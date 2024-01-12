Tesla to Pause Production at Berlin Factory Due to Supply Chain Problems

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 72.68 +0.66 +0.92%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 78.21 +0.80 +1.03%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 78.52 +0.84 +1.08%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 3.267 +0.170 +5.49%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.121 +0.007 +0.34%
Graph up Louisiana Light 1 day 74.90 +0.73 +0.98%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 1 day 74.90 +0.73 +0.98%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 79.71 +1.72 +2.21%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 78.88 +0.60 +0.77%
Chart Mars US 70 days 79.33 -2.03 -2.50%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.121 +0.007 +0.34%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 1 day 76.34 -0.75 -0.97%
Graph down Murban 1 day 77.49 -0.83 -1.06%
Graph up Iran Heavy 1 day 77.08 +1.74 +2.31%
Graph down Basra Light 773 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 1 day 80.80 +1.81 +2.29%
Graph up Bonny Light 1 day 79.71 +1.72 +2.21%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 79.71 +1.72 +2.21%
Chart Girassol 1 day 80.20 +1.55 +1.97%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 78.88 +0.60 +0.77%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 227 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 11 hours 51.42 +0.65 +1.28%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 11 hours 74.17 +0.65 +0.88%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 11 hours 72.42 +0.65 +0.91%
Graph up Sweet Crude 11 hours 62.27 +0.65 +1.05%
Graph up Peace Sour 11 hours 58.52 +0.65 +1.12%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 11 hours 58.52 +0.65 +1.12%
Chart Light Sour Blend 11 hours 61.27 +0.65 +1.07%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 11 hours 61.02 +0.65 +1.08%
Chart Central Alberta 11 hours 58.77 +0.65 +1.12%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 1 day 74.90 +0.73 +0.98%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 1 day 68.50 -0.22 -0.32%
Graph down Giddings 1 day 62.25 -0.22 -0.35%
Graph down ANS West Coast 4 days 76.73 -2.41 -3.05%
Graph down West Texas Sour 1 day 66.80 -0.22 -0.33%
Graph down Eagle Ford 1 day 68.50 -0.25 -0.36%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 1 day 68.50 -0.25 -0.36%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 1 day 68.50 -0.22 -0.32%
Chart Kansas Common 1 day 62.25 +0.75 +1.22%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 77.83 -0.87 -1.11%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 48 mins GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 8 hours Cheaper prices due to renewables - forget it
  • 1 day How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy

Breaking News:

World’s Largest Uranium Miner Will Miss Production Targets

France Moves Away from Renewable Targets in Favor of Nuclear Power

France Moves Away from Renewable Targets in Favor of Nuclear Power

France's proposed energy legislation marks…

South Korean Shipper Sparks Surge in Global Oil Tanker Rates

South Korean Shipper Sparks Surge in Global Oil Tanker Rates

The cost to ship crude…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Share

Related News

Tesla to Pause Production at Berlin Factory Due to Supply Chain Problems

By Charles Kennedy - Jan 12, 2024, 8:30 AM CST

Tesla expects to stop production at its Giga Berlin factory, its largest in Europe, for two weeks at the end of January and early February, due to a lack of components as the Red Sea attacks on shipping have strained supply chains.  

“The considerably longer transportation times are creating a gap in the supply chains. Due to a lack of components, we are therefore forced to suspend vehicle production in the Gigafactory Berlin-Brandenburg,” Tesla said in a statement on Friday carried by The Wall Street Journal.

Tesla will suspend production of electric vehicles at its factory in Berlin between January 29 and February 12.

The incessant attacks from the Iran-backed Houthi rebels in Yemen on commercial shipping in the Red Sea have prompted many cargo owners and operators to divert traffic away from the Red Sea/Suez Canal route, a vital shipping lane for goods from Asia to Europe.

While there is an alternative route, via the Cape of Good Hope south of Africa, shipping times have increased significantly, and so will costs.

“Relying on so many key components from Asia, and specifically China, has been a potential weak spot in any automaker’s supply chain,” Sam Fiorani, vice president at AutoForecast Solutions, which tracks automotive supply chains and production, told Reuters, which first reported the halt in Tesla’s production in Berlin.

“Tesla relies heavily on China for battery components, which need to be transported to Europe through the Red Sea, putting production constantly at risk,” Fiorani added.

Other European automakers, including VW and Renault, are closely coordinating supply with shippers and are monitoring the situation, but they haven’t flagged yet significant production threats from the delays in the supply chains.

ADVERTISEMENT

At the end of last year, furniture giant Ikea warned of delays in the supply of its products because of the Houthi attacks in the Red Sea. 

By Charles Kennedy for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Tankers Advised to Stay Away From Yemen As Tensions Rise

Next Post

Trans Mountain Pipeline Faces Two-Year Delay Without Route Change

Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Russia, Iran Officially Ditch U.S. Dollar for Trade

Russia, Iran Officially Ditch U.S. Dollar for Trade
Only Half of All Ford Dealers Agree to Sell EVs Next Year

Only Half of All Ford Dealers Agree to Sell EVs Next Year
Putin Seizes Multi-Billion-Dollar OMV and Wintershall Stakes in Russian Ventures

Putin Seizes Multi-Billion-Dollar OMV and Wintershall Stakes in Russian Ventures
Big Cold Weather Pattern Change Forecasted For Eastern US

"Big Cold Weather Pattern Change" Forecasted For Eastern US
Iran Seizes U.S. Oil Tanker in Act of Revenge for 1M Barrels Seized in 2023

Iran Seizes U.S. Oil Tanker in Act of Revenge for 1M Barrels Seized in 2023

ADVERTISEMENT


Most Commented

Alt text

Why Oil Traders Shouldn’t Discard Israel-Hamas War Risk

 Alt text

Fed Keeps Rates Unchanged, Forecast Series Of Cuts In 2024

 Alt text

BRICS in the Land of Energy Transition

 Alt text

Oil Prices Poised to Bounce Back in 2024
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com