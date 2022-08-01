Tesla Shareholders To Vote On Yet Another Stock Split

|WTI Crude •10 mins
|93.92
|-4.70
|-4.77%
|Brent Crude •11 mins
|100.0
|-3.95
|-3.80%
|Murban Crude •15 mins
|100.5
|-4.01
|-3.84%
|Natural Gas •10 mins
|8.221
|-0.008
|-0.10%
|Gasoline •15 mins
|2.996
|-0.117
|-3.76%
|Louisiana Light •4 days
|101.4
|-2.85
|-2.73%
|Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments
|Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices
|Louisiana Light • 4 days
|101.4
|-2.85
|-2.73%
|Bonny Light • 33 days
|118.1
|-3.97
|-3.25%
|Opec Basket • 4 days
|110.8
|-0.06
|-0.05%
|Mars US • 3 days
|98.62
|+2.20
|+2.28%
|Gasoline • 15 mins
|2.996
|-0.117
|-3.76%
|Marine •33 days
|113.0
|-1.05
|-0.92%
|Murban •33 days
|118.7
|-0.80
|-0.67%
|Iran Heavy •33 days
|107.7
|-4.37
|-3.90%
|Basra Light •245 days
|71.69
|-3.60
|-4.78%
|Saharan Blend •33 days
|117.8
|-4.13
|-3.39%
|Bonny Light •33 days
|118.1
|-3.97
|-3.25%
|Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments
|Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices
|Bonny Light • 33 days
|118.1
|-3.97
|-3.25%
|Girassol • 33 days
|117.1
|-3.86
|-3.19%
|Opec Basket • 4 days
|110.8
|-0.06
|-0.05%
|Canadian Crude Index •4 days
|76.12
|+2.44
|+3.31%
|Western Canadian Select •15 hours
|84.52
|+2.20
|+2.67%
|Canadian Condensate •15 hours
|100.8
|+2.20
|+2.23%
|Premium Synthetic •15 hours
|99.02
|+2.20
|+2.27%
|Sweet Crude •15 hours
|96.92
|+2.20
|+2.32%
|Peace Sour •15 hours
|94.07
|+2.20
|+2.39%
|Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments
|Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices
|Peace Sour • 15 hours
|94.07
|+2.20
|+2.39%
|Light Sour Blend • 15 hours
|96.17
|+2.20
|+2.34%
|Syncrude Sweet Premium • 15 hours
|99.72
|+2.20
|+2.26%
|Central Alberta • 15 hours
|94.37
|+2.20
|+2.39%
|Louisiana Light •4 days
|101.4
|-2.85
|-2.73%
|Domestic Swt. @ Cushing •4 days
|95.25
|+2.25
|+2.42%
|Giddings •4 days
|89.00
|+2.25
|+2.59%
|ANS West Coast •4 days
|107.2
|-0.40
|-0.37%
|West Texas Sour •4 days
|93.27
|+2.20
|+2.42%
|Eagle Ford •4 days
|97.22
|+2.20
|+2.32%
|Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments
|Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices
|Eagle Ford • 4 days
|97.22
|+2.20
|+2.32%
|Oklahoma Sweet • 4 days
|95.25
|+2.25
|+2.42%
|Kansas Common • 4 days
|86.75
|-2.00
|-2.25%
|Buena Vista • 4 days
|110.0
|-3.20
|-2.83%
Russia Says It Can't Help With Nord Stream Gas Turbine Repairs
U.S. field production of crude…
The International Monetary Fund is…
City A.M
CityAM.com is the online presence of City A.M., London's first free daily business newspaper. Both platforms cover financial and business news as well as sport and…
Tesla shareholders are expected to vote on Thursday whether to green-light the company’s latest stock split – the second in two years.
“We believe the stock split would help reset the market price of our common stock so that our employees will have more flexibility in managing their equity, all of which, in our view, may help maximise stockholder value,” Tesla said in its annual proxy statement.
“In addition, as retail investors have expressed a high level of interest in investing in our stock, we believe the stock split will make our common stock more accessible to our retail shareholders."
The electric vehicle (EV) giant initially proposed the three-to-one split in June, the Times first reported.
By tripling each existing share, the move is said to give more flexibility to employees with stocks in the company.
The stock split doesn’t alter a company’s value but, by cutting down the share prices, it widens the pool of investors.
In August 2020, Tesla carried out a five-for-one stock split, which increased its share price by 61 percent.
The automotive marquee beat market expectations when it posted revenue of $16.9bn and earnings per share worth $2.27.
By CityAM
More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:
CityAM.com is the online presence of City A.M., London's first free daily business newspaper. Both platforms cover financial and business news as well as sport and…
Gasoline Prices See The Largest Drop In Nearly 15 Years
The World’s Third-Largest Economy Is Facing A Looming Energy Crisis
Refinery Shuts Down Due To Lack Of Crude
Germany’s Top Buyer Of Russian Gas On The Brink Of Insolvency
$100+ Oil Is Back For The Long Haul
The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.
Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.
Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.
74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.
Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com