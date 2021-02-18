Tesla Model 3 Is Consumer Reports’ Top Pick For Electric Car

X

Sign Up To Our Free Newsletter

Join Now

Thanks for subscribing to our free newsletter!

ERROR

OilPrice GEA
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 59.67 -0.85 -1.40%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 63.21 -0.72 -1.13%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 3.014 -0.205 -6.37%
Graph down Mars US 2 hours 60.97 -0.62 -1.01%
Graph down Opec Basket 3 days 62.48 -0.12 -0.19%
Graph up Urals 58 days 42.22 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Louisiana Light 3 days 62.07 +1.85 +3.07%
Chart Louisiana Light 3 days 62.07 +1.85 +3.07%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 62.82 +0.34 +0.54%
Chart Mexican Basket 3 days 58.80 +2.00 +3.52%
Chart Natural Gas 10 mins 3.014 -0.205 -6.37%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 1 day 63.38 +0.56 +0.89%
Graph up Murban 1 day 63.53 +0.25 +0.40%
Graph up Iran Heavy 1 day 60.83 +0.59 +0.98%
Graph down Basra Light 1 day 63.94 -0.97 -1.49%
Graph up Saharan Blend 1 day 63.65 +0.58 +0.92%
Graph up Bonny Light 1 day 62.82 +0.34 +0.54%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 62.82 +0.34 +0.54%
Chart Girassol 1 day 63.89 +0.45 +0.71%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 62.48 -0.12 -0.19%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 1 day 48.93 -0.82 -1.65%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 23 hours 49.41 +1.11 +2.30%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 23 hours 60.16 +1.11 +1.88%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 23 hours 61.56 +1.11 +1.84%
Graph up Sweet Crude 23 hours 58.66 +1.11 +1.93%
Graph up Peace Sour 23 hours 55.66 +1.11 +2.03%
Chart Peace Sour 23 hours 55.66 +1.11 +2.03%
Chart Light Sour Blend 23 hours 57.91 +1.11 +1.95%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 23 hours 59.66 +1.11 +1.90%
Chart Central Alberta 23 hours 55.81 +1.11 +2.03%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 3 days 62.07 +1.85 +3.07%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 1 day 56.75 -0.50 -0.87%
Graph down Giddings 1 day 50.50 -0.50 -0.98%
Graph up ANS West Coast 7 days 62.20 +1.34 +2.20%
Graph down West Texas Sour 1 day 54.47 -0.62 -1.13%
Graph down Eagle Ford 1 day 58.42 -0.62 -1.05%
Chart Eagle Ford 1 day 58.42 -0.62 -1.05%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 1 day 56.75 -0.50 -0.87%
Chart Kansas Common 4 days 49.75 +1.25 +2.58%
Chart Buena Vista 3 days 66.44 +1.81 +2.80%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes IMPORTANT ARTICLE BY OILPRICE.COM EDITOR - "Naked Short Selling: The Truth Is Much Worse Than You Have Been Told"
  • 5 minutes “Cushing Oil Inventories Are Soaring Again” By Tsvetana Paraskova
  • 7 minutes United States LNG Exports Reach Third Place
  • 2 hours Texas forced to have rolling black outs. Not from downed power line , but because the wind energy turbines are frozen.
  • 6 hours Disaster looming in UK offshore wind power
  • 2 hours U.S. Presidential Elections Status - Electoral Votes
  • 5 hours Germany and France Snub BIden Re China
  • 11 hours The World Economic Forum & Davos - Setting the agenda on fossil fuels, global regulations, etc.
  • 12 hours An exciting development in EV Aviation: Volocopter
  • 22 hours The EU Countries Recognize Venezuelan Opposition Leader Juan Guaido As Nation's Interim President

Breaking News:

Mexico Overhauls Its Huge Oil Hedge

Russian Oil Giant Rosneft Sees Profits Slide 79% In 2020

Russian Oil Giant Rosneft Sees Profits Slide 79% In 2020

Rosneft reported a 79-percent drop…

Oil Prices Retreat As Deadly Winter Storm Moves East

Oil Prices Retreat As Deadly Winter Storm Moves East

Oil prices gave up earlier…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Related News

Tesla Model 3 Is Consumer Reports’ Top Pick For Electric Car

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Feb 18, 2021, 4:30 PM CST

Tesla Model 3 is the Top Pick in the electric car category of the annual ‘Best Cars of the Year’ report of Consumer Reports released on Thursday.

In ‘The 10 Top Picks of 2021’, Tesla Model 3 is also labeled as “green choice” by Consumer Reports.

“The Model 3 delivers an otherworldly driving experience,” Consumer Reports says, adding, “This uncanny performance is matched with sharp handling and precise steering befitting a sports sedan.”

“Another notable Tesla advantage is being able to charge relatively quickly on the go. Being green has never been so much fun,” wrote Jeff S. Bartlett, Managing Editor, Cars, at Consumer Reports.

Toyota Prius, the top pick in the Hybrid category, and Toyota Camry, the top pick in the Midsized Sedan, also earned the “green choice” label by Consumer Reports. The hybrid version of the Toyota Corolla, winner in the Small Car category, also earned a “green choice” label from Consumer Reports.

Subaru, Lexus, Mazda, and Kia were the other brands apart from Tesla and Toyota that made the Best Cars of the Year ranking.

Meanwhile, Tesla slashed the prices for the standard and long-range versions of Model 3 in Japan by 24 percent, Bloomberg reported on Thursday, as the U.S. electric vehicle maker is still struggling to meaningfully boost its sales in the country despite being present there since 2014.  

The price reduction for Tesla Model 3 in Japan is the first time the EV maker has slashed prices for the model. The new pricing policy coincides with the start of Model 3 vehicles imported into Japan from Tesla’s Gigafactory in Shanghai in China, instead of from the United States, a source with knowledge of the matter told Bloomberg.   

Earlier this month, the chief minister of the state of Karnataka in India said that Tesla would set up a car manufacturing unit in the country, as it aims to enter one of the most promising car markets in Asia.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

U.S. LNG Exports Set To Exceed Pipeline Gas Exports Next Year

Next Post

Mexico Overhauls Its Huge Oil Hedge

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Saudi Arabia Raises Oil Prices To U.S. And Europe

Saudi Arabia Raises Oil Prices To U.S. And Europe
Is There An Oil Price Correction Coming?

Is There An Oil Price Correction Coming?
Shell Shuts Down 310,000 Bpd Deer Park Refinery

Shell Shuts Down 310,000 Bpd Deer Park Refinery
Alberta Wants To Make The U.S. Pay For Scrapped Keystone XL

Alberta Wants To Make The U.S. Pay For Scrapped Keystone XL
Saudi Arabia’s Central Bank Just Made A Historic Move

Saudi Arabia’s Central Bank Just Made A Historic Move


Most Commented

Alt text

Fossil Fuels Aren’t Going Anywhere

 Alt text

Morgan Stanley: Gasoline Industry Is About to Become Totally Worthless

 Alt text

Europe’s Unforeseen Renewables Problem

 Alt text

BlackRock Is Turning Up The Heat On Oil Companies
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com