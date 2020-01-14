Saudi Aramco Chairman: Oil Industry Should Think In Decades

OilPrice GEA
WTI Crude 10 mins 58.44 +0.36 +0.62%
Brent Crude 10 mins 64.80 +0.60 +0.93%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.229 +0.047 +2.15%
Mars US 19 hours 58.78 -1.21 -2.02%
Opec Basket 2 days 66.07 -0.97 -1.45%
Urals 2 days 60.00 -0.65 -1.07%
Louisiana Light 2 days 61.92 -0.85 -1.35%
Louisiana Light 2 days 61.92 -0.85 -1.35%
Bonny Light 2 days 64.73 -1.61 -2.43%
Mexican Basket 2 days 54.60 -0.73 -1.32%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.229 +0.047 +2.15%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Marine 2 days 66.05 -0.27 -0.41%
Murban 2 days 67.52 -0.37 -0.54%
Iran Heavy 2 days 53.18 -4.26 -7.42%
Basra Light 2 days 70.56 -1.07 -1.49%
Saharan Blend 2 days 65.12 -1.48 -2.22%
Bonny Light 2 days 64.73 -1.61 -2.43%
Bonny Light 2 days 64.73 -1.61 -2.43%
Girassol 2 days 65.85 -1.28 -1.91%
Opec Basket 2 days 66.07 -0.97 -1.45%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 37.31 +0.68 +1.86%
Western Canadian Select 6 days 35.18 -0.96 -2.66%
Canadian Condensate 147 days 52.08 -0.96 -1.81%
Premium Synthetic 137 days 58.48 -0.96 -1.62%
Sweet Crude 6 days 49.33 -0.96 -1.91%
Peace Sour 6 days 45.48 -0.96 -2.07%
Peace Sour 6 days 45.48 -0.96 -2.07%
Light Sour Blend 6 days 49.83 -0.96 -1.89%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 6 days 55.33 -0.96 -1.71%
Central Alberta 6 days 45.33 -0.96 -2.07%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Louisiana Light 2 days 61.92 -0.85 -1.35%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 54.50 -1.00 -1.80%
Giddings 2 days 48.25 -1.00 -2.03%
ANS West Coast 5 days 66.98 -0.61 -0.90%
West Texas Sour 2 days 52.03 -0.96 -1.81%
Eagle Ford 2 days 55.98 -0.96 -1.69%
Eagle Ford 2 days 55.98 -0.96 -1.69%
Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 54.50 -1.00 -1.80%
Kansas Common 2 days 48.25 -1.00 -2.03%
Buena Vista 6 days 68.79 -0.05 -0.07%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Swedes Think Climate Policy Worst Waste of Taxpayers' Money in 2019
  • 7 minutes Iranian government can do everything to avoid attacking American people.
  • 9 minutes What's the Endgame Here?
  • 12 minutes Iran Is Weak and Soleimani Is Still Dead
  • 20 hours IRAN / USA
  • 13 hours Tales From The Smoke Shack and beyond.
  • 10 hours Wind Turbine Blades Not Recyclable
  • 46 mins Prototype Haliade X 12MW turbine starts operating in Rotterdam
  • 1 min 10 Rockets hit US Air Base in Iraq
  • 25 mins Shale Oil Fiasco
  • 17 hours IRAQ / USA
  • 1 day Current strategy of Chinese military in hegemony conflict with United States. What is the end game here ?
  • 1 day 2nd Annual Great Oil Price Prediction Challenge of 2019
  • 2 days How much cheaper is Russian natural gas for Germany than LNG from the United States with the NordStream 2 pipeline?

Breaking News:

Shale Pioneer Mark Papa: Expect M&A Wave In Shale

Three Ways Oil Companies Can Prevent An Investor Exodus

Three Ways Oil Companies Can Prevent An Investor Exodus

The oil industry is being…

What The Trade War Ceasefire Means For Oil

What The Trade War Ceasefire Means For Oil

The U.S. and China are…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Related News

Saudi Aramco Chairman: Oil Industry Should Think In Decades

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Jan 14, 2020, 11:00 AM CST Aramco

Energy transitions “take decades, even centuries” to complete, the chairman of the world’s largest oil company, Saudi Aramco, said at a conference on Monday, adding that the industry should continue to think in decades.  

Because complete energy transformations take such a long time to complete, the oil industry should continue to think in decades, Aramco’s chairman Yasir Al-Rumayyan said at the International Petroleum Technology Conference (IPTC) in Dhahran, Saudi Arabia, as carried by Al Arabiya English.  

Al-Rumayyan’s remarks are the latest from the world’s biggest oil firm and the world’s most valuable company that the world will still need oil decades from now and that peak oil demand is just ‘hype.’

Analysts and top commodity traders see oil demand peaking at some point in the 2030s, but oil companies say that peak oil is nowhere in sight and there is still room to grow as global energy demand will continue to rise in the foreseeable future.

The oil industry, and especially Saudi Aramco, still sees itself as being relevant for decades to come, because the world will still need a lot of oil, because huge investments in new production will be needed just to replenish maturing oil fields, and because the road transportation sector is not the primary source of demand for oil.

Last year, Amin Nasser, the chief executive of Saudi Aramco, rebuked all those who predict the demise of the oil industry in the near future, saying that views that the world will soon run on anything but oil “are not based on logic and facts, and are formed mostly in response to pressure and hype.”

At the Oil and Money Conference in London in October 2019, Nasser talked about climate change and emissions, but noted in his speech that both new energy sources and existing sources of energy would contribute to the global energy mix in the foreseeable future.

“Without a doubt, oil and gas will be here for many decades to come,” Nasser said, and added: “But there can also be no question that climate change is among the most significant challenges facing humanity.”

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage


Previous Post

UK Oil Producer Sees Shares Tumble 70% On Loan Fraud

Next Post

UK Oil Producer Sees Shares Tumble 70% On Loan Fraud

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Oil Prices Climb Higher On Huge Crude Inventory Draw

Oil Prices Climb Higher On Huge Crude Inventory Draw
Oil Prices Soar As Iran Fires Missiles At U.S. Base

Oil Prices Soar As Iran Fires Missiles At U.S. Base

 Oil Prices Fall As API Reports A Surprise Crude Build

Oil Prices Fall As API Reports A Surprise Crude Build

 JP Morgan Raises 2020 Oil Price Outlook

JP Morgan Raises 2020 Oil Price Outlook

 Iran Hits South Korea With $6 Billion Bill For Delivered Crude

Iran Hits South Korea With $6 Billion Bill For Delivered Crude

Most Commented

Alt text

The Human Cost of the EV Revolution

 Alt text

Burn, Pay, Or Shut It Down: Three Evils For Permian Drillers

 Alt text

Billions In Worthless Assets Plague The Oil & Gas Industry

 Alt text

From Boom To Bust: Permian Shale Towns Face Exodus
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com