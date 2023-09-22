Tesla May Build Battery Factory In India

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 89.92 +0.29 +0.32%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 93.43 +0.13 +0.14%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 95.45 +0.04 +0.04%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 2.633 +0.023 +0.88%
Graph down Gasoline 13 mins 2.619 -0.001 -0.02%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 91.90 -1.36 -1.46%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 91.90 -1.36 -1.46%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 96.00 -0.05 -0.05%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 95.82 -1.18 -1.22%
Chart Mars US 11 hours 88.83 -0.23 -0.26%
Chart Gasoline 13 mins 2.619 -0.001 -0.02%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 1 day 92.63 -0.82 -0.88%
Graph down Murban 1 day 94.66 -0.65 -0.68%
Graph down Iran Heavy 1 day 93.06 -0.48 -0.51%
Graph down Basra Light 661 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 1 day 94.84 -0.30 -0.32%
Graph down Bonny Light 1 day 96.00 -0.05 -0.05%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 96.00 -0.05 -0.05%
Chart Girassol 1 day 97.04 -0.34 -0.35%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 95.82 -1.18 -1.22%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 114 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 3 hours 71.33 -0.03 -0.04%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 3 hours 91.78 -0.03 -0.03%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 3 hours 90.03 -0.03 -0.03%
Graph down Sweet Crude 3 hours 85.83 -0.03 -0.03%
Graph down Peace Sour 3 hours 84.13 -0.03 -0.04%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 3 hours 84.13 -0.03 -0.04%
Chart Light Sour Blend 3 hours 84.63 -0.03 -0.04%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 3 hours 93.23 -0.03 -0.03%
Chart Central Alberta 3 hours 84.13 -0.03 -0.04%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 91.90 -1.36 -1.46%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 86.76 -0.92 -1.05%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 80.51 -0.92 -1.13%
Graph up ANS West Coast 8 days 96.42 +1.72 +1.82%
Graph down West Texas Sour 2 days 86.16 -0.92 -1.06%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 86.76 -0.92 -1.05%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 86.76 -0.92 -1.05%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 86.75 -1.00 -1.14%
Chart Kansas Common 1 day 80.00 -0.50 -0.62%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 95.23 -0.92 -0.96%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 59 mins GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 1 day How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 4 days Can Solar Panels Regenerate Prairies?
  • 4 days Canada’s Carbon Capture Ambitions Have Hit A Roadblock

Breaking News:

Tesla May Build Battery Factory In India

U.S. Drilling Activity Ticks Up As Oil Prices Rise

U.S. Drilling Activity Ticks Up As Oil Prices Rise

The total number of active…

New Sanctions Heighten Tensions Between Turkey And The U.S.

New Sanctions Heighten Tensions Between Turkey And The U.S.

The U.S. has sanctioned five…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Share

Related News

Tesla May Build Battery Factory In India

By Charles Kennedy - Sep 22, 2023, 3:30 AM CDT

Tesla has plans to build and market battery storage in India and has applied for government subsidies, Reuters has reported, citing unnamed sources close to the company.

The news follows earlier reports that the EV maker was discussing the construction of an EV factory in the country. The proposed factory would have an annual capacity of half a million electric vehicles.

These vehicles will be low-cost models, with a price tag of some $24,000, Reuters noted in its latest report.

Initially, Tesla had plans to set up shop in India last year but scrapped those plans when the Modi government refused to lower import taxes on cars—these taxes in some cases reach 100%, which would make Teslas prohibitively expensive. The idea of the government was to motivate Tesla to manufacture cars locally rather than import them.

The Indian government has poured some $3.2 billion in the form of incentives for the industry, CNBC reported earlier this year, attracting $8.3 billion in investment. Some of the world’s biggest carmakers including VW, Volvo Cars, and Stellantis, are also venturing into the EV market on the subcontinent.

It seems this has worked for the EVs, at least. According to the Reuters source, subsidies for battery storage systems production will not be forthcoming. On the other hand, New Delhi could incentivize Tesla to go ahead with the project by offering subsidies to the future buyers of those systems.

Tesla is the maker of the Powerwall storage systems that can store energy from a solar installation or from the grid for use during the dark hours of the day or during outages.

It appears, based on these reports, that India is a key expansion target for Tesla. Per the Reuters sources, the company is eyeing a market not only for its residential battery storage systems but for its industrial offering, as well. Earlier reports cited more sources as saying Tesla was viewing the subcontinent as an export hub for the Indo-Pacific region.

ADVERTISEMENT

By Charles Kennedy for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Judge Orders White House To Expand Gulf Oil Lease Sale

Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

New Study Debunks Heat Pump Propaganda

New Study Debunks Heat Pump Propaganda
Surprise Crash In Crude Inventories Sends Oil Prices Higher

Surprise Crash In Crude Inventories Sends Oil Prices Higher
Surprise Crude Build Ends Gains For Oil

Surprise Crude Build Ends Gains For Oil
Strong Crude, Gasoline Draw Jolts Oil Prices

Strong Crude, Gasoline Draw Jolts Oil Prices
U.S. Seizes 1 Million Barrels Of Smuggled Iranian Crude Enroute To China

U.S. Seizes 1 Million Barrels Of Smuggled Iranian Crude Enroute To China

ADVERTISEMENT


Most Commented

Alt text

The Tipping Point In Global Oil Demand

 Alt text

ThinkTank: U.S. Should Focus On Lowering Oil Demand, Not Production

 Alt text

A World Running On Empty: The Decline Of Fossil Fuel Supply

 Alt text

At What Level Will Saudi Arabia And Russia Stop Pushing Oil Prices Higher?
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com