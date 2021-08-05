Surging Oil Exports Lead To Largest Canadian Trade Surplus Since 2008

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins SellBuy 68.91 -0.18 -0.26%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins SellBuy 71.10 -0.19 -0.27%
Graph up Natural Gas 11 mins SellBuy 4.158 +0.018 +0.43%
Graph down Heating Oil 11 mins SellBuy 2.098 -0.008 -0.38%
Graph up Gasoline 12 mins 2.297 +0.003 +0.11%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 68.69 -2.50 -3.51%
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 68.69 -2.50 -3.51%
Chart Bonny Light 20 hours 70.27 +0.20 +0.29%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 71.83 -0.88 -1.21%
Chart Mars US 48 mins 66.84 +1.09 +1.66%
Chart Gasoline 12 mins 2.297 +0.003 +0.11%

Graph down Marine 20 hours 68.52 -2.77 -3.89%
Graph down Murban 20 hours 69.51 -2.44 -3.39%
Graph up Iran Heavy 20 hours 67.14 +0.51 +0.77%
Graph up Basra Light 20 hours 72.27 +1.03 +1.45%
Graph up Saharan Blend 20 hours 71.31 +0.17 +0.24%
Graph up Bonny Light 20 hours 70.27 +0.20 +0.29%
Chart Bonny Light 20 hours 70.27 +0.20 +0.29%
Chart Girassol 20 hours 70.09 +0.17 +0.24%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 71.83 -0.88 -1.21%

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 20 hours 54.83 +1.34 +2.51%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 3 hours 54.15 -2.01 -3.58%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 19 hours 67.15 -2.41 -3.46%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 19 hours 68.55 -2.41 -3.40%
Graph down Sweet Crude 3 hours 64.00 -2.31 -3.48%
Graph down Peace Sour 3 hours 61.90 -2.41 -3.75%
Chart Peace Sour 3 hours 61.90 -2.41 -3.75%
Chart Light Sour Blend 3 hours 64.00 -2.41 -3.63%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 3 hours 66.55 -2.36 -3.42%
Chart Central Alberta 3 hours 62.25 -2.81 -4.32%

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 68.69 -2.50 -3.51%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 20 hours 65.50 +1.00 +1.55%
Graph up Giddings 20 hours 59.25 +1.00 +1.72%
Graph down ANS West Coast 3 days 72.69 -0.86 -1.17%
Graph up West Texas Sour 20 hours 63.04 +0.94 +1.51%
Graph up Eagle Ford 20 hours 66.99 +0.94 +1.42%
Chart Eagle Ford 20 hours 66.99 +0.94 +1.42%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 20 hours 65.50 +1.00 +1.55%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 58.50 -2.25 -3.70%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 73.04 -2.41 -3.19%

All Charts
Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Surging Oil Exports Lead To Largest Canadian Trade Surplus Since 2008

By Charles Kennedy - Aug 05, 2021, 4:30 PM CDT

Canada booked in June its highest trade surplus since 2008 as energy exports jumped to their highest level since March 2019, Statistics Canada said on Thursday.  

Canada’s trade balance turned into a surplus in June after a trade deficit in May, thanks to a surge in exports. Nearly half of the rise came from energy exports led by crude oil, the statistics office said.

Canadian trade surplus stood at US$2.56 billion (C$3.2 billion) in June, as exports rose 8.7 percent while imports declined by 1.0 percent. 

Total exports reached a record, while exports of energy products jumped by 22.9 percent to US$9 billion (C$11.3 billion) in June, the highest level since March 2019, Statistics Canada said. The US$1.7 billion (C$2.1 billion) rise, which accounted for almost half of the gain in total exports, was mainly attributable to a 25.7-percent surge in crude oil exports.

“While crude oil prices increased in June, the rise in export value was mainly the result of higher volumes, which were up following a slowdown in crude oil production in Canada in April and May,” Statistics Canada said.

The country’s exports of refined petroleum energy products and natural gas also jumped in June, by 37.1 percent and 23.3 percent, respectively.

Canada’s exports to its main trade partner, the United States, also rose to a record in June, driven by increased exports of crude oil, passenger cars, and light trucks. Canada’s trade surplus with the United States widened from US$4.7 billion (C$5.9 billion) in May to US$6.6 billion (C$8.3 billion) in June, the largest surplus since August 2008, Statistics Canada said.

In May this year, Argus reported that Canadian crude oil exports to the United States were going to increase this year as additional pipeline capacity comes online and oil sands output increases. Moreover, demand for heavy crude has also been on the rise, with few producers available.

By Charles Kennedy for Oilprice.com

