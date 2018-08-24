Syria’s Second-Biggest Oil Field Is Operational Again

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 4 hours 68.72 +0.89 +1.31%
Brent Crude 3 hours 76.13 +1.04 +1.39%
Natural Gas 4 hours 2.913 -0.040 -1.35%
Mars US 3 hours 70.27 +0.94 +1.36%
Opec Basket 2 days 73.01 +1.26 +1.76%
Urals 20 hours 73.67 +1.46 +2.02%
Louisiana Light 2 days 73.18 +0.33 +0.45%
Louisiana Light 2 days 73.18 +0.33 +0.45%
Bonny Light 20 hours 76.89 +1.50 +1.99%
Mexican Basket 2 days 64.62 +2.51 +4.04%
Natural Gas 4 hours 2.913 -0.040 -1.35%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 20 hours 73.77 +0.90 +1.24%
Murban 20 hours 75.95 +0.84 +1.12%
Iran Heavy 20 hours 70.49 +1.20 +1.73%
Basra Light 20 hours 75.45 +1.07 +1.44%
Saharan Blend 20 hours 74.50 +1.40 +1.92%
Bonny Light 20 hours 76.89 +1.50 +1.99%
Bonny Light 20 hours 76.89 +1.50 +1.99%
Girassol 20 hours 76.20 +1.52 +2.04%
Opec Basket 2 days 73.01 +1.26 +1.76%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 1 hour 43.21 +0.00 +0.00%
Western Canadian Select 2 days 36.58 -1.98 -5.13%
Canadian Condensate 2 days 63.33 -0.03 -0.05%
Premium Synthetic 2 days 67.98 -0.03 -0.04%
Sweet Crude 2 days 57.58 -0.03 -0.05%
Peace Sour 2 days 48.83 -0.03 -0.06%
Peace Sour 2 days 48.83 -0.03 -0.06%
Light Sour Blend 2 days 56.08 -0.03 -0.05%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 days 64.48 -0.03 -0.05%
Central Alberta 2 days 50.83 -0.03 -0.06%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 2 days 73.18 +0.33 +0.45%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 20 hours 65.25 +1.00 +1.56%
Giddings 20 hours 59.00 +1.00 +1.72%
ANS West Coast 3 days 74.74 +2.63 +3.65%
West Texas Sour 20 hours 62.67 +0.89 +1.44%
Eagle Ford 20 hours 66.62 +0.89 +1.35%
Eagle Ford 20 hours 66.62 +0.89 +1.35%
Oklahoma Sweet 20 hours 65.17 +0.89 +1.38%
Kansas Common 2 days 58.00 +0.00 +0.00%
Buena Vista 2 days 74.34 -0.03 -0.04%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 9 minutes Impeachment and stock market
  • 11 minutes Italy And EU Clash Over Fate Of Stranded Migrants
  • 14 minutes Peak Oil is Now!
  • 1 hour WTI @ 67.50, charts show $62.50 next
  • 2 hours Starvation, horror in Venezuela
  • 9 hours Climate Change Has Already Hit Home Prices, Led By The Jersey Shore
  • 8 hours Trump: Social media companies are 'silencing millions of people'
  • 16 hours Can US sue OPEC?
  • 4 hours Surging Demand for Electric Vehicles
  • 13 hours Peninsula For Peace: South Korea Sends Sanctioned Material to North Korea
  • 4 hours The idea that electric cars are lowering demand is ridiculous.
  • 1 day Forthright message: "When the U.S. 'Crosses the Line,' Europe must act" - Germany's Foreign Minister
  • 1 day Corporations Are Buying More Renewables Than Ever
  • 3 mins California Generating So Much Renewable Energy, It’s About To Take a Break
  • 10 hours Bridgewater Calls $62 Oil for 2019
  • 1 day Who owns US national debt?

Breaking News:

Syria’s Second-Biggest Oil Field Is Operational Again

Experts: Norway Should Stick With Oil

Experts: Norway Should Stick With Oil

An expert commission has concluded…

Saudi Oil Minister: Aramco IPO Not Canceled

Saudi Oil Minister: Aramco IPO Not Canceled

In contrast to a Reuters…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

More Info

Share

Related News

Syria’s Second-Biggest Oil Field Is Operational Again

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Aug 24, 2018, 6:00 PM CDT Tanak field

The second-largest oil field in Syria, the Tanak field in the oil-rich Deir Ezzor region, is operational again, nearly a year after U.S.-backed predominantly Kurdish forces recaptured the field from ISIS, Syrian news outlet Zaman Al Wasl reported on Friday, showing satellite images of the field.

The Tanak field, which hosts around 150 wells and the capacity to produce up to 40,000 bpd, was captured from the Islamist militants by the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) in November last year, following fierce clashes with Islamic State militants on the eastern bank of the Euphrates river in Syria’s Deir Ezzor governorate, which is the country’s richest oil province.

SDF now controls many of the most productive oil fields in Syria east of the Euphrates river, including the country’s largest oil field, al-Omar. The other fields under SDF’s control are now Tanak, Ward, Kewari, Jafra, Jarnuf, Azrak, Kahar, Afra, Sueytat, and Galban, the Homs-based Syrian news outlet reports.

Less than a month before recapturing the Tanak oil field, SDF had wrested control over the al-Omar oil field in eastern Syria from the Islamic State. Al-Omar is Syria’s largest oil field, producing around 30,000 bpd before the civil war. After 2011, however, Al-Omar fell into the hands of Islamic State, which was at one point making US$5.1 million in monthly oil sale revenues on the black market.

The U.S-led coalition fighting Islamic State killed the leader of the militants responsible for its oil and gas smuggling operations, officials at the Combined Joint Task Force Operation Inherent Resolve said in the middle of June. Abu Khattab al-Iraqi, the leader of ISIS’s oil network who managed revenue generation through the illicit sale of oil and gas, was killed in Syria’s Middle Euphrates River Valley on May 26, together with three other ISIS members affiliated with its oil and gas operations.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage

Previous Post

Total-Workers’ Union Talks On North Sea Oil Strikes Collapse

Next Post

Total-Workers’ Union Talks On North Sea Oil Strikes Collapse

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Higher Oil Prices Turn Texas Main Road Into The ‘Death Highway’

Higher Oil Prices Turn Texas Main Road Into The ‘Death Highway’
Canada’s Biggest Producer Cuts Drilling As Heavy Oil Price Tumbles

Canada’s Biggest Producer Cuts Drilling As Heavy Oil Price Tumbles

 Oil Prices Rise After API Reports Large Crude Draw

Oil Prices Rise After API Reports Large Crude Draw

 Oil Slumps After API Reports Surprise Crude Build

Oil Slumps After API Reports Surprise Crude Build

 Surprise Crude Oil Inventory Build Sends Prices Lower

Surprise Crude Oil Inventory Build Sends Prices Lower

Most Commented

Alt text

Texas Exports More Oil Than It Imports For First Time Ever

 Alt text

Pakistan: Exxon Is Close To Making A Mega Oil Discovery

 Alt text

Coke, Meth And Booze: The Flip Side Of The Permian Oil Boom

 Alt text

Exxon’s Shocking Supply And Demand Predictions
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com