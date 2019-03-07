OilPrice Premium
All Charts
Breaking News:

First Floating U.S. LNG Project Continues Despite US-China Trade War

Bloomberg Launches Alternative To Green New Deal

Bloomberg Launches Alternative To Green New Deal

Almost as soon as pulling…

China’s CNPC To Boost Oil Exploration Budget Fivefold

China’s CNPC To Boost Oil Exploration Budget Fivefold

China’s state energy giant CNPC…

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

Tesla Says New Supercharger Cuts Charging Time By 50%

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Mar 07, 2019, 4:00 PM CST

Tesla says that it is introducing its next-generation V3 Supercharging, which is expected to ultimately reduce the amount of time drivers spend charging their electric vehicle by an average of 50 percent, as the EV maker aims to address one of the barriers to faster EV adoption—charging time and charging infrastructure.

V3 Supercharging will enable Tesla’s vehicles “to charge faster than any other electric vehicle on the market today,” the EV maker said in a statement.

Giving some examples of the faster charging speed, Tesla says that a Model 3 Long Range “operating at peak efficiency can recover up to 75 miles of charge in 5 minutes and charge at rates of up to 1,000 miles per hour.”

Thanks to the V3 Supercharger and other technical improvements, Tesla expects “the typical charging time at a V3 Supercharger will drop to around 15 minutes.”

Tesla will be initially launching V3 Supercharging for its highest-volume vehicle, Model 3, and will expand access as it assesses the results of millions of charging events.

“Our first non-beta V3 Supercharger site will break ground next month, with North American sites ramping in Q2 and Q3 before coming to Europe and Asia-Pacific in Q4,” Tesla said.

While the Supercharger is making headlines, some Tesla followers started speculating what a wrapped pickup truck was doing on a spotted carrier loaded with Tesla vehicles, Electrek’s Fred Lambert reports.

While users commented on Reddit that the wrapped truck shown on the photo has an exhaust pipe, some speculate that it could be a test mule for an electric powertrain.

When Elon Musk teased a Model Y unveil event on March 14, he also replied to twitter users that the truck unveil “is later this year” and that “Personally, I’m most excited by the Tesla Truck. Maybe it will be too futuristic for most people, but I love it.”

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

