Start-Up at BP’s West African LNG Export Project Slips Again to Q4

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 77.60 +1.11 +1.45%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 82.56 +0.94 +1.15%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 81.87 +0.76 +0.94%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 1.644 +0.041 +2.56%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.304 +0.028 +1.22%
Graph down Louisiana Light 4 days 79.10 -2.84 -3.47%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 79.10 -2.84 -3.47%
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 85.62 -0.12 -0.14%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 82.23 -0.67 -0.81%
Chart Mars US 115 days 78.07 -1.65 -2.07%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.304 +0.028 +1.22%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 4 days 81.28 -0.81 -0.99%
Graph down Murban 4 days 82.64 -0.12 -0.14%
Graph down Iran Heavy 4 days 78.60 -0.96 -1.21%
Graph down Basra Light 819 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 4 days 83.68 -1.55 -1.82%
Graph down Bonny Light 4 days 85.62 -0.12 -0.14%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 85.62 -0.12 -0.14%
Chart Girassol 4 days 84.52 -0.16 -0.19%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 82.23 -0.67 -0.81%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 272 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 13 hours 57.69 -2.12 -3.54%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 13 hours 78.64 -2.12 -2.63%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 13 hours 76.89 -2.12 -2.68%
Graph down Sweet Crude 13 hours 68.74 -2.12 -2.99%
Graph down Peace Sour 13 hours 62.59 -2.12 -3.28%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 13 hours 62.59 -2.12 -3.28%
Chart Light Sour Blend 13 hours 66.44 -2.12 -3.09%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 13 hours 72.74 -2.12 -2.83%
Chart Central Alberta 13 hours 63.24 -2.12 -3.24%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 4 days 79.10 -2.84 -3.47%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 4 days 72.97 -2.12 -2.82%
Graph down Giddings 4 days 66.72 -2.12 -3.08%
Graph up ANS West Coast 6 days 82.43 +0.62 +0.76%
Graph down West Texas Sour 4 days 71.37 -2.12 -2.88%
Graph down Eagle Ford 4 days 72.97 -2.12 -2.82%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 4 days 72.97 -2.12 -2.82%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 4 days 73.00 -2.25 -2.99%
Chart Kansas Common 5 days 68.75 +0.50 +0.73%
Chart Buena Vista 6 days 82.46 -0.25 -0.30%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 2 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 7 days Does Toyota Know Something That We Don’t?
  • 22 hours America should go after China but it should be done in a wise way.
  • 7 days World could get rid of Putin and Russia but nobody is bold enough
  • 9 days China is using Chinese Names of Cities on their Border with Russia.
  • 10 days Russian Officials Voice Concerns About Chinese-Funded Rail Line
  • 10 days OPINION: Putin’s Genocidal Myth A scholarly treatise on the thousands of years of Ukrainian history. RCW
  • 10 days CHINA Economy IMPLODING - Fastest Price Fall in 14 Years & Stock Market Crashes to 5 Year Low
  • 9 days CHINA Economy Disaster - Employee Shortages, Retirement Age, Birth Rate & Ageing Population
  • 13 hours How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 10 days Putin and Xi Bet on the Global South
  • 10 days "(Another) Putin Critic 'Falls' Out Of Window, Dies"
  • 11 days United States LNG Exports Reach Third Place
  • 11 days Biden's $2 trillion Plan for Insfrastructure and Jobs

Breaking News:

Operations Resume at Libya’s Oil Facilities Amid Guards Protest

UK Trade Authority Probes Steel Import Quotas

UK Trade Authority Probes Steel Import Quotas

The UK's Trade Remedies Authority…

How Biden’s LNG Export Pause Could Backfire

How Biden’s LNG Export Pause Could Backfire

President Biden's temporary pause on…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Share

Related News

Start-Up at BP’s West African LNG Export Project Slips Again to Q4

By Charles Kennedy - Feb 26, 2024, 11:30 AM CST

First LNG at BP’s delayed Greater Tortue Ahmeyim export project offshore Mauritania and Senegal is now expected for the fourth quarter of 2024, project partner Kosmos said on Monday in an update confirming further slipping of the start-up date.

BP and Kosmos are developing the Greater Tortue Ahmeyim Phase 1 project, which will use a floating liquefied natural gas (FLNG) vessel to produce LNG from the massive natural gas find offshore Mauritania and Senegal in West Africa made in 2015.   

The Greater Tortue Ahmeyim (GTA) Phase 1 is set to produce around 2.3 million tonnes of LNG per year and the project is expected to produce LNG for more than 20 years, enabling Mauritania and Senegal to become a global LNG hub, BP says.

However, the project has been plagued by delays and setbacks and is now roughly a year behind its original schedule.

GTA was expected to come on stream last year.

In November 2023, however, Kosmos said that the start-up could slip into the second quarter of 2024.

The FLNG vessel, Gimi, arrived at its destination earlier this month, BP said, without giving a timeline for start-up.

But the UK supermajor noted that the GTA Phase 1 project will produce gas from deep water reservoirs through a subsea system to a floating production and storage offloading (FPSO) vessel, which will initially process the gas, removing heavier hydrocarbon components.  

In its 2023 earnings release today, Kosmos said that the FPSO vessel is currently in a shipyard in Tenerife for inspection and repair of the fairleads.

Completion of this work and transit to the project site is expected early in the second quarter ahead of final hookup and commissioning, according to BP’s project partner.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The critical path to first gas, expected in the third quarter of 2024, continues to be through the arrival, hookup and commissioning of the FPSO. Timely execution of this workstream is expected to allow for first LNG in the fourth quarter,” Kosmos said.

By Charles Kennedy for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Sasol Earnings Slump on Weaker Oil and Petrochemical Prices

Next Post

Operations Resume at Libya’s Oil Facilities Amid Guards Protest

Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Major U.S. Strike in Middle East Could Begin Within Hours

Major U.S. Strike in Middle East Could Begin Within Hours
Buffett-Backed Occidental CEO Says Oil Shortage by 2025

Buffett-Backed Occidental CEO Says Oil Shortage by 2025
China Was Responsible for 96% of Coal Plants Constructed in 2023

China Was Responsible for 96% of Coal Plants Constructed in 2023
Ukraine Attacks Russian Oil Refineries With Drones

Ukraine Attacks Russian Oil Refineries With Drones
U.S. Crude Oil, Gasoline Inventories Boom

U.S. Crude Oil, Gasoline Inventories Boom

ADVERTISEMENT


Most Commented

Alt text

Will Halt To New LNG Exports Ease U.S. Natural Gas Price Spikes?

 Alt text

U.S. Refiners Should Brace for Trans Mountain Pipeline Launch

 Alt text

Why Europe’s Energy Transition Leader Doubles Down On Natural Gas

 Alt text

Carmakers' EV Enthusiasm Fizzles Out
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com