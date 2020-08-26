St. Kitts & Nevis Strips Oil Tankers Of Flag For Breaching US Sanctions On Iran

OilPrice GEA
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 43.38 -0.01 -0.02%
Graph up Brent Crude 11 mins 45.73 +0.09 +0.20%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 2.398 -0.063 -2.56%
Graph up Mars US 3 hours 44.74 +0.19 +0.43%
Graph down Opec Basket 21 hours 39.00 -6.87 -14.98%
Graph up Urals 21 hours 44.80 +1.00 +2.28%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 44.92 +0.78 +1.77%
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 44.92 +0.78 +1.77%
Chart Bonny Light 21 hours 45.03 -0.19 -0.42%
Chart Mexican Basket 2 days 41.12 +0.62 +1.53%
Chart Natural Gas 10 mins 2.398 -0.063 -2.56%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 21 hours 44.93 +0.51 +1.15%
Graph up Murban 21 hours 45.44 +0.69 +1.54%
Graph down Iran Heavy 21 hours 43.69 -0.41 -0.93%
Graph down Basra Light 21 hours 48.19 -0.28 -0.58%
Graph down Saharan Blend 21 hours 44.93 -0.44 -0.97%
Graph down Bonny Light 21 hours 45.03 -0.19 -0.42%
Chart Bonny Light 21 hours 45.03 -0.19 -0.42%
Chart Girassol 21 hours 45.75 -0.26 -0.57%
Chart Opec Basket 21 hours 39.00 -6.87 -14.98%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 2 hours 30.69 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 3 hours 33.85 +0.88 +2.67%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 20 hours 42.35 +0.73 +1.75%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 20 hours 43.75 +0.73 +1.70%
Graph up Sweet Crude 3 hours 39.95 +0.33 +0.83%
Graph up Peace Sour 3 hours 38.35 +0.23 +0.60%
Chart Peace Sour 3 hours 38.35 +0.23 +0.60%
Chart Light Sour Blend 3 hours 39.65 +0.28 +0.71%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 3 hours 41.85 +0.73 +1.78%
Chart Central Alberta 3 hours 37.90 -0.22 -0.58%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 44.92 +0.78 +1.77%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 21 hours 36.50 -3.25 -8.18%
Graph up Giddings 21 hours 39.75 +6.25 +18.66%
Graph up ANS West Coast 3 days 43.95 +0.91 +2.11%
Graph up West Texas Sour 21 hours 37.34 +0.04 +0.11%
Graph up Eagle Ford 21 hours 41.29 +0.04 +0.10%
Chart Eagle Ford 21 hours 41.29 +0.04 +0.10%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 21 hours 39.75 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 33.50 +0.75 +2.29%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 48.09 +0.73 +1.54%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes While U.S. Pipelines Are Under Siege, China Streamlines Its Oil and Gas Network
  • 5 minutes America Could Go Fully Electric Right Now
  • 8 minutes Tesla Begins Construction Of World’s Largest Energy Storage Facility
  • 6 hours End of an Era?
  • 4 hours The Beginning of a New Era in China Relations
  • 2 hours Flooding Reaches New Record in China. Still Coming
  • 2 days Michigan Governor Democrat Gretchen Whitmer "TEAR DOWN THIS WALL" you have proclaimed blocking 2020 "BIG 10 CONFERENCE" COLLEGE FOOTBALL
  • 2 hours CHINA , EUROPE HAVE RESURGENCE IN COVID 19. DEMOCRATIC PARTY GAME PLAN FALLING APART
  • 2 days Who are the current members of OPEC?
  • 1 day The Bernie Sanders / Karl Marx Quiz
  • 18 hours Wind, Solar & Gas in California. How's that working out for you?
  • 2 days Modi Hits at China's Expansionism
  • 16 hours Trump Admin. Approves Plan for Drilling in Alaska
  • 2 days BLM and Reparations
  • 3 days Trump's Methane Rollback That Big Oil Doesn't Want
  • 2 days I'm Planning to Build a Wall Along Mexico

Breaking News:

U.S. Oil And Gas Lease Sales Resume Despite Weak Interest

Two Major Shale Drillers Plan Layoffs

Two Major Shale Drillers Plan Layoffs

Two shale producers have plans…

Saudi Prince Responsible For Boosting OPEC+ Compliance

Saudi Prince Responsible For Boosting OPEC+ Compliance

The Saudi strategy to force…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Share

Related News

St. Kitts & Nevis Strips Oil Tankers Of Flag For Breaching US Sanctions On Iran

By Charles Kennedy - Aug 26, 2020, 4:30 PM CDT

The Caribbean island state of St. Kitts & Nevis has stripped four oil tankers of its flag after an NBC News investigation found that as many as 15 tankers under various flags had manipulated their trackers to skirt the U.S. sanctions on Iran’s oil exports.  

An earlier investigation by NBC News found that those tankers were switching off trackers to hide the fact that they had traveled to Iranian waters to load oil for exports in violation of the U.S. sanctions on Iran’s oil industry.

Iran is exporting a lot more crude oil than U.S. figures suggest, data from TankerTrackers.com has revealed, as reported by NBC News.

According to the data, Iran is exporting as much as 600,000 barrels per day (bpd), using ship-to-ship transfers with transponders turned off to avoid detection, skirting U.S. sanctions. The daily average number compares with an estimate of 227,000 bpd made in a U.S. Congressional report, NBC’s Raf Sanchez wrote on Twitter.

TankerTrackers.com first reported in 2018, after President Trump reintroduced sanctions on Iranian exports, that Iranian tankers were turning off their transponders to hide the destination of their journeys. At the time, most tanker tracking data came precisely from transponders and port authorities, which made most Iranian tanker movement reports unreliable.

After the NBC News report was aired earlier this month, St. Kitts & Nevis stripped four tankers of its flag, the Giessel, the Ekaterina, the Lerax, and the Amfitriti.

“The St. Kitts & Nevis International Ship Registry takes any violations of imposed sanctions very seriously and will act swiftly and effectively to deal with infringements involving any vessels flying its flag,” it said in a emailed statement to NBC News.

“Such was the case with the tanker Giessel which was de-flagged on August 4th following press reports that it had visited an Iranian port,” the registry told NBC News.     

By Charles Kennedy for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

South Sudan Set To Take Over China-Operated Oilfields By 2027

Next Post

U.S. Oil And Gas Lease Sales Resume Despite Weak Interest

Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Exxon: 20 Percent Of Global Oil And Gas Reserves May Be Wiped Out

Exxon: 20 Percent Of Global Oil And Gas Reserves May Be Wiped Out
Oil Prices Jump On Significant Crude Draw

Oil Prices Jump On Significant Crude Draw
Billionaire Wildcatter Plans Midland Oil Production Expansion

Billionaire Wildcatter Plans Midland Oil Production Expansion
Oil Prices Inch Higher On Surprise Crude Draw

Oil Prices Inch Higher On Surprise Crude Draw
Oil Rises Further On Large Crude, Gasoline Draws

Oil Rises Further On Large Crude, Gasoline Draws


Most Commented

Alt text

Is This The Beginning Of The End Of Oil & Gas Exploration?

 Alt text

Despite Official Reports, China Has Been Hoarding Iranian Crude Oil

 Alt text

America Could Go Fully Electric Right Now

 Alt text

The World Is Facing A Solar Panel Waste Problem
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com