Safe Haven Assets Set To Shine As Ukraine Crisis Continues

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 96.40 +0.68 +0.71%
Graph up Brent Crude 6 hours 100.99 +3.06 +3.12%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 4.421 +0.019 +0.43%
Graph up Heating Oil 6 hours 3.013 +0.164 +5.75%
Graph up Gasoline 6 hours 2.797 +0.070 +2.56%
Graph down Louisiana Light 4 days 94.68 -0.59 -0.62%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 94.68 -0.59 -0.62%
Chart Bonny Light 20 hours 99.41 +3.26 +3.39%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 96.67 -4.55 -4.50%
Chart Mars US 57 mins 94.72 +5.13 +5.73%
Chart Gasoline 6 hours 2.797 +0.070 +2.56%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 20 hours 96.60 +1.11 +1.16%
Graph up Murban 20 hours 98.65 +0.73 +0.75%
Graph up Iran Heavy 20 hours 93.64 +3.66 +4.07%
Graph down Basra Light 91 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 20 hours 101.88 +3.54 +3.60%
Graph up Bonny Light 20 hours 99.41 +3.26 +3.39%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 20 hours 99.41 +3.26 +3.39%
Chart Girassol 20 hours 100.34 +3.23 +3.33%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 96.67 -4.55 -4.50%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 15 days 79.69 +1.80 +2.31%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 19 hours 77.49 -1.22 -1.55%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 19 hours 93.74 -1.22 -1.28%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 19 hours 91.99 -1.22 -1.31%
Graph down Sweet Crude 19 hours 89.89 -1.22 -1.34%
Graph down Peace Sour 19 hours 87.04 -1.22 -1.38%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 19 hours 87.04 -1.22 -1.38%
Chart Light Sour Blend 19 hours 89.14 -1.22 -1.35%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 19 hours 92.69 -1.22 -1.30%
Chart Central Alberta 19 hours 87.34 -1.22 -1.38%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 4 days 94.68 -0.59 -0.62%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 20 hours 92.25 +4.00 +4.53%
Graph up Giddings 20 hours 86.00 +4.00 +4.88%
Graph up ANS West Coast 5 days 96.33 +1.20 +1.26%
Graph up West Texas Sour 20 hours 90.11 +4.13 +4.80%
Graph up Eagle Ford 20 hours 94.06 +4.13 +4.59%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 20 hours 94.06 +4.13 +4.59%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 20 hours 92.25 +4.00 +4.53%
Chart Kansas Common 4 days 81.75 -1.25 -1.51%
Chart Buena Vista 5 days 99.70 +2.71 +2.79%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes  What Russia has reached over three months diplomatic and military pressure on West ?
  • 8 minutes U.S. Accuses Zero Hedge of Spreading Russian Propaganda
  • 13 minutes "The Crisis in Ukraine Is Not About Ukraine. It's About Germany" by Mike Whitney at the Ron Paul Institute
  • 5 mins 3-D Chess not the 2-D Chess of Ukraine-Russia - What is actually coming during this decade…
  • 3 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 23 mins The Fascist Dictatorship called Russia under Dictator for Life Putin
  • 4 hours Putin wants Ukraine Natural Gas ? Water restarted to CRIMEA ?
  • 7 hours Why did Russia want Crimea 2014 ? Oil ? Why now does Putin want Eastern Ukraine ?
  • 23 mins "7 FAKE NEWS stories coming out of Ukraine" by Kit Knightly
  • 8 hours "The First Casualty of War Is the Truth – The Current Western Propaganda for Ukraine Is Epic in Scale "
  • 6 hours Biden Administration now blaming U.S. Inflation on Ukraine Conflict
  • 9 hours *****5 STARS - "The Markets are Rigged" by The Corbett Report
  • 8 hours 'Get A Loan,' Commerce Chief Tells Unpaid Federal Workers
  • 20 hours America's Power Grid is Increasingly Unreliable

Breaking News:

