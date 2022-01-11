Saudi Aramco Is Fighting To Regain A Key European Market

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 81.45 +3.22 +4.12%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 83.89 +3.02 +3.73%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 4.245 +0.166 +4.07%
Graph up Heating Oil 10 mins 2.570 +0.083 +3.32%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.360 +0.084 +3.71%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 80.51 -1.21 -1.48%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 80.51 -1.21 -1.48%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 81.13 -0.68 -0.83%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 81.75 -0.39 -0.47%
Chart Mars US 16 hours 76.28 -0.62 -0.81%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.360 +0.084 +3.71%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 2 days 80.44 -0.29 -0.36%
Graph down Murban 2 days 81.98 -0.05 -0.06%
Graph down Iran Heavy 2 days 76.55 -0.99 -1.28%
Graph down Basra Light 43 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 2 days 82.59 -1.01 -1.21%
Graph down Bonny Light 2 days 81.13 -0.68 -0.83%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 81.13 -0.68 -0.83%
Chart Girassol 2 days 81.89 -0.95 -1.15%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 81.75 -0.39 -0.47%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 2 days 64.52 -0.77 -1.18%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 13 hours 65.73 -0.77 -1.16%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 13 hours 77.23 -0.67 -0.86%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 13 hours 78.63 -0.67 -0.84%
Graph down Sweet Crude 13 hours 75.83 -0.82 -1.07%
Graph down Peace Sour 13 hours 72.23 -0.67 -0.92%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 13 hours 72.23 -0.67 -0.92%
Chart Light Sour Blend 13 hours 75.08 -0.67 -0.88%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 13 hours 78.13 -0.72 -0.91%
Chart Central Alberta 13 hours 72.23 -0.67 -0.92%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 80.51 -1.21 -1.48%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 74.50 -1.00 -1.32%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 68.25 -1.00 -1.44%
Graph down ANS West Coast 5 days 82.79 -0.43 -0.52%
Graph down West Texas Sour 2 days 72.18 -0.67 -0.92%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 76.13 -0.67 -0.87%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 76.13 -0.67 -0.87%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 74.50 -1.00 -1.32%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 68.50 -0.75 -1.08%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 81.22 -1.17 -1.42%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes China's aggression is changing the nature of sovereignty.
  • 8 minutes Will Variants and Ill-Health Continue to Plague Economic Outlooks?
  • 9 minutes US oil facts
  • 9 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 45 mins Europe gas market -how it started how its going
  • 11 hours Russia oil production live month after month starting from November 2021 - official stats from Rosstat agency
  • 16 hours Is $100 Crude Bad For US Shale? That's what Oil CEOs Say
  • 2 days Сryptocurrency predictions

Breaking News:

Saudi Aramco Is Fighting To Regain A Key European Market

Will Hydrogen Finally Live Up To The Hype?

Will Hydrogen Finally Live Up To The Hype?

After a tremendous rally in…

Gas Prices In Europe Drop As U.S. LNG Flotilla Arrives

Gas Prices In Europe Drop As U.S. LNG Flotilla Arrives

LNG imports in Europe reached…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Cyril Widdershoven

Cyril Widdershoven

Dr. Cyril Widdershoven is a long-time observer of the global energy market. Presently, he holds several advisory positions with international think tanks in the Middle…

More Info

Share

Related News

Saudi Aramco Is Fighting To Regain A Key European Market

By Cyril Widdershoven - Jan 11, 2022, 1:30 PM CST

In a move to regain some of its former glory in the North West European crude oil and products market, Saudi Aramco Trading Company (ATC) has clinched a major 110,000 bpd supply deal with international independent private equity group Klesch Group. According to statements made by ATC, the deal entails the supply of 110,000 bpd of crude to the Danish Kalundborg Refinery, following the signing of an agreement with Klesch Group. The deal entails not only Arabian crude placement but also third-party crude and condensate, with a provision of refined products offtake. The move should be seen as a new adventure for ATC, and its mother company Saudi Aramco, as it attempts to re-enter or strengthen its former position in the North West European market.

The Saudi giant has been looking at new opportunities in this very attractive market where its once-great influence has been waning of late. From April 2020, when it posted record supply volumes of 312,000 bpd to the market, its total levels dropped to 32,000 bpd by August 2020. To regain its market share, especially in the still strong refining market of Amsterdam -Rotterdam – Antwerp (ARA), the company is searching for new inroads and entry points. Ibrahim Al Buainain, president and CEO of ATC, stated that the new crude deal will enable ATC to have additional transactions in Europe and other parts of the energy map. Klesch Group, with offices in London and Geneva, is known as a major investor in refineries in Europe and is known to have acquired Equinor Refining Denmark in December 2021, including not only the Kalundborg refinery but also a terminal in the northwest of Zealand, the Hedehusene terminal near Copenhagen and other assets. 

ATC is currently very active in the market, in line with its main regional competitor ADNOC Global Trading from Abu Dhabi. In December 2021 ATC signed an MOU with Australian retailer United Petroleum for potential long-term fuel supply, product storage, and other business opportunities. Australia has the potential to be another major market for ATC as it is the largest fuel importer in the Asia Pacific. Australia’s domestic refinery capacity has decreased substantially in recent years. In the MOU ATC indicated that it will explore refined fuels sales to UP to meet Australia’s growing demand. At the same time, possible investments are planned in product storage and logistics. ATC at present is looking to grow substantially, not only in volumes but also inhouse traders and personnel. New offices are also planned in key trading regions.

By Cyril Widdershoven for Oilprice.com 



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

China Boosts Imports Of Cheap Oil From Sanctioned Iran And Venezuela

Cyril Widdershoven

Cyril Widdershoven

Dr. Cyril Widdershoven is a long-time observer of the global energy market. Presently, he holds several advisory positions with international think tanks in the Middle…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Europe Faces Rolling Blackouts Amid Energy Crisis

Europe Faces Rolling Blackouts Amid Energy Crisis
Permian Merger Mania Heats Up With The Birth Of A $4 Billion Shale Oil Giant

Permian Merger Mania Heats Up With The Birth Of A $4 Billion Shale Oil Giant
Oil Prices Rise On Record U.S. Oil Demand

Oil Prices Rise On Record U.S. Oil Demand
Oil CEO's: $100 Crude Is Bad For U.S. Shale

Oil CEO's: $100 Crude Is Bad For U.S. Shale
Keystone Pipeline Shuts Down Amid Frigid Weather

Keystone Pipeline Shuts Down Amid Frigid Weather


Most Commented

Alt text

Activists Demand An Immediate End To Oil Production

 Alt text

European Gas Prices Soar On Nord Stream 2 Block In Germany

 Alt text

Germany’s Reaction To The Energy Crisis Could Be Catastrophic

 Alt text

Putin’s coup In India Will Shock The U.S.
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com