Saudi Aramco Appoints First Woman To Board Of Directors

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 10 mins 68.67 +0.10 +0.15%
Brent Crude 10 mins 74.77 +0.08 +0.11%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.770 +0.007 +0.25%
Mars US 3 hours 68.42 +0.45 +0.66%
Opec Basket 4 days 71.24 +0.24 +0.34%
Urals 4 days 70.64 -0.15 -0.21%
Louisiana Light 4 days 71.61 -0.07 -0.10%
Louisiana Light 4 days 71.61 -0.07 -0.10%
Bonny Light 20 hours 74.56 +0.53 +0.72%
Mexican Basket 4 days 60.89 +0.19 +0.31%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.770 +0.007 +0.25%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 20 hours 69.58 -0.80 -1.14%
Murban 20 hours 72.88 -0.75 -1.02%
Iran Heavy 20 hours 69.20 +0.52 +0.76%
Basra Light 20 hours 72.11 +0.75 +1.05%
Saharan Blend 20 hours 74.35 +0.54 +0.73%
Bonny Light 20 hours 74.56 +0.53 +0.72%
Bonny Light 20 hours 74.56 +0.53 +0.72%
Girassol 20 hours 73.96 +0.53 +0.72%
Opec Basket 4 days 71.24 +0.24 +0.34%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 2 hours 50.82 +0.00 +0.00%
Western Canadian Select 4 days 47.10 -1.09 -2.26%
Canadian Condensate 4 days 68.30 -0.09 -0.13%
Premium Synthetic 4 days 68.20 -0.09 -0.13%
Sweet Crude 4 days 58.60 +0.51 +0.88%
Peace Sour 4 days 56.10 -0.09 -0.16%
Peace Sour 4 days 56.10 -0.09 -0.16%
Light Sour Blend 4 days 60.10 -0.09 -0.15%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 4 days 62.10 +0.16 +0.26%
Central Alberta 4 days 58.10 -0.09 -0.15%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 4 days 71.61 -0.07 -0.10%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 20 hours 65.00 +0.50 +0.78%
Giddings 20 hours 58.75 +0.50 +0.86%
ANS West Coast 5 days 72.96 +0.25 +0.34%
West Texas Sour 20 hours 62.52 +0.47 +0.76%
Eagle Ford 20 hours 66.47 +0.47 +0.71%
Eagle Ford 20 hours 66.47 +0.47 +0.71%
Oklahoma Sweet 20 hours 65.02 +0.47 +0.73%
Kansas Common 4 days 58.25 -0.25 -0.43%
Buena Vista 4 days 74.86 -0.09 -0.12%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 51 mins What will happen with Venezuela's oil sector? Privatization needed?
  • 3 days US Consumer Sentiment Falls Less Than Feared
  • 2 days North and South Korea talks and implications
  • 6 hours Aramco Sits on 270 Billion Barrels
  • 11 hours Is there a future for diesel? Bosch claims there is
  • 3 days Exxon Reports Quarterly Profit of $4.65bn On Rising Crude Oil Price
  • 3 days Tesla Board to Give Musk the Boot?
  • 1 day Yemen's Rebels Step Up Attacks on Aramco Oil Facilities
  • 2 hours renewable energy driven floating city
  • 3 days Can Saudi Arabia Afford Vision 2030?
  • 3 days Here we go! Oil Heads Up To $74 a Barrel, But U.S. Bonds, Crude Supply Cast A Pall
  • 3 days Bad News For The Climate: Coal Burning, And Carbon Emissions, Are On The Rise Again
  • 3 days Maduro Under Pressure: EU Says May Impose More Sanctions On Venezuela If Democracy Undermined
  • 3 days Wind, solar deliver stunning 98 percent of new U.S. power capacity in January, February
  • 3 days Large-Cap Oil Earnings: What to Watch
  • 3 days Anybody Watching Aluminum Stocks Today??

Breaking News:

U.S. Federal Renewables Subsidies Drop

Higher Oil Prices Could Unleash Market Turmoil

Higher Oil Prices Could Unleash Market Turmoil

Oil has been on a…

The Next Major Catalyst For Oil Prices

The Next Major Catalyst For Oil Prices

Oil prices are holding firm…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

More Info

Share

Related News

Saudi Aramco Appoints First Woman To Board Of Directors

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Apr 30, 2018, 12:00 PM CDT Saudi Aramco

Saudi Aramco has appointed the first woman to its board of directors in what is seen as a milestone in the Kingdom where women executives are few and work opportunities for women are often restricted by the so-called male guardianship law.

Now the Saudi oil giant has recruited a U.S. female executive with experience in the oil industry to sit on its board of directors along with four other new appointees.

Aramco has appointed Lynn Laverty Elsenhans, former chairwoman, president & CEO at Sunoco Inc between 2008 and 2012, the Saudi oil firm said in a statement on Sunday.

Before joining Sunoco in 2008, Elsenhans had held several leadership positions at various subsidiaries and divisions at Shell.

Apart from its first woman on the board of directors, Aramco also appointed two other former executives at major U.S. oil and energy companies to serve as directors. One is Peter L. Cella, former Chevron Philips Chemical Co LP President & CEO between 2011 and 2017. The other is Andrew N. Liveris, Director and Former Executive Chairman at DowDuPont Inc, and Chairman & CEO of the Dow Chemical Company, who is retiring from DowDuPont and Dow effective July 1, 2018, when his tenure at Aramco will begin.

Related: Major Airlines Expect Oil Prices To Rise

Apart from the American oil executives, Aramco’s new board members include Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Finance Mohammed A. Al-Jadaan and the Minister of Economy and Planning, Mohammed M. Al-Tuwaijri.

After the reshuffle, the board will now consist of a total of 11 directors, including the first female director Elsenhans, the chairman Khalid al-Falih who is also Saudi Arabia’s Energy Minister, and the Aramco CEO and President Amin H. Nasser.

Aramco is reshuffling its board ahead of a much-anticipated IPO and amid promises by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman that he would open up the conservative Saudi society.

Last year, the Saudi Stock Exchange appointed its first female chair, Sarah Al-Suhaimi.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage

Previous Post

Former BP Employee Says Moscow Tried To Poison Bob Dudley

Next Post

B.C.’s Chances To Win Against Trans Mountain Uncertain

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Surprise Build In Crude Oil Stocks Rattles Market

Surprise Build In Crude Oil Stocks Rattles Market
Oil Prices Slip After API Reports Surprise Crude Inventory Build

Oil Prices Slip After API Reports Surprise Crude Inventory Build

 Oil Prices Inch Higher After API Reports Surprise Crude Draw

Oil Prices Inch Higher After API Reports Surprise Crude Draw

 Oil Prices Head Higher After API Reports Crude Inventory Draw

Oil Prices Head Higher After API Reports Crude Inventory Draw

 Venezuela’s Oil Production Falls Further, No Turnaround In Sight

Venezuela’s Oil Production Falls Further, No Turnaround In Sight

Most Commented

Alt text

Farmers Hit Hard As Trump Backs Big Oil

 Alt text

Disaster Hits Canada’s Oil Sands

 Alt text

Saudi Arabia’s $100 Oil Dilemma

 Alt text

$100 Oil Is Back On The Table
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com