The Electric Vehicle War Is Heating Up In China

X

Sign Up To Our Free Newsletter

Join Now

Thanks for subscribing to our free newsletter!

ERROR

OilPrice GEA
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 55.67 +0.91 +1.66%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 58.42 +0.96 +1.67%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 2.799 -0.046 -1.62%
Graph up Mars US 15 hours 55.21 +1.16 +2.15%
Graph up Opec Basket 2 days 56.80 +1.67 +3.03%
Graph up Urals 43 days 42.22 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 56.67 +1.12 +2.02%
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 56.67 +1.12 +2.02%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 56.95 +1.92 +3.49%
Chart Mexican Basket 2 days 53.05 +1.87 +3.65%
Chart Natural Gas 10 mins 2.799 -0.046 -1.62%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 2 days 56.62 +1.53 +2.78%
Graph up Murban 2 days 57.09 +1.89 +3.42%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 53.86 +2.00 +3.86%
Graph up Basra Light 2 days 58.54 +1.35 +2.36%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 57.39 +1.73 +3.11%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 56.95 +1.92 +3.49%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 56.95 +1.92 +3.49%
Chart Girassol 2 days 57.97 +1.68 +2.98%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 56.80 +1.67 +3.03%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 2 days 42.84 +1.86 +4.54%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 13 hours 43.06 +2.41 +5.93%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 13 hours 53.76 +1.21 +2.30%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 13 hours 55.16 +1.21 +2.24%
Graph up Sweet Crude 13 hours 50.46 +1.46 +2.98%
Graph up Peace Sour 13 hours 48.76 +1.21 +2.54%
Chart Peace Sour 13 hours 48.76 +1.21 +2.54%
Chart Light Sour Blend 13 hours 50.26 +1.21 +2.47%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 13 hours 52.36 +1.41 +2.77%
Chart Central Alberta 13 hours 48.76 +1.21 +2.54%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 56.67 +1.12 +2.02%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 51.25 +1.25 +2.50%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 45.00 +1.25 +2.86%
Graph down ANS West Coast 6 days 55.09 -0.09 -0.16%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 48.71 +1.21 +2.55%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 52.66 +1.21 +2.35%
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 52.66 +1.21 +2.35%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 51.25 +1.25 +2.50%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 45.00 +1.25 +2.86%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 61.15 +1.21 +2.02%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes IMPORTANT ARTICLE BY OILPRICE.COM EDITOR - "Naked Short Selling: The Truth Is Much Worse Than You Have Been Told"
  • 5 minutes “Cushing Oil Inventories Are Soaring Again” By Tsvetana Paraskova
  • 7 minutes United States LNG Exports Reach Third Place
  • 5 hours Renewables, the Grid, and Blackouts
  • 16 hours U.S. Presidential Elections Status - Electoral Votes
  • 7 hours Politicians lied, people died
  • 8 hours Fate of Oil and Gas Sector in Myanmar after the Coup
  • 22 hours GameStop exposes the rigged system
  • 18 hours Biden suspends oil and gas drilling on Federal Lands for 60 days for review.
  • 1 hour Minerals, Mining and Industrial Ecology
  • 23 hours Your predictions - Anything goes
  • 2 days SILVER SHORT SQUEEZE - It ain't stopping! Smash the Big Banks!
  • 2 days Not Enough Electricity for Electric Vehicles
  • 1 hour Joe Biden's Presidency
  • 1 hour US unveils plans to counter China’s rise in Asia
  • 1 day The World Economic Forum & Davos - Setting the agenda on fossil fuels, global regulations, etc.

Breaking News:

The Electric Vehicle War Is Heating Up In China

What Was The Best Performing Oil Major In 2020?

What Was The Best Performing Oil Major In 2020?

Total outshined all other peers,…

Oil Prices Inch Lower On EIA Crude Inventory Report

Oil Prices Inch Lower On EIA Crude Inventory Report

Crude oil prices fell slightly…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Related News

The Electric Vehicle War Is Heating Up In China

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Feb 03, 2021, 1:30 PM CST

The EV unit of property giant China Evergrande said on Wednesday that it had started trial production of electric vehicles and showed photos and videos of SUVs on a winter road test, in what is the latest Chinese firm aspiring to become the new Tesla.

Evergrande said in 2019 that it wanted to become the world’s top EV maker within three to five years, according to Bloomberg.

Evergrande’s planned manufacturing sites at Guangzhou and Shanghai have launched trial production of EVs, the company said in a statement carried by Bloomberg. The Chinese firm also looks to begin mass manufacturing of its own batteries in the second half of this year.

China Evergrande New Energy Vehicle Group, the unit of the property giant Evergrande, raised last month as much as US$3.35 billion from six private investors to fund its ambition to become a major EV player. The financing will help China Evergrande to achieve its strategic goal to become “the world’s largest and most powerful new energy vehicle group,” the Hong Kong-listed company said in a filing, as carried by South China Morning Post.

Evergrande, controlled by one of China’s richest people Hui Ka-yan, looks to have a vehicle manufacturing capacity of between 500,000 and 1 million vehicles within three to five years, according to the company website quoted by South China Morning Post.

Related: A Glimmer Of Hope For Oil Markets

To compare, Tesla delivered nearly 500,000 vehicles globally in 2020, while the total production of Tesla models last year was 509,737 vehicles, according to the U.S. electric vehicle maker’s Q4 production and vehicle update.

China’s Evergrande, however, has yet to sell an electric vehicle, although shares of China Evergrande New Energy Vehicle Group jumped to a record high after the latest funding was announced at the end of January.

Evergrande’s vehicles, when produced, are set to join an increasingly competitive EV market in China, where Tesla, Nio, and Warren Buffett-backed BYD have established a solid presence.  

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Oil Prices Rally As OPEC+ Maintains Its Production Policy

Next Post

Oil Prices Rally As OPEC+ Maintains Its Production Policy

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Syria: Oil Tankers From Iran To Syria Intercepted

Syria: Oil Tankers From Iran To Syria Intercepted
Oil Prices Rally On Large Crude Draw

Oil Prices Rally On Large Crude Draw
GM Presents Cadillac Flying Car For Rich People

GM Presents Cadillac Flying Car For Rich People
U.S. Watchdog: Large U.S. Banks Can No Longer Deny Funding To Oil & Gas

U.S. Watchdog: Large U.S. Banks Can No Longer Deny Funding To Oil & Gas
Tesla's $25,000 Car May Hit The Market Sooner Than Planned

Tesla's $25,000 Car May Hit The Market Sooner Than Planned


Most Commented

Alt text

Europe’s Unforeseen Renewables Problem

 Alt text

Can Renewables Become As Profitable As Oil And Gas?

 Alt text

Chinese Cities Go Dark Amid Energy Spat With Australia

 Alt text

German Tech Giant Places Major Bet On Green Hydrogen
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com