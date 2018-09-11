Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 11 mins 67.71 +0.17 +0.25%
Brent Crude 11 mins 77.91 +0.54 +0.70%
Natural Gas 11 mins 2.795 -0.009 -0.32%
Mars US 14 hours 71.14 -0.21 -0.29%
Opec Basket 4 days 74.17 -0.34 -0.46%
Urals 4 days 75.49 +0.00 +0.00%
Louisiana Light 4 days 74.78 -0.03 -0.04%
Louisiana Light 4 days 74.78 -0.03 -0.04%
Bonny Light 1 day 78.52 +1.01 +1.30%
Mexican Basket 4 days 66.01 +0.78 +1.20%
Natural Gas 11 mins 2.795 -0.009 -0.32%
Marine 1 day 75.67 +1.16 +1.56%
Murban 1 day 77.66 +1.76 +2.32%
Iran Heavy 1 day 71.73 +1.16 +1.64%
Basra Light 1 day 76.40 +0.65 +0.86%
Saharan Blend 1 day 76.29 +1.09 +1.45%
Bonny Light 1 day 78.52 +1.01 +1.30%
Bonny Light 1 day 78.52 +1.01 +1.30%
Girassol 1 day 77.61 +0.88 +1.15%
Opec Basket 4 days 74.17 -0.34 -0.46%
OPEC Members Monthly
Canadian Crude Index 13 hours 39.35 +0.00 +0.00%
Western Canadian Select 1 day 34.04 -0.21 -0.61%
Canadian Condensate 1 day 55.04 -2.71 -4.69%
Premium Synthetic 1 day 67.69 -0.21 -0.31%
Sweet Crude 1 day 44.04 -2.46 -5.29%
Peace Sour 1 day 41.54 -1.21 -2.83%
Peace Sour 1 day 41.54 -1.21 -2.83%
Light Sour Blend 1 day 52.54 -0.21 -0.40%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 1 day 52.54 -4.21 -7.42%
Central Alberta 1 day 42.54 -0.21 -0.49%
Louisiana Light 4 days 74.78 -0.03 -0.04%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 4 days 64.25 +0.00 +0.00%
Giddings 4 days 58.00 +0.00 +0.00%
ANS West Coast 5 days 74.81 -0.85 -1.12%
West Texas Sour 4 days 61.70 -0.02 -0.03%
Eagle Ford 4 days 65.65 -0.02 -0.03%
Eagle Ford 4 days 65.65 -0.02 -0.03%
Oklahoma Sweet 4 days 64.20 -0.02 -0.03%
Kansas Common 4 days 58.00 +0.00 +0.00%
Buena Vista 4 days 74.51 +0.23 +0.31%
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

Tesla Boosts Registered Capital For Chinese Factory

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Sep 11, 2018, 3:00 AM CDT Tesla assembly line

Tesla has recently increased the registered capital of its Chinese subsidiary that would be running its planned manufacturing facility in Shanghai to the equivalent of US$680 million, Chinese media report.

Tesla has raised the registered capital of its Chinese unit from US$14.6 million (100 million yuan) to US$680 million (4.67 billion yuan) and expanded the scope of the subsidiary to include production, sales, and maintenance of EVs and parts, battery management systems, and high-power electronic devices, Electrek reports, quoting Beijing Business Daily.

Early in August, reports had it that Tesla started hiring personnel for its gigafactory in China, looking to hire 14 people, all in senior managerial and operating positions.

The China factory, to be built in Shanghai, will be Tesla’s first production facility outside the United States. The EV maker signed the deal for the construction project with the Shanghai authorities in July. The factory is expected to double Tesla’s electric car production, beginning in two years.

The peak annual turnout of the Shanghai factory will be half a million Teslas and the same amount of battery packs, to be achieved two to three years after the launch of production, Tesla said in July after the signing of the deal with Shanghai authorities. This will put it basically on par with Tesla’s original factory in Fremont, California.

While initially, investments in the China factory were estimated at US$5 billion, Tesla said in early August the facility will actually cost much less: just US$2 billion, as CEO Elon Musk told investors during the conference call for the company’s second-quarter financial results.

At home, Tesla and its shares have been under pressure with Musk’s erratic behavior over the past month. Musk said in early August that he would take Tesla private, only to backtrack on that proposal two weeks later.

Last week, Musk smoked marijuana on a live video interview, after which Tesla’s stock tumbled, also due to the resignation of Chief Accounting Officer Dave Morton, who is quitting after just one month on the job.

Also on Friday, Musk sent an email to employees, informing them of a number of management changes, including that “Tesla’s Chief People Officer Gaby Toledano has been on leave for a few months to spend more time with her family and has decided to continue doing so for personal reasons.”

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

