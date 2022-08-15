Switzerland Considers Switching To Oil For Power Plants

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 88.93 -0.48 -0.54%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 94.32 -0.78 -0.82%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 95.55 -2.71 -2.76%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 8.839 +0.111 +1.27%
Graph down Gasoline 15 mins 2.943 -0.009 -0.31%
Graph down Louisiana Light 4 days 97.36 -1.96 -1.97%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 97.36 -1.96 -1.97%
Chart Bonny Light 47 days 118.1 -3.97 -3.25%
Chart Opec Basket 5 days 103.2 +1.91 +1.89%
Chart Mars US 8 hours 87.86 -2.73 -3.01%
Chart Gasoline 15 mins 2.943 -0.009 -0.31%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 47 days 113.0 -1.05 -0.92%
Graph down Murban 47 days 118.7 -0.80 -0.67%
Graph down Iran Heavy 47 days 107.7 -4.37 -3.90%
Graph down Basra Light 259 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 47 days 117.8 -4.13 -3.39%
Graph down Bonny Light 47 days 118.1 -3.97 -3.25%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 47 days 118.1 -3.97 -3.25%
Chart Girassol 47 days 117.1 -3.86 -3.19%
Chart Opec Basket 5 days 103.2 +1.91 +1.89%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 1 day 68.45 -2.79 -3.92%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 23 hours 77.99 -2.25 -2.80%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 23 hours 94.24 -2.25 -2.33%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 23 hours 92.49 -2.25 -2.37%
Graph down Sweet Crude 23 hours 90.39 -2.25 -2.43%
Graph down Peace Sour 23 hours 87.54 -2.25 -2.51%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 23 hours 87.54 -2.25 -2.51%
Chart Light Sour Blend 23 hours 89.64 -2.25 -2.45%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 23 hours 93.19 -2.25 -2.36%
Chart Central Alberta 23 hours 87.84 -2.25 -2.50%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 4 days 97.36 -1.96 -1.97%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 5 days 90.75 +2.25 +2.54%
Graph up Giddings 5 days 84.50 +2.25 +2.74%
Graph up ANS West Coast 5 days 105.4 +2.26 +2.19%
Graph up West Texas Sour 4 days 93.27 +2.20 +2.42%
Graph up Eagle Ford 4 days 97.22 +2.20 +2.32%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 4 days 97.22 +2.20 +2.32%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 5 days 90.75 +2.25 +2.54%
Chart Kansas Common 4 days 82.25 -2.25 -2.66%
Chart Buena Vista 4 days 100.9 -2.25 -2.18%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Australian power prices go insane
  • 7 minutes Wind droughts
  • 11 minutes  What Russia has reached over three months diplomatic and military pressure on West ?
  • 10 mins Is Europe heading for winter of discontent with extensive gas shortages?
  • 2 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 2 days Hopes Are Dashed For International Oil Companies In North Iraq
  • 19 hours 87,000 new IRS agents, higher taxes, and a massive green energy slush fund... "Here Are The Winners And Losers In The 'Inflation Reduction Act'"-ZeroHedge
  • 1 day The United Nations' AGENDA 2030 - The vision for One World Governance ...an article by the famous Dr Robert Malone
  • 4 days "The Global Digital ID Prison" by James Corbett of CorbettReport.com
  • 7 hours "Mexico Plans to Become an Export Hub With US-Drilled Natural Gas" - Bloomberg - (See image)
  • 15 hours "How to Calculate Your Individual ESG Score to ensure that your Digital ID 'benefits' and money are accessible"
  • 2 days The Federal Reserve and Money...Aspects which are not widely known
  • 6 days Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in

Breaking News:

Permian Basin On Track For Record September Production

World’s Largest LNG Traders See Losses Mount Despite High Prices

World’s Largest LNG Traders See Losses Mount Despite High Prices

The world’s largest LNG traders…

U.S. Sanctions Russian Steel Giant MMK

U.S. Sanctions Russian Steel Giant MMK

The United States has added…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Related News

Switzerland Considers Switching To Oil For Power Plants

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Aug 15, 2022, 1:30 PM CDT

Amid a looming energy crisis, Switzerland could turn to oil for electricity production in the winter in case of an emergency, Swiss Energy Minister Simonetta Sommaruga told local newspaper SonntagsZeitung this weekend.

Sommaruga, who has backed more renewable energy use in Switzerland, admitted that the country might have to resort to using oil for electricity generation this winter as Europe faces low Russian natural gas supply, which could be cut even further or cut off altogether.

Switzerland has an experimental power plant that has been used for testing new gas turbines, according to Swiss media. Italian firm Ansaldo Energia, owner of the experimental plant, wanted as early as this spring to make the facility available as an emergency reserve.

Switzerland is not the only country in Europe considering or already switching from natural gas to coal or oil for power generation amid low Russian pipeline gas deliveries and efforts to conserve gas as the EU targets to have gas storage sites 80-90% full ahead of the winter heating season.

Major energy-intensive industries in France are looking to convert gas boilers to run on oil as French and European businesses prepare for another decline or a complete halt of Russian gas deliveries to Europe, Reuters reported last month.

Switching to oil has boosted global oil demand, the International Energy Agency (IEA) said in its monthly market report last week.

“Soaring oil use for power generation and gas-to-oil switching are boosting demand,” the international agency noted.

“With several regions experiencing blazing heatwaves, the latest data confirm increased oil burn in power generation, especially in Europe and the Middle East but also across Asia. Fuel switching is also taking place in European industry, including refining,” said the IEA, which raised its 2022 global oil demand growth forecast by 380,000 barrels per day (bpd) in the August report.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Germany Hits 75% Gas In Storage Goal Ahead Of Schedule

Next Post

Germany Hits 75% Gas In Storage Goal Ahead Of Schedule

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Refinery Shuts Down Due To Lack Of Crude

Refinery Shuts Down Due To Lack Of Crude
$100+ Oil Is Back For The Long Haul

$100+ Oil Is Back For The Long Haul
Goldman Sees $5 Gasoline, $130 Brent By Year End

Goldman Sees $5 Gasoline, $130 Brent By Year End
Europe’s Newest Gas Pipeline Could Come Online Within 9 Months

Europe’s Newest Gas Pipeline Could Come Online Within 9 Months
China Claims First Offshore Shale Oil And Gas Discovery

China Claims First Offshore Shale Oil And Gas Discovery


Most Commented

Alt text

Today’s Energy Crisis Spells Disaster For The Global Economy

 Alt text

Renewables Falter As Texas Power Grid Sees Record Demand

 Alt text

What’s Really Happening With Gasoline Demand?

 Alt text

Big Oil Looks To Capitalize On The $1 Trillion Offshore Wind Boom
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com