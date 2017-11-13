Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 56.62 -0.14 -0.25%
Brent Crude 62.96 -0.20 -0.32%
Natural Gas 3.124 -0.04 -1.36%
Mars US 58.67 -0.01 -0.02%
Opec Basket 61.91 +0.30 +0.49%
Urals 60.90 -0.13 -0.21%
Louisiana Light 62.28 -0.49 -0.78%
Louisiana Light 62.28 -0.49 -0.78%
Bonny Light 63.64 -0.68 -1.06%
Mexican Basket 54.66 +0.13 +0.24%
Natural Gas 3.124 -0.04 -1.36%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 61.08 -0.55 -0.89%
Murban 63.83 -0.45 -0.70%
Iran Heavy Crude 60.50 -0.75 -1.22%
Basra Light 58.95 -0.13 -0.22%
Saharan Blend 63.08 -0.95 -1.48%
Bonny Light 63.64 -0.68 -1.06%
Bonny Light 63.64 -0.68 -1.06%
Girassol 63.54 -0.68 -1.06%
Opec Basket 61.91 +0.30 +0.49%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 41.56 -0.03 -0.07%
Western Canadian Select 40.40 +0.51 +1.28%
Canadian Condensate 54.05 +0.85 +1.60%
Premium Synthetic 56.80 +0.46 +0.82%
Sweet Crude 51.45 +0.75 +1.48%
Peace Sour 48.05 +0.65 +1.37%
Peace Sour 48.05 +0.65 +1.37%
Light Sour Blend 52.50 +0.66 +1.27%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 56.65 +0.45 +0.80%
Central Alberta 50.15 +1.11 +2.26%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 62.28 -0.49 -0.78%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 53.25 +0.00 +0.00%
Giddings 47.00 +0.00 +0.00%
ANS West Coast 63.46 +0.27 +0.43%
West Texas Sour 50.71 +0.02 +0.04%
Eagle Ford 54.66 +0.02 +0.04%
Eagle Ford 54.66 +0.02 +0.04%
Oklahoma Sweet 53.21 +0.02 +0.04%
Kansas Common 47.00 +0.00 +0.00%
Buena Vista 64.19 -0.46 -0.71%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 2 hours Shale Production Rises By 80,000 BPD In Latest EIA Forecasts
  • 6 hours GE Considers Selling Baker Hughes Assets
  • 8 hours Eni To Address Barents Sea Regulatory Breaches By Dec 11
  • 10 hours Saudi Aramco To Invest $300 Billion In Upstream Projects
  • 12 hours Aramco To List Shares In Hong Kong ‘For Sure’
  • 13 hours BP CEO Sees Venezuela As Oil’s Wildcard
  • 14 hours Iran Denies Involvement In Bahrain Oil Pipeline Blast
  • 3 days The Oil Rig Drilling 10 Miles Under The Sea
  • 3 days Baghdad Agrees To Ship Kirkuk Oil To Iran
  • 3 days Another Group Joins Niger Delta Avengers’ Ceasefire Boycott
  • 3 days Italy Looks To Phase Out Coal-Fired Electricity By 2025
  • 4 days Kenya Set To Give Local Communities Greater Share Of Oil Revenues
  • 4 days Rosneft, China To Deepen Strategic Cooperation
  • 4 days New York Listing Unlikely For Aramco IPO
  • 4 days China To Invest $83B In U.S. Shale
  • 4 days Aramco To Spend $100 Billion In Capital Expenditures Next Year
  • 4 days Saudis To Cut Oil Exports By 120,000 BPD In December
  • 4 days Brazil Announces New Round Of Pre-Salt Oil Block Auctions
  • 4 days Big Oil Back To Boosting Shareholder Returns
  • 4 days PDVSA Months Behind On Payments To India’s Biggest Oil Producer
  • 4 days UK To Provide $2B Loan Guarantee To Saudi Aramco
  • 5 days Energy Majors Team Up To Create New UK Utility Giant
  • 5 days Conoco Boasts $40 Per Barrel Breakeven
  • 5 days U.S. Weekly Oil Output Hits All-Time High
  • 5 days Citi: Don’t Expect OPEC To Extend Production Cuts
  • 5 days Senators Call For Investigation Of Enbridge Pipeline
  • 5 days ConocoPhillips Extends Share Buybacks Through 2020
  • 5 days Tajikistan, Uzbekistan Strengthen Energy Relations
  • 6 days China Relaxes Rules For Teapot Refiners
  • 6 days Shell To Hand Over Majnoon Stake To Iraq’s Basra Oil By 2018
  • 6 days Bakken Oil Production Rises As Oil Prices Jump
  • 6 days API Reports Yet Another Crude Inventory Draw
  • 6 days Goldman’s Venezuelan “Hunger Bonds” Deal Backfires
  • 6 days OPEC Prepares For Peak Oil Demand In Late-2030s
  • 6 days Chevron Bets On Canada Shale After Majors’ Oil Sands Exodus
  • 7 days BP Joins Shell In World’s Largest Oil Hedge
  • 7 days Aramco Oil Reserves Audit Unlikely To Be Completed In 2017
  • 7 days Iraq, Iran In Negotiations To Ship Oil From Kirkuk Fields
  • 7 days U.S. Oil Refiners Look To IRS For Major Tax Credit
  • 7 days Italy May Sell Eni Stake To Pay Off National Debt

