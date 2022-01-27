Tesla Tumbles Despite Billion-Dollar Earnings Beat

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 56 mins 86.61 -0.74 -0.85%
Graph up Brent Crude 43 mins 90.00 +0.04 +0.04%
Graph up Natural Gas 4 hours 6.265 +1.988 +46.48%
Graph up Heating Oil 56 mins 2.795 +0.051 +1.84%
Graph down Gasoline 56 mins 2.521 -0.002 -0.08%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 90.73 +1.44 +1.61%
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 90.73 +1.44 +1.61%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 90.70 +2.39 +2.71%
Chart Opec Basket 17 hours -89.350 -100.00%
Chart Mars US 15 mins 84.61 -0.49 -0.58%
Chart Gasoline 56 mins 2.521 -0.002 -0.08%

Graph up Marine 2 days 86.88 +1.85 +2.18%
Graph up Murban 2 days 88.67 +1.90 +2.19%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 84.51 +2.18 +2.65%
Graph down Basra Light 59 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 92.06 +2.56 +2.86%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 90.70 +2.39 +2.71%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 90.70 +2.39 +2.71%
Chart Girassol 2 days 90.83 +2.59 +2.94%
Chart Opec Basket 17 hours -89.350 -100.00%

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 2 days 73.50 +1.78 +2.48%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 16 hours 74.50 +1.75 +2.41%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 16 hours 86.35 +1.75 +2.07%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 16 hours 87.75 +1.75 +2.03%
Graph up Sweet Crude 16 hours 84.95 +1.75 +2.10%
Graph up Peace Sour 16 hours 81.95 +1.75 +2.18%
Chart Peace Sour 16 hours 81.95 +1.75 +2.18%
Chart Light Sour Blend 16 hours 85.25 +1.75 +2.10%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 16 hours 87.35 +1.75 +2.04%
Chart Central Alberta 16 hours 81.95 +1.75 +2.18%

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 90.73 +1.44 +1.61%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 17 hours 83.00 -0.75 -0.90%
Graph down Giddings 17 hours 76.75 -0.75 -0.97%
Graph up ANS West Coast 3 days 88.82 +1.40 +1.60%
Graph down West Texas Sour 17 hours 80.56 -0.74 -0.91%
Graph down Eagle Ford 17 hours 84.51 -0.74 -0.87%
Chart Eagle Ford 17 hours 84.51 -0.74 -0.87%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 17 hours 83.00 -0.75 -0.90%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 77.50 +1.75 +2.31%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 90.59 +1.75 +1.97%

Tesla Tumbles Despite Billion-Dollar Earnings Beat

By City A.M - Jan 27, 2022, 11:30 AM CST

Tesla enjoyed an upbeat fourth quarter, as its revenue exceeded analyst estimates by more than $1bn.

The car manufacturer, which specializes in electric vehicles (EVs), secured $17.7bn in revenue, with analysts expecting a figure closer to $16.6bn.

Tesla, the brainchild of billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk, also reported adjusted earnings per share of $2.54, up from analyst forecasts of $2.37.

Earnings were anticipated to be strong, head of transportation and mobility at digital transformation consultancy Publicis Sapient, Alyssa Altman said. 

“Tesla is winning in the EV space,” Altman explained, with EVs being promoted as a way for consumers to reduce their individual carbon output. “People will be more willing to purchase an EV and the go-to brand right now is Tesla.”

“Even if someone is a Ford fanatic, when they look to buy an EV, they will compare it to a Tesla.”

However, the manufacturer, like many businesses in the automotive industry, spy sustained supply chain challenges on the horizon.

But this shouldn’t dissuade investors, Altman added.

“In the global supply chain war, Tesla will continue to shine in comparison to their competitors,” she said. 

“They can pivot quickly, changing their software and parts configurations to use what is available.  With two new factories in Berlin and Austin, they are giving themselves the ability to scale and be nimble. 

“While production is not ready everywhere today, the fact that they are getting the facilities ready and are building in flexible and new technologies, will help them continue their rise.”

By CityAM

