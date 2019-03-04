Tesla Owners In Asia Protest Against New Massive Price Cuts

OilPrice Premium
WTI Crude 10 mins 56.44 -0.15 -0.27%
Brent Crude 10 mins 65.59 -0.08 -0.12%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.854 -0.003 -0.11%
Mars US 2 hours 62.79 +0.99 +1.60%
Opec Basket 4 days 65.32 +0.04 +0.06%
Urals 19 hours 63.43 -0.67 -1.05%
Louisiana Light 4 days 63.51 -1.50 -2.31%
Louisiana Light 4 days 63.51 -1.50 -2.31%
Bonny Light 19 hours 66.71 +0.67 +1.01%
Mexican Basket 4 days 58.96 +0.34 +0.58%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.854 -0.003 -0.11%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 19 hours 65.31 -1.27 -1.91%
Murban 19 hours 66.79 -1.07 -1.58%
Iran Heavy 19 hours 59.26 +0.67 +1.14%
Basra Light 19 hours 67.88 +0.65 +0.97%
Saharan Blend 19 hours 65.18 +0.49 +0.76%
Bonny Light 19 hours 66.71 +0.67 +1.01%
Bonny Light 19 hours 66.71 +0.67 +1.01%
Girassol 19 hours 67.01 +0.59 +0.89%
Opec Basket 4 days 65.32 +0.04 +0.06%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 1 hour 44.59 +0.00 +0.00%
Western Canadian Select 2 hours 45.00 +0.53 +1.19%
Canadian Condensate 10 days 52.55 -1.42 -2.63%
Premium Synthetic 2 hours 56.00 -1.77 -3.06%
Sweet Crude 2 hours 52.00 +0.28 +0.54%
Peace Sour 2 hours 49.35 -0.87 -1.73%
Peace Sour 2 hours 49.35 -0.87 -1.73%
Light Sour Blend 2 hours 51.80 -1.67 -3.12%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 hours 55.80 +0.83 +1.51%
Central Alberta 2 hours 48.80 -1.42 -2.83%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 4 days 63.51 -1.50 -2.31%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 19 hours 53.25 +1.00 +1.91%
Giddings 19 hours 47.00 +1.00 +2.17%
ANS West Coast 6 days 67.94 +1.19 +1.78%
West Texas Sour 19 hours 50.54 +0.79 +1.59%
Eagle Ford 19 hours 54.49 +0.79 +1.47%
Eagle Ford 19 hours 54.49 +0.79 +1.47%
Oklahoma Sweet 19 hours 53.04 +0.79 +1.51%
Kansas Common 4 days 46.00 -1.50 -3.16%
Buena Vista 4 days 66.90 -1.42 -2.08%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Tesla Owners Protest Over Drastic Price Cuts
  • 7 minues Profits At Russia’s Lukoil Double On Higher Oil Prices
  • 11 minutes Is the World Ready to Go Cold Turkey on Oil
  • 13 minutes Maduro Asks OPEC For Help Against U.S. Sanctions
  • 15 hours Analysis: Electric cars and the Permian: Saudi Arabia in Lee County by Dr. Daniel Fine
  • 21 hours Democrats and Shale
  • 3 hours Go Green or Die
  • 3 hours Safety Before Money: Volvo To Limit Car Speeds In Bid For Zero Deaths
  • 6 hours Kids Can Be A Real Pain In the &ss
  • 11 hours What's Up with Trudeau?
  • 11 hours Wind Woes in Europe
  • 13 mins Some Good News on Climate Change Maybe
  • 13 hours Washington Governor Announces Run for President to Fight Climate Change
  • 1 day Trump negotiated the release of American OIL Worker held captive in Yemen for the last Year and a Half
  • 1 day US-backed coup in Venezuela not so smooth
  • 24 hours Dudley Calls US Oil Industry "Market Without a Brain"
  • 2 hours Australia Needs Urgent LNG Imports

Breaking News:

Russia Aims To Reach OPEC+ Production Cut Quota By End-March

Miners Eye The Moon For Trillion Dollar Payoff

Miners Eye The Moon For Trillion Dollar Payoff

There’s trillions of dollars waiting…

BP CEO Dudley: U.S. Shale Is ‘A Market Without A Brain’

BP CEO Dudley: U.S. Shale Is ‘A Market Without A Brain’

The U.S. shale industry responds…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

More Info

Share

Related News

Tesla Owners In Asia Protest Against New Massive Price Cuts

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Mar 04, 2019, 3:00 PM CST Tesla China

Tesla owners have staged protests outside Tesla stores and Superchargers in some parts of Asia after the electric vehicle (EV) maker announced last week massive price cuts, which means that existing customers for some models in some counties have paid by up to 40 percent more for buying their Teslas before the price reduction.

In Taiwan, for example, a Model S P100D now costs about half the price than it used to just a week ago, Electrek reports.

The price cuts that Tesla announced last week alongside the availability of the US$35,000 Tesla Model 3 will be welcome news for new buyers, but existing customers in Taiwan and in China feel that those massive price reductions have been unfair to previous customers.

“I received Tesla’s Model X on February 25, and I only drove this car for five days before Tesla announced a price reduction of 174,300 yuan ($25,989.87). I’m probably the most unlucky new buyer ... That’s unfair,” China’s Global Times quoted a user on Chinese social media as saying.

According to analysts who spoke to Global Times, Tesla’s frequent price changes in China would affect its sales on the world’s biggest EV market because customers could wait for more price reductions and hope for a locally produced Model 3 to roll out.

Last week, Tesla said that the long-awaited US$35,000 Model 3 was now available, but in order to “remain financially sustainable”, Tesla is shifting sales worldwide on online sales only, meaning it would be closing down stores.

“Shifting all sales online, combined with other ongoing cost efficiencies, will enable us to lower all vehicle prices by about 6% on average, allowing us to achieve the $35,000 Model 3 price point earlier than we expected,” Tesla said last week.

“Base Model 3 available in Europe in ~6 months, Asia 6 to 8 months. Latter contingent on Shanghai Gigafactory. Country-specific taxes & import duties mean price may be 25% or more above US number,” Elon Musk said last week.   

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage

Previous Post

Equinor Makes Profitable Oil Discovery In Norway’s North Sea

Next Post

Equinor Makes Profitable Oil Discovery In Norway’s North Sea

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Tesla’s “Secret Weapon” Disappears From Website And Fans Are Panicking

Tesla’s “Secret Weapon” Disappears From Website And Fans Are Panicking
Saudi Oil Tanker “Accidentally” Heads To Venezuela

Saudi Oil Tanker “Accidentally” Heads To Venezuela

 U.S. Approves $3.2B Appalachian Natural Gas Pipeline

U.S. Approves $3.2B Appalachian Natural Gas Pipeline

 Russia’s Lukoil Halts Oil Swaps In Venezuela After U.S. Sanctions

Russia’s Lukoil Halts Oil Swaps In Venezuela After U.S. Sanctions

 Oil Prices Rise After API Reports Surprise Crude Draw

Oil Prices Rise After API Reports Surprise Crude Draw

Most Commented

Alt text

Bank Of America: Oil Demand Growth To Hit Zero Within A Decade

 Alt text

The $32 Trillion Push To Disrupt The Entire Oil Industry

 Alt text

The Biggest Problem Behind The U.S. Shale Boom

 Alt text

Hydrogen Cars Struggle To Compete With Electric Vehicles
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com