Breaking News:

Shale Production Rises By 80,000 BPD In Latest EIA Forecasts

OPEC: U.S. Shale To Rise Much Faster Than Expected

OPEC: U.S. Shale To Rise Much Faster Than Expected

With the increase in oil…

Oil Pulls Back After U.S. Rig Count Sees Significant Increase

Oil Pulls Back After U.S. Rig Count Sees Significant Increase

Oil prices retraced on Friday…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Zainab Calcuttawala

Zainab Calcuttawala

Zainab Calcuttawala is an American journalist based in Morocco. She completed her undergraduate coursework at the University of Texas at Austin (Hook’em) and reports on…

More Info

Share

Related News

Shale Production Rises By 80,000 BPD In Latest EIA Forecasts

By Zainab Calcuttawala - Nov 13, 2017, 10:00 PM CST Midland

Shale production at American oil production sites will increase by 80,000 barrels per day next month, according to estimates from the Energy Information Administration.

So far, every month in 2017 has seen an increase in shale production as the industry profits off of production cuts by the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC).

The Permian Basin, located mainly in Texas, is due to see the biggest increase in production. The site will see its production rise by 58,000 barrels per day, the EIA says.

OPEC just significantly overhauled its expectations for North American shale, projecting strong supply growth through the early 2020s. The revision came as part of OPEC’s World Oil Outlook (WOO), and it represents an acknowledgment from the cartel that it has failed to kill off U.S. shale by flooding the market.

OPEC’s de facto leader, Saudi Arabia, has been threatening the progress of American shale producers throughout 2017 because the jump in production threatens the progress of a 1.2 million-barrel production cut.

In the 2016 version of its WOO, OPEC predicted that North American shale would decline from 4.9 million barrels per day in 2015 to just 4.1 million bpd in 2017 – a contraction due to the supply glut – before rebounding a bit to 4.8 million bpd in 2021. Low prices, OPEC assumed, would successfully halt shale in its tracks, ending one of the most dramatic growth stories the world of oil has ever seen.

But a year later, OPEC is conceding that a different reality could be playing out. The 2017 WOO predicts North American shale output rises from 5.1 million bpd in 2017 to a massive 7.3 million bpd by 2021 and 8.7 million bpd in 2025. The 2021 figure is a whopping 56 percent higher than last year’s forecast.

By Zainab Calcuttawala for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage

Previous Post

GE Considers Selling Baker Hughes Assets

Next Post

GE Considers Selling Baker Hughes Assets

Zainab Calcuttawala

Zainab Calcuttawala

Zainab Calcuttawala is an American journalist based in Morocco. She completed her undergraduate coursework at the University of Texas at Austin (Hook’em) and reports on…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Oil Prices Rise After U.S. API Reports Strong Crude Inventory Draw

Oil Prices Rise After U.S. API Reports Strong Crude Inventory Draw
Huge Crude Draw Pushes Oil Prices Even Higher

Huge Crude Draw Pushes Oil Prices Even Higher

 Morgan Stanley: Oil Stocks Are Very Interesting Now

Morgan Stanley: Oil Stocks Are Very Interesting Now

 API Reports Yet Another Crude Inventory Draw

API Reports Yet Another Crude Inventory Draw

 Oil Prices Up After API Reports Huge Gasoline Draw

Oil Prices Up After API Reports Huge Gasoline Draw

Most Commented

Alt text

Will The Third Great Energy Revolution End The Oil & Gas Industry?

 Alt text

Is Hydrogen Fuel As Dumb As Musk Thinks?

 Alt text

New Mandate Pushes Trucking Industry Fuel Efficiency

 Alt text

Is Infinite Clean Energy Near?
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com