Pierre Andurand: Oil Markets Are Worse Off Than Many Traders Realise

Putin Pushes For Regime Change As Russian Forces Close In On Kyiv

Putin Pushes For Regime Change As Russian Forces Close In On Kyiv

As the Ukraine crisis continues…

U.S. Sanctions Will Not Target Russia's Oil And Gas Exports

U.S. Sanctions Will Not Target Russia's Oil And Gas Exports

The sanctions that the United…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
City A.M

City A.M

CityAM.com is the online presence of City A.M., London's first free daily business newspaper. Both platforms cover financial and business news as well as sport and…

More Info

Share

Related News

Safe Haven Assets Set To Shine As Ukraine Crisis Continues

By City A.M - Feb 28, 2022, 2:30 PM CST

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, which is having devastating human consequences, has increased the risk of a stagflation environment – one of slowing economic growth but high inflation. 

How should investors prepare for this possible scenario? Our analysis reveals which asset classes are likely to outperform if it comes to pass.

In general, there are four different phases of the business cycle based on the evolution of output: recovery, expansion, slowdown and recession.

The table below shows the average real (inflation-adjusted) total return of major asset classes for each business cycle phase during high inflation environments.

Inflation

Historically, the slowdown phase has favoured investing in traditional inflation-hedges such as gold (+19.3%) and commodities (+16.7%).

This makes economic sense. Gold is often seen as a safe-haven asset and so tends to appreciate in times of economic uncertainty.

Commodities, such as raw materials and oil, are a source of input costs for companies as well as a key component of inflation indices. So, they will typically perform well when inflation rises too (often because they are the cause of the rise in inflation).

In comparison, the slowdown phase has proved very challenging for equities (-0.6%), as companies combat falling revenues and rising costs.

Keeping your savings in cash (-0.2%), proxied via T-Bills, hasn’t been a better strategy.

Although US Treasury bonds have performed well in the past (+6.4%), they should be treated with caution today.

In theory, they should benefit from falling real rates, driven by declining growth.

However, rising inflation eats into their income, putting upward pressure on yields and downward pressure on prices.

In practice, the extent to which this harms bond returns will depend on their duration and starting yield (higher yields provide a larger cushion to absorb rate rises).

What are the key takeaways for asset allocation?

Last year, the reflation environment favoured investing in risk assets such as equities and commodities, while gold has suffered.

This is consistent with what we would expect using our previous analysis. However, if we are on the cusp of a period of stagflation, then a shift in performance leadership may be on the way.

In this scenario, equity returns may become more muted while gold and commodities may outperform. This is exactly what has manifested so far in 2022.

Meanwhile, central banks are stuck between a rock and a hard place. Hiking interest rates too quickly could send the global economy into recession. But keeping rates low for too long could send inflation spiraling out of control.

Taken together, the outcome for bonds is uncertain and will depend on the tug-of-war between inflation and growth sentiment.

By City AM

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

The Crisis In Ukraine Is Weighing On European Steel Markets

Next Post

The Crisis In Ukraine Is Weighing On European Steel Markets

City A.M

City A.M

CityAM.com is the online presence of City A.M., London's first free daily business newspaper. Both platforms cover financial and business news as well as sport and…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Refinery Explosion Threatens To Send Gasoline Prices Soaring

Refinery Explosion Threatens To Send Gasoline Prices Soaring
The U.S. Will Be A Net Oil Importer In 2022

The U.S. Will Be A Net Oil Importer In 2022
The World Cannot Afford To Replace Russian Oil

The World Cannot Afford To Replace Russian Oil
Tanker Rates On Russian Crude Routes Triple  

Tanker Rates On Russian Crude Routes Triple  
Saudi Arabia Is Doubling Down On Oil Production

Saudi Arabia Is Doubling Down On Oil Production


Most Commented

Alt text

Big Oil Isn’t Losing Any Sleep Over The EV Revolution

 Alt text

The Uncomfortable Truth About Sanctioning Russia

 Alt text

Russia Has $630 Billion To Spare As It Considers Cutting European Gas Flows

 Alt text

U.S. Energy Secretary Ties Renewables To World Peace
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com