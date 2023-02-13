Seven EU Countries Oppose 'Radical' Changes To The Energy Market

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 79.08 -0.64 -0.80%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 85.73 -0.66 -0.76%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 85.18 -0.72 -0.84%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 2.558 +0.044 +1.75%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 2.486 -0.018 -0.70%
Graph down Louisiana Light 4 days 80.94 -1.63 -1.97%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 80.94 -1.63 -1.97%
Chart Bonny Light 3 days 86.09 +2.14 +2.55%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 82.78 +0.92 +1.12%
Chart Mars US 3 days 78.22 +1.51 +1.97%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.486 -0.018 -0.70%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 3 days 82.66 +0.10 +0.12%
Graph up Murban 3 days 84.46 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Iran Heavy 3 days 80.67 +2.49 +3.18%
Graph down Basra Light 440 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 3 days 81.72 -2.75 -3.26%
Graph up Bonny Light 3 days 86.09 +2.14 +2.55%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 3 days 86.09 +2.14 +2.55%
Chart Girassol 3 days 86.73 +2.42 +2.87%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 82.78 +0.92 +1.12%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 3 days 62.26 +2.31 +3.85%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 5 hours 58.47 +1.66 +2.92%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 5 hours 81.87 +1.66 +2.07%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 5 hours 80.12 +1.66 +2.12%
Graph up Sweet Crude 5 hours 77.27 +1.66 +2.20%
Graph up Peace Sour 5 hours 73.97 +1.66 +2.30%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 5 hours 73.97 +1.66 +2.30%
Chart Light Sour Blend 5 hours 75.27 +1.66 +2.26%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 5 hours 84.22 +1.66 +2.01%
Chart Central Alberta 5 hours 73.57 +1.66 +2.31%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 4 days 80.94 -1.63 -1.97%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 4 days 74.75 -0.25 -0.33%
Graph down Giddings 4 days 68.50 -0.25 -0.36%
Graph up ANS West Coast 7 days 78.06 +1.16 +1.51%
Graph down West Texas Sour 4 days 70.59 -0.41 -0.58%
Graph down Eagle Ford 4 days 74.54 -0.41 -0.55%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 4 days 74.54 -0.41 -0.55%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 4 days 74.75 -0.25 -0.33%
Chart Kansas Common 18 days 71.25 +0.75 +1.06%
Chart Buena Vista 4 days 82.97 -0.41 -0.49%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Energy Armageddon
  • 6 minutes How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 10 minutes Russia Says Europe Will Struggle To Replace Its Oil Products
  • 3 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 2 hours E-car Sales Collapse
  • 4 days Famous author Michael Crichton talks about the "Climate Change Religion" aka Feudalism 2.0
  • 6 days Reality catching up with EV forecasts
  • 4 days "The 'experts' say that the only other options end in death and destruction." -- "decarbonization will require willful, deliberate, and decidedly difficult uprooting of the status quo and the reversal of a system"

Breaking News:

Seven EU Countries Oppose 'Radical' Changes To The Energy Market

BP Pivots On Climate Promises

BP Pivots On Climate Promises

BP has announced that it…

Central Bank Buying Spree Lifts Gold Prices

Central Bank Buying Spree Lifts Gold Prices

Gold prices are on the…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Related News

Seven EU Countries Oppose 'Radical' Changes To The Energy Market

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Feb 13, 2023, 4:30 AM CST

A group of seven EU member states is calling on the European Commission to think twice before proposing a major overhaul in the EU energy and power market systems, citing concerns that “crisis mode” changes could weaken the single market and deter investments in renewables.   

“Any reform going beyond targeted adjustments to the existing framework should be underpinned by an in-depth impact assessment and should not be adopted in crisis mode,” Denmark, Germany, the Netherlands, Estonia, Finland, Luxembourg, and Latvia wrote in a letter to the European Commission seen by Reuters.

Last month, the European Commission launched a public consultation on the reform of the EU’s electricity market design with the aim “to better protect consumers from excessive price volatility, support their access to secure energy from clean sources, and make the market more resilient.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The seven EU member states opposing “crisis mode” legislation for the long term argue that the system and the EU market need to continue to incentivize investment in renewables, which the bloc considers crucial for reducing dependence on imported fossil fuels and their impact on energy bills.

The idea of extending a temporary windfall tax on non-gas generators could undermine investments in renewables, the countries said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Electricity industry group Eurelectric has also voiced concerns over rushed crisis interventions that could have long-term implications on the EU market.

“Radical design changes in the midst of a crisis would be detrimental in the long run. Potentially for security of supply, and most definitely for investor confidence. A poorly designed reform could cause a multi-year slump at a time where investments are needed more than ever. Therefore, we suggest to make targeted additions to the current market design,” Eurelectric said in December in a letter to the European Council on energy supply and prices in Europe.

“It is of paramount importance to distinguish between emergency measures and a structural reform of the market,” the group said.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage

ADVERTISEMENT


ADVERTISEMENT


Previous Post

U.S. Gasoline Demand On The Rise

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Venezuela Suspends Oil Exports

Venezuela Suspends Oil Exports
Netherlands To Shut Down Europe's Largest Gas Field

Netherlands To Shut Down Europe's Largest Gas Field
Oil Prices Crash After Perky Jobs Data

Oil Prices Crash After Perky Jobs Data
Goldman Sachs Warns Of An Imminent Oil Supply Shortage

Goldman Sachs Warns Of An Imminent Oil Supply Shortage
U.S. House Passes Bill To Limit SPR Withdrawals

U.S. House Passes Bill To Limit SPR Withdrawals

ADVERTISEMENT


ADVERTISEMENT

Most Commented

Alt text

Iran’s Weapon Exports Are Becoming A Big Problem For The West

 Alt text

How Environmental Fear-mongering Derailed The Nuclear Energy Boom

 Alt text

Has Saudi Arabia’s Relationship With Russia Reached Its Limits?

 Alt text

IEA: Half Of All Cars Sold In Top Markets Will Be Electric By 2030
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com