the price down causes scarcity (and a price ceiling when further bidding the price up brings more and more metal to the market, i.e. abundance). Which hasn't happened yet. But we have some additional thoughts to share, so stay tuned.

By Keith Weiner via Monetary Metals

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

BP’s Stock Price Crashes To The Lowest Level In 25 Years

Next Post

BP’s Stock Price Crashes To The Lowest Level In 25 Years

Keith Weiner

Keith Weiner

Keith Weiner is a leading authority in the areas of gold, money, and credit and has made important contributions to the development of trading techniques…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Oil Rises On Major Crude Draw

Oil Rises On Major Crude Draw
Oil Prices Hit Hard By Lower Refinery Runs

Oil Prices Hit Hard By Lower Refinery Runs
Surprise Crude Oil Build Thwarts Price Rally

Surprise Crude Oil Build Thwarts Price Rally
Germany Offered U.S. $1.2B To Save Nord Stream 2

Germany Offered U.S. $1.2B To Save Nord Stream 2
OPEC’s Third-Largest Producer Fails To Comply With Output Cuts

OPEC’s Third-Largest Producer Fails To Comply With Output Cuts


Most Commented

Alt text

Is Big Oil Doomed To Repeat The Coal Industry's Mistakes?

 Alt text

Nuclear Power Could Win Big In U.S. Elections

 Alt text

The Post-COVID ‘Great Reset’ Won’t Be Fueled By Renewables

 Alt text

U.S, Shale Recovery Leans On Huge Inventory Of DUCs
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com