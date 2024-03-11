Shell’s LNG Trading Head to Step Down Weeks After Posting $2.4 Billion Profit

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 77.83 -0.18 -0.23%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 82.15 +0.07 +0.09%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 82.79 +0.33 +0.40%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 1.757 -0.048 -2.66%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.571 +0.044 +1.73%
Graph down Louisiana Light 3 days 81.56 -0.70 -0.85%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 3 days 81.56 -0.70 -0.85%
Chart Bonny Light 3 days 85.13 -0.84 -0.98%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 83.08 +0.37 +0.45%
Chart Mars US 129 days 78.07 -1.65 -2.07%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.571 +0.044 +1.73%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 3 days 82.68 +0.96 +1.17%
Graph up Murban 3 days 83.98 +0.73 +0.88%
Graph down Iran Heavy 3 days 78.90 -0.67 -0.84%
Graph down Basra Light 832 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 3 days 83.88 -1.04 -1.22%
Graph down Bonny Light 3 days 85.13 -0.84 -0.98%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 3 days 85.13 -0.84 -0.98%
Chart Girassol 3 days 83.96 -0.52 -0.62%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 83.08 +0.37 +0.45%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 286 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 2 hours 62.31 -0.92 -1.46%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 11 hours 80.16 -0.92 -1.13%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 11 hours 78.41 -0.92 -1.16%
Graph down Sweet Crude 2 hours 73.26 -0.92 -1.24%
Graph down Peace Sour 2 hours 70.96 -0.92 -1.28%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 2 hours 70.96 -0.92 -1.28%
Chart Light Sour Blend 2 hours 71.86 -0.92 -1.26%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 hours 80.01 -0.92 -1.14%
Chart Central Alberta 2 hours 71.51 -0.92 -1.27%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 3 days 81.56 -0.70 -0.85%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 3 days 74.49 -0.92 -1.22%
Graph down Giddings 3 days 68.24 -0.92 -1.33%
Graph up ANS West Coast 5 days 82.34 +0.83 +1.02%
Graph down West Texas Sour 3 days 73.34 -0.92 -1.24%
Graph down Eagle Ford 3 days 74.49 -0.92 -1.22%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 3 days 74.49 -0.92 -1.22%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 3 days 74.25 -1.00 -1.33%
Chart Kansas Common 5 days 69.50 +1.00 +1.46%
Chart Buena Vista 4 days 82.80 -0.20 -0.24%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 2 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 8 hours How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 10 days "What’s In Store For Europe In 2023?" By the CIA (aka RFE/RL as a ruse to deceive readers)
  • 8 days Even Shell Agrees with Climate Change!
  • 11 days The European Union is exceptional in its political divide. Examples are apparent in Hungary, Slovakia, Sweden, Netherlands, Belarus, Ireland, etc.
  • 10 days World could get rid of Putin and Russia but nobody is bold enough
  • 13 days Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in

Breaking News:

UK Energy Watchdog Opens Probe into Abuse of Dominant Position

New Lithium Ion Conductor Redefines Solid-State Battery Design

New Lithium Ion Conductor Redefines Solid-State Battery Design

Researchers at the University of…

China Holds The Key To 2024 Global Oil Demand Growth

China Holds The Key To 2024 Global Oil Demand Growth

Despite an increase in China’s…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Share

Related News

Shell’s LNG Trading Head to Step Down Weeks After Posting $2.4 Billion Profit

By Charles Kennedy - Mar 11, 2024, 10:30 AM CDT

Just weeks after posting $2.4 billion in trading profits from liquefied natural gas (LNG) in the fourth quarter of last year, the long-time head of Shell’s LNG, natural gas and power trading unit, Steve Hill, is stepping down, the supergiant announced on Monday. 

Hill will officially step down from his position as head of Shell Energy on March 28 and hand control over to a successor that has yet to be announced, Reuters reports. 

Hill has held this position since 2016, when Shell acquired BG Group in a $53-billion deal. He has led Shell to become the world’s largest LNG trader, representing 17% of global LNG trading, according to Reuters. 

No reason has been given for Hill’s departure, with Shell telling reporters only that he “elected” to leave. 

In Q4 2023 earnings, Shell reported consensus-beating adjusted earnings of $7.3 billion for the fourth quarter, well ahead of estimates of $6.4 billion, thanks to strong LNG trading and optimization results. 

Related: Two Countries That Could Break Putin's Gas Grip On Europe

Trading profits have soared since Russia’s 2022 invasion of Ukraine, which has sparked a voracious appetite for LNG. 

In its latest annual LNG outlook published in February, Shell said it expected global LNG demand to surge by 50% by 2040, driven by higher demand from Asia, with coal-to-gas switching in China and a boost in LNG consumption to fuel economic growth in South and Southeast Asia.

Further afield, Shell said the global LNG market was poised for further expansion into the 2040s, primarily due to China’s industrial decarbonization and strengthening demand in other Asian countries. 

ADVERTISEMENT

While the International Energy Agency (IEA) sees peak demand for natural gas slowing down this decade and peaking by 2030, Shell sees peak demand as at least another decade beyond this.

By Charles Kennedy for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

U.S. Gasoline Prices Rise for the Second Consecutive Week

Next Post

Morocco to Allocate 1 Million Hectares to Green Hydrogen Projects

Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

U.S. Northeast Gasoline Reserve Could Be Sold Off

U.S. Northeast Gasoline Reserve Could Be Sold Off
OPEC Lifts Production in February

OPEC Lifts Production in February
U.S. Crude Oil, Gasoline Inventories Boom

U.S. Crude Oil, Gasoline Inventories Boom
Saudi Aramco: 6 Million Bpd of Global Oil Production Is Being Lost Every Year

Saudi Aramco: 6 Million Bpd of Global Oil Production Is Being Lost Every Year
UK Ship Comes Under Attack in the Red Sea

UK Ship Comes Under Attack in the Red Sea

ADVERTISEMENT


Most Commented

Alt text

Will Halt To New LNG Exports Ease U.S. Natural Gas Price Spikes?

 Alt text

Carmakers' EV Enthusiasm Fizzles Out

 Alt text

Gartner Research: EVs Will Be Cheaper To Produce Than ICE Vehicles In 3 Years

 Alt text

Russia’s Gazprom Awarded Iraq’s Huge Nasiriyah Oil Development
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com