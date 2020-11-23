The COVID Vaccine Could Kill The Gold Rally

OilPrice GEA
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 43.12 +0.06 +0.14%
Graph up Brent Crude 2 hours 46.06 +1.10 +2.45%
Graph down Natural Gas 14 mins 2.709 -0.002 -0.07%
Graph up Mars US 27 mins 43.61 +0.79 +1.84%
Graph up Opec Basket 4 days 43.38 +0.26 +0.60%
Graph up Urals 6 days 39.60 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 43.19 +0.42 +0.98%
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 43.19 +0.42 +0.98%
Chart Bonny Light 19 hours 45.79 +1.23 +2.76%
Chart Mexican Basket 4 days 40.01 +0.58 +1.47%
Chart Natural Gas 14 mins 2.709 -0.002 -0.07%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 19 hours 45.73 +1.57 +3.56%
Graph up Murban 19 hours 46.08 +1.36 +3.04%
Graph up Iran Heavy 19 hours 43.47 +1.34 +3.18%
Graph up Basra Light 19 hours 48.24 +1.00 +2.12%
Graph up Saharan Blend 19 hours 45.41 +1.52 +3.46%
Graph up Bonny Light 19 hours 45.79 +1.23 +2.76%
Chart Bonny Light 19 hours 45.79 +1.23 +2.76%
Chart Girassol 19 hours 47.42 +1.32 +2.86%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 43.38 +0.26 +0.60%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 4 days 30.67 +0.59 +1.96%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 2 hours 31.52 +0.52 +1.68%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 18 hours 41.42 +0.52 +1.27%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 18 hours 42.82 +0.52 +1.23%
Graph up Sweet Crude 2 hours 37.42 +0.42 +1.14%
Graph up Peace Sour 2 hours 35.42 +0.52 +1.49%
Chart Peace Sour 2 hours 35.42 +0.52 +1.49%
Chart Light Sour Blend 2 hours 37.42 +0.52 +1.41%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 hours 38.02 +0.52 +1.39%
Chart Central Alberta 2 hours 35.42 +0.52 +1.49%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 43.19 +0.42 +0.98%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 19 hours 39.50 +0.50 +1.28%
Graph up Giddings 19 hours 33.25 +0.50 +1.53%
Graph down ANS West Coast 5 days 43.80 -0.10 -0.23%
Graph up West Texas Sour 19 hours 37.01 +1.15 +3.21%
Graph up Eagle Ford 19 hours 40.96 +1.15 +2.89%
Chart Eagle Ford 19 hours 40.96 +1.15 +2.89%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 19 hours 39.50 +0.50 +1.28%
Chart Kansas Common 4 days 32.50 +0.50 +1.56%
Chart Buena Vista 4 days 45.79 +0.44 +0.97%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes War for Taiwan?
  • 7 minutes How China Is Racing To Expand Its Global Energy Influence
  • 10 minutes Is it time to talk about Hydrogen?
  • 1 min U.S. Presidential Elections Status - Electoral Votes
  • 15 hours British PM Eyes Banning Gasoline and Diesel Car Sales
  • 1 day can Trump pardon himself?
  • 55 mins “Consumers Will Pay For Carbon Pricing Costs” by Irina Slav
  • 7 hours WTI / ​​​​​​​Price Forecasting 
  • 18 hours CREO Syndicate – Ultrawealthy & Oil-igarchs Multi-Trillion Investments on Climate & Green
  • 18 hours Renewables deprogramming
  • 55 mins Michael Moore Cranking Up Planet of the Humans Again
  • 7 hours Censorship in USA
  • 2 days Trump Bans Americans From Investing In Chinese PLA-Linked Firms With Executive Order
  • 6 hours Conoco Pledges ‘Net-Zero’ Emissions in Break With U.S. Rivals

Breaking News:

OPEC To Decide The Fate Of Oil Markets In 2021

Will The UAE Withdraw From OPEC?

Will The UAE Withdraw From OPEC?

Yet another member of OPEC…

Are Carbon Credits Actually Helping To Cut Emissions?

Are Carbon Credits Actually Helping To Cut Emissions?

Big Tech is often touted…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
City A.M

City A.M

CityAM.com is the online presence of City A.M., London's first free daily business newspaper. Both platforms cover financial and business news as well as sport and…

More Info

Share

Related News

The COVID Vaccine Could Kill The Gold Rally

By City A.M - Nov 23, 2020, 3:30 PM CST

Gold prices were on track to fall for a second consecutive week as investors chanced their arms on equities again on news of not one but two effective coronavirus vaccines.

The safe-haven asset has seen prices jump almost 25 percent this year, with traders piling in as stock markets melted down around the world.

However, that surge has slowed in recent weeks, with the spot gold price falling to $1867.31 today, despite bankers forecasting higher prices.

On Monday, pharma giant Moderna said that its coronavirus vaccine had proved 95 percent effective against the disease, a week after Pfizer announced the same for its vaccine.

Both announcements prompted markets to rally on the hope that an end could be in sight for the upheaval caused by the pandemic.

Stephen Innes, Chief Global Market Strategist at Axi, said that optimism over a vaccine would see investors scrap speculative bets on the commodity.

“News of another vaccine is most welcome but is intuitively negative for bullion prices, and with several in the pipeline, it screams sell gold”, he said.

In addition, calls from US treasury secretary Steve Mnuchin for the Federal Reserve to end its pandemic lending programmes also weighed on gold prices.

In a letter to Fed chair Jay Powell, Mnuchin said that $455bn allocated to the Treasury should be returned to Congress to spend as it sees fit.

“If the Fed does start shrinking its assistance programme that could be a bit of headwind for gold again. The monetary debasement argument that has supported gold could weaken,” said Lachlan Shaw, National Australia Bank’s head of commodity research.

By City AM

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Renewables Are Gaining Ground In New York

Next Post

Qatar Energy Exports Crash By 39%

City A.M

City A.M

CityAM.com is the online presence of City A.M., London's first free daily business newspaper. Both platforms cover financial and business news as well as sport and…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

The Philippines Could Start Oil Drilling In South China Sea Without China

The Philippines Could Start Oil Drilling In South China Sea Without China
Oman Becomes First Gulf Country To Introduce Personal Income Tax

Oman Becomes First Gulf Country To Introduce Personal Income Tax
Oil Prices Soar On Major Crude Draw

Oil Prices Soar On Major Crude Draw
Kurdistan Halts All Oil Exports After Attack

Kurdistan Halts All Oil Exports After Attack
Australia-China Spat Threatens LNG Deal

Australia-China Spat Threatens LNG Deal


Most Commented

Alt text

The Green Hydrogen Problem That No One Is Talking About

 Alt text

Trump Makes Final Push To Defend Fracking

 Alt text

The EV Revolution Could Create 20 Million New Jobs

 Alt text

Why The Oil Industry Is Set To Thrive For Decades To Come
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com