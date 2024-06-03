South Korea to Explore for Potentially Huge Offshore Oil and Gas Reserves

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 74.50 -2.49 -3.23%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 78.67 -2.44 -3.01%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 79.26 -2.60 -3.18%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 2.655 +0.068 +2.63%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 2.353 -0.064 -2.65%
Graph down Louisiana Light 4 days 81.51 -1.33 -1.61%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 81.51 -1.33 -1.61%
Chart Bonny Light 3 days 80.95 -1.07 -1.30%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 81.93 -1.15 -1.38%
Chart Mars US 213 days 76.83 -1.47 -1.88%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.353 -0.064 -2.65%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 3 days 83.17 -0.78 -0.93%
Graph down Murban 3 days 83.85 -0.90 -1.06%
Graph down Iran Heavy 3 days 80.35 -1.26 -1.54%
Graph down Basra Light 916 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 3 days 80.51 -1.01 -1.24%
Graph down Bonny Light 3 days 80.95 -1.07 -1.30%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 3 days 80.95 -1.07 -1.30%
Chart Girassol 3 days 82.54 -1.17 -1.40%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 81.93 -1.15 -1.38%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 369 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 10 hours 63.79 -0.92 -1.42%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 10 hours 79.14 -0.92 -1.15%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 10 hours 77.39 -0.92 -1.17%
Graph down Sweet Crude 10 hours 73.49 -0.92 -1.24%
Graph down Peace Sour 10 hours 70.19 -0.92 -1.29%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 10 hours 70.19 -0.92 -1.29%
Chart Light Sour Blend 10 hours 73.24 -0.92 -1.24%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 10 hours 80.19 -0.92 -1.13%
Chart Central Alberta 10 hours 70.59 -0.92 -1.29%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 4 days 81.51 -1.33 -1.61%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 3 days 73.47 -0.92 -1.24%
Graph down Giddings 3 days 67.22 -0.92 -1.35%
Graph down ANS West Coast 3 days 84.21 -0.68 -0.80%
Graph down West Texas Sour 3 days 73.22 -0.92 -1.24%
Graph down Eagle Ford 3 days 73.47 -0.92 -1.24%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 3 days 73.47 -0.92 -1.24%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 3 days 73.50 -1.00 -1.34%
Chart Kansas Common 11 days 67.00 -0.75 -1.11%
Chart Buena Vista 4 days 82.29 -1.32 -1.58%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 8 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 4 days Bad news for e-cars keeps coming
  • 4 days How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 5 days The U.S. Is Determined to Revolutionize Its Microchip Industry

Breaking News:

Major Trade Union Strike Shuts Down Nigeria’s Electricity Grid

Wall Street Sees Ethereum Hitting $14,000 in 2025

Wall Street Sees Ethereum Hitting $14,000 in 2025

Blackrock's IBIT has surpassed Grayscale's…

What Does the Reimposition of U.S. Sanctions Mean for Venezuela’s Oil Industry?

What Does the Reimposition of U.S. Sanctions Mean for Venezuela’s Oil Industry?

The reimposition of U.S. sanctions…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Related News

South Korea to Explore for Potentially Huge Offshore Oil and Gas Reserves

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Jun 03, 2024, 8:30 AM CDT

South Korea’s President Yoon Suk Yeol endorsed on Monday a plan for drilling off the east coast of one of the world’s largest oil and gas importers, to explore what studies say are potentially vast resources of crude oil and natural gas.   

The area could contain 14 billion barrels of oil and gas, the president told a press conference on Monday, as carried by Reuters.

Yoon was citing a study about the resource potential off South Korea’s east coast. The study has been reviewed by industry groups and experts, the president said.

The area of the drilling will be offshore the southeastern industrial port city of Pohang, and the exploration prospects are in South Korea’s Exclusive Economic Zone, local officials said.

South Korea hopes to begin drilling around the end of this year and to find resources by the middle of next year. Commercial production is targeted for 2035 for the exploratory prospects, the larger part of which are estimated to contain natural gas.

South Korea imports nearly all the fossil fuels it consumes, so domestic production of oil and gas could go a long way to meet some of the demand.

The country is the fourth-largest importer of crude oil and natural gas in the world, Korea National Oil Corporation (KNOC) says. South Korea is also the world’s ninth-biggest energy consumer. 

South Korea, which aims to reach net zero by 2050, said last year that it would rely more on nuclear power generation in its latest plan, which envisages a lower share of renewable power generation in the electricity mix.  South Korea will aim to have nuclear energy account for nearly one-third of its electricity generation capacity by 2030, while renewables are set to meet 21.6% of power demand, down from a previous forecast of just over 30%.

ADVERTISEMENT

President Yoon scrapped his predecessor’s policy to phase out nuclear energy over some 45 years and has set a target for nuclear to provide at least 30% of the country’s electricity in 2030.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Gazprom’s Gas Pipeline Exports to Europe Surged by 39% Y/Y in May

Next Post

Russia Has a New Hotspot For Ship-to-Ship Oil Transfers in the Mediterranean

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

U.S. Power and NatGas Prices Plummet to Below Zero

U.S. Power and NatGas Prices Plummet to Below Zero
First Niger Oil Bound for China Blocked in West Africa Border Row

First Niger Oil Bound for China Blocked in West Africa Border Row
Suriname Oil Discoveries Hit 2.4 Billion Barrels

Suriname Oil Discoveries Hit 2.4 Billion Barrels
U.S. Crude Oil Inventories See Surprise Draw

U.S. Crude Oil Inventories See Surprise Draw
UAE To Hit Its Oil Capacity Increase Sooner Than Expected

UAE To Hit Its Oil Capacity Increase Sooner Than Expected

ADVERTISEMENT


Most Commented

Alt text

Why the IEA is Wrong About Peak Oil Demand

 Alt text

Profits Over ESG as Supermajors Pivot Back to Their Core Business

 Alt text

EU Proposes First Batch Of Sanctions On Russian LNG

 Alt text

Comparing Big Oil to Big Tobacco is Ludicrous
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com