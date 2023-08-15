Suncor Energy Reports A Substantial Decline In Profits

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 81.94 -0.57 -0.69%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 85.75 -0.46 -0.53%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 87.60 -0.56 -0.64%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 2.808 +0.013 +0.47%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.908 +0.001 +0.04%
Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 85.57 +0.36 +0.42%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 85.57 +0.36 +0.42%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 88.07 -0.57 -0.64%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 88.97 -0.78 -0.87%
Chart Mars US 13 hours 83.21 -0.68 -0.81%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.908 +0.001 +0.04%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 1 day 86.88 -0.06 -0.07%
Graph down Murban 1 day 88.68 -0.14 -0.16%
Graph down Iran Heavy 1 day 86.21 -0.60 -0.69%
Graph down Basra Light 623 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 1 day 87.28 -0.50 -0.57%
Graph down Bonny Light 1 day 88.07 -0.57 -0.64%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 88.07 -0.57 -0.64%
Chart Girassol 1 day 89.89 -0.56 -0.62%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 88.97 -0.78 -0.87%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 76 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 1 hour 66.61 -1.08 -1.60%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 5 hours 84.66 -0.68 -0.80%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 5 hours 82.91 -0.68 -0.81%
Graph down Sweet Crude 1 hour 80.11 -0.78 -0.96%
Graph down Peace Sour 1 hour 78.76 -0.68 -0.86%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 1 hour 78.76 -0.68 -0.86%
Chart Light Sour Blend 1 hour 79.41 -0.68 -0.85%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 1 hour 84.61 -1.38 -1.60%
Chart Central Alberta 1 hour 78.76 -0.68 -0.86%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 85.57 +0.36 +0.42%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 1 day 78.99 -0.68 -0.85%
Graph down Giddings 1 day 72.74 -0.68 -0.93%
Graph down ANS West Coast 5 days 89.25 -1.15 -1.27%
Graph down West Texas Sour 1 day 77.79 -0.68 -0.87%
Graph down Eagle Ford 1 day 78.99 -0.68 -0.85%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 1 day 78.99 -0.68 -0.85%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 1 day 79.00 -0.75 -0.94%
Chart Kansas Common 1 day 72.75 -0.25 -0.34%
Chart Buena Vista 1 min 86.25 +2.06 +2.45%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 52 mins GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 4 days Goldman Betting on Cryptocurrencies
  • 12 days If hydrogen is the answer, you're asking the wrong question

Breaking News:

Australia To Consider Tariffs On Carbon-Intensive Imports

Commercial Real Estate Has An Emissions Problem

Commercial Real Estate Has An Emissions Problem

While many focus on lifestyle…

The AI Conundrum: Green Energy Hero Or Carbon Culprit?

The AI Conundrum: Green Energy Hero Or Carbon Culprit?

While AI has the potential…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Share

Related News

Suncor Energy Reports A Substantial Decline In Profits

By Charles Kennedy - Aug 15, 2023, 2:30 AM CDT

Suncor Energy has become the latest oil major to report a substantial decline in profits from last year’s record performance.

The Canadian heavyweight booked earnings of C$1.88 billion for April to June this year, or about $1.4 billion, which was down from C$4 billion, or $2.97 billion, for the second quarter of 2022.

The company also reported it had returned more than $1 billion to shareholders during the reporting period, in the form of share buybacks and dividends.

Suncor also booked higher production for the quarter, with total oil sands output at 814,300 barrels daily, up from 760,700 bpd a year earlier.

The trend is visible across the industry. As oil prices fell from their 2022 peaks, the industry’s profits fell with them. Production, however, has been higher for many in oil and gas, as demand remains robust.

“Our In Situ assets and upgraders delivered strong performance once again and helped reduce the impacts of planned maintenance at our integrated operations in the Fort McMurray region," Suncor’s chief executive, Rich Kruger, said.

"During the second quarter, we generated $2.7 billion of adjusted funds from operations and delivered $1.4 billion to shareholders, and we're making good progress on our goal of clarifying, simplifying and focusing the organization to drive improved performance and maximize value for our shareholders."

Shareholders remain a top priority for the North American oil patch despite lower profits. As part of that maximization of value for shareholders, Suncor booked a restructuring charge in its second-quarter report, related to planned layoffs.

Despite lower oil prices, compared to last year’s, Alberta, Canada’s oil heartland, expects to book another budget surplus this fiscal year.

According to the province’s Finance Ministry, Alberta’s total revenues this fiscal year will top C$70 billion, or over $51 billion. However, this will be a decline of close to $4 billion on revenues projected for the previous fiscal year because of lower oil prices and the looming global recession. However, revenue will rise over the next two fiscal years.

ADVERTISEMENT

By Charles Kennedy for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage


Previous Post

EIA Sees Lower Shale Oil Production In September

Next Post

Australia To Consider Tariffs On Carbon-Intensive Imports

Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Oil Prices Balloon On Largest Single-Week Crude Inventory Crash In Years

Oil Prices Balloon On Largest Single-Week Crude Inventory Crash In Years
Biden Administration Proposes Hike In Fuel Economy Standards

Biden Administration Proposes Hike In Fuel Economy Standards
Media Error Triggers Significant Oil Price Spike

Media Error Triggers Significant Oil Price Spike
Oil Prices Jump As Saudi Arabia Extends Oil Production Cut

Oil Prices Jump As Saudi Arabia Extends Oil Production Cut
Sweden’s Nuclear Power Ambitions Quashed

Sweden’s Nuclear Power Ambitions Quashed

ADVERTISEMENT


Most Commented

Alt text

Report: Govts Should Fold Bad Bet On EVs

 Alt text

Explaining The Heat Wave: Separating Weather From Climate Change

 Alt text

Russia Is Losing The Energy Battle

 Alt text

Oil Prices Dip As China’s Economic Growth Disappoints
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com