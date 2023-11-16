Sweden Eyes Nuclear Power Buildout For Low-Carbon Energy Security

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 73.41 -3.25 -4.24%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 78.04 -3.14 -3.87%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 79.49 -2.40 -2.93%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 3.079 -0.111 -3.48%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 2.122 -0.080 -3.62%
Graph down Louisiana Light 1 day 79.90 -1.75 -2.14%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 1 day 79.90 -1.75 -2.14%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 81.64 -1.99 -2.38%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 84.86 -0.61 -0.71%
Chart Mars US 13 days 79.71 -2.05 -2.51%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.122 -0.080 -3.62%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 1 day 82.88 +0.10 +0.12%
Graph down Murban 1 day 83.46 -0.14 -0.17%
Graph down Iran Heavy 1 day 82.86 -1.98 -2.33%
Graph down Basra Light 716 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 1 day 82.79 -2.31 -2.71%
Graph down Bonny Light 1 day 81.64 -1.99 -2.38%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 81.64 -1.99 -2.38%
Chart Girassol 1 day 82.30 -1.97 -2.34%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 84.86 -0.61 -0.71%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 169 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 9 hours 51.19 -1.47 -2.79%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 9 hours 78.94 -1.47 -1.83%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 9 hours 77.19 -1.47 -1.87%
Graph down Sweet Crude 9 hours 67.74 -1.47 -2.12%
Graph down Peace Sour 9 hours 60.04 -1.47 -2.39%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 9 hours 60.04 -1.47 -2.39%
Chart Light Sour Blend 9 hours 64.44 -1.47 -2.23%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 9 hours 69.99 -1.47 -2.06%
Chart Central Alberta 9 hours 61.29 -1.47 -2.34%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 1 day 79.90 -1.75 -2.14%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 1 day 73.14 -1.60 -2.14%
Graph down Giddings 1 day 66.89 -1.60 -2.34%
Graph down ANS West Coast 1 day 85.05 -0.16 -0.19%
Graph down West Texas Sour 1 day 72.19 -1.60 -2.17%
Graph down Eagle Ford 1 day 73.14 -1.60 -2.14%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 1 day 73.14 -1.60 -2.14%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 74.75 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Kansas Common 1 day 67.00 -1.50 -2.19%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 83.71 +0.00 +0.00%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 38 mins GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 6 days Ocean Heat Could Supply Endless Clean Energy
  • 5 days How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 6 days If hydrogen is the answer, you're asking the wrong question

Breaking News:

Sweden Eyes Nuclear Power Buildout For Low-Carbon Energy Security

Geothermal's Growing Role In The Global Energy Mix

Geothermal's Growing Role In The Global Energy Mix

Geothermal energy is gaining momentum…

Aluminum Prices Struggle As Demand Dwindles

Aluminum Prices Struggle As Demand Dwindles

Faltering demand and oversupply concerns…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Share

Related News

Sweden Eyes Nuclear Power Buildout For Low-Carbon Energy Security

By Charles Kennedy - Nov 16, 2023, 10:30 AM CST

Sweden will build two new nuclear reactors by 2035 in a hedge on low-carbon energy security, with 10 new reactors hoped for by 2045. 

On Thursday, the Swedish government took definitive sides in Europe’s polarized take on nuclear energy and its role in the clean energy transition, with energy security dealing the final blow to nuclear energy opponents. 

The country is expecting a surge in demand for power from its industrial and transport sectors, in the form of a double of demand by 2045, and Energy Minister Ebba Busch has called the move “decisive for the green transition, for Swedish jobs and at the heart for the welfare of our citizens”, Reuters reported. 

Some 40% of Sweden’s electricity comes from nuclear power. 

The Swedish government moved to phase out nuclear power completely in 1980, but that decision was reversed by Parliament in 2010. Five years later, four aging reactors were shut down. Six of 12 reactors remain in operation today. 

Earlier this year, Sweden tweaked its renewable energy policy, which had called for 100% renewable electricity by 2040, changing the terminology to “100% fossil-free” electricity, paving the way for the construction of more nuclear power plants. The first two reactors the government hopes to see built by 2035 will be conventional reactors, according to Reuters, while subsequent reactors may be a combination of small modular reactors (SMRs). Financing could get in the way of Sweden’s nuclear energy ambitions, with the government vowing to share the cost of the build-out. According to Swedish officials cited by Reuters, Germany’s Uniper is among those interested in the projects, but any final movement on this will require financial guarantees and greater incentives from the government. 

While Europe remains divided over the inclusion of nuclear power in the bloc’s future energy mix, the European Commission in 2022 defined both nuclear power and natural gas as climate-friendly energy sources. 

By Charles Kennedy for Oilprice.com

ADVERTISEMENT

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Saudi Arabia’s Oil Exports Rose From a 28-Month Low in September

Next Post

France’s New ESG Rule Could Result in $7.6 Billion of Oil and Gas Divestments

Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Emergency Oil Meeting Discusses Potential For Diesel Outages

Emergency Oil Meeting Discusses Potential For Diesel Outages
The U.S. Plans To Buy 6 Million Barrels Of Oil For The SPR At $79

The U.S. Plans To Buy 6 Million Barrels Of Oil For The SPR At $79
U.S. Crude Production Breaks Records

U.S. Crude Production Breaks Records
Oil Prices Fall Further As U.S. Crude Oil Inventories See Major Build

Oil Prices Fall Further As U.S. Crude Oil Inventories See Major Build
Allianz Trade Says Oil Could Hit $140

Allianz Trade Says Oil Could Hit $140

ADVERTISEMENT


Most Commented

Alt text

Oil Demand In Doubt As Saudis Extend Production Cuts

 Alt text

America’s Founding Oil Barons Are Ditching Fossil Fuels

 Alt text

Saudi Arabia’s Energy Minister Blames Speculators For Oil Price Plunge

 Alt text

Is The UK Giving Up On Solar Power?
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com