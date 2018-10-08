Russia’s Energy Ministry Wants More Incentives For Oil Industry

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 10 mins 74.25 -0.04 -0.05%
Brent Crude 50 mins 83.91 -0.25 -0.30%
Natural Gas 11 mins 3.280 +0.013 +0.40%
Mars US 49 mins 79.29 -0.05 -0.06%
Opec Basket 4 days 83.24 -0.85 -1.01%
Urals 18 hours 80.58 -1.06 -1.30%
Louisiana Light 4 days 84.14 +1.20 +1.45%
Louisiana Light 4 days 84.14 +1.20 +1.45%
Bonny Light 4 days 86.37 -0.79 -0.91%
Mexican Basket 4 days 77.00 -0.21 -0.27%
Natural Gas 11 mins 3.280 +0.013 +0.40%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 4 days 84.49 -1.34 -1.56%
Murban 4 days 86.95 -1.32 -1.50%
Iran Heavy 4 days 80.16 -1.07 -1.32%
Basra Light 4 days 85.12 -0.45 -0.53%
Saharan Blend 4 days 85.83 -0.48 -0.56%
Bonny Light 4 days 86.37 -0.79 -0.91%
Bonny Light 4 days 86.37 -0.79 -0.91%
Girassol 4 days 84.44 -1.39 -1.62%
Opec Basket 4 days 83.24 -0.85 -1.01%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 33.65 +0.00 +0.00%
Western Canadian Select 4 days 25.34 -1.49 -5.55%
Canadian Condensate 4 days 65.34 +0.01 +0.02%
Premium Synthetic 4 days 74.49 +0.01 +0.01%
Sweet Crude 4 days 46.84 -1.99 -4.08%
Peace Sour 4 days 43.34 +0.01 +0.02%
Peace Sour 4 days 43.34 +0.01 +0.02%
Light Sour Blend 4 days 61.84 +3.51 +6.02%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 4 days 53.34 -0.74 -1.37%
Central Alberta 4 days 44.34 +0.01 +0.02%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 4 days 84.14 +1.20 +1.45%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 18 hours 70.75 +0.00 +0.00%
Giddings 18 hours 64.50 +0.00 +0.00%
ANS West Coast 5 days 83.69 -1.67 -1.96%
West Texas Sour 18 hours 68.24 -0.05 -0.07%
Eagle Ford 18 hours 72.19 -0.05 -0.07%
Eagle Ford 18 hours 72.19 -0.05 -0.07%
Oklahoma Sweet 18 hours 70.74 -0.05 -0.07%
Kansas Common 4 days 64.50 +0.00 +0.00%
Buena Vista 4 days 83.10 +0.01 +0.01%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 6 minutes A $2 Trillion Saudi Aramco IPO Keeps Getting Less Realistic
  • 11 minutes How High Can Oil Prices Rise? (Part 2 of my previous thread)
  • 17 minutes Saudi Crown Prince to Trump: We've Replaced All Iran's Lost Oil
  • 21 mins WTI @ $75.75, headed for $64 - 67
  • 2 hours Epic Fail as Solar Crashes and Wind Refuses to Blow
  • 3 hours U.S. - Saudi Arabia: President Trump Says Saudi Arabia's King Wouldn't Survive "Two Weeks" Without U.S. Backing
  • 39 mins U.N. About Climate Change: World Must Take 'Unprecedented' Steps To Avert Worst Effects
  • 16 hours Saudi A Threatens to Block UN Climate Report
  • 5 hours Saudi Aramco Can't Pay Salaries? UAE/Saudi Halt 3 Projects of $243 Billion?
  • 9 hours Mercedes-Benz Breaks Ground on EV Battery Factory in Alabama
  • 2 hours Texas Coal Plant To Shut Down by 2020
  • 1 day Can SPR Offset Lost Iranian Crude?
  • 11 hours Irrational Oil Market - WTI climbs after 8 million barrel build
  • 2 days Permian already crested the productivity bell curve - downward now to Tier 2 geological locations
  • 21 hours Oil Demand: The Price Is Right Or The Customer Is Right?
  • 1 hour Oil stocks are heating up again! What's on your Watchlist?

Breaking News:

Russia’s Energy Ministry Wants More Incentives For Oil Industry

Global Intelligence Report - 5th October 2018

Global Intelligence Report - 5th October 2018

A look at the key…

Houthi Rebels Detain Fuel Tankers At Oil Port Hodeidah

Houthi Rebels Detain Fuel Tankers At Oil Port Hodeidah

The Yemeni Houthi rebels have…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

More Info

Share

Related News

Russia’s Energy Ministry Wants More Incentives For Oil Industry

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Oct 08, 2018, 2:00 PM CDT rosneft oil

Russia could extend the timeline for its oil production growth by at least five to seven years and attract “several hundred billion rubles” in additional investment into its oil industry each year if it adopts a range of incentives for the sector, Deputy Energy Minister Pavel Sorokin told the TASS news agency on Monday.

Russia’s finance and energy ministries are currently discussing how to incentivize the country’s oil industry amid expectations that current fields and regions with benefits will exhaust their growth potential as early as in 2022-2023.

Production growth coming to a halt around that time “will entail an extremely adverse impact on investments with the multiplication effect and will result in dramatic reduction of budget revenues. Therefore, preventive measures should be undertaken,” Sorokin told TASS.

Around 60 percent of Russia’s oil reserves are in West Siberia, Sorokin told TASS, noting that half of those reserves would not be developed under the current fiscal system for Russia’s oil industry.

Last month, Russia’s Energy Minister Alexander Novak was quoted as saying that Russia’s oil production could peak as early as in 2021 due to high taxes and costs, provided there are no benefits for exploration or tax incentives introduced.

Russia’s oil production is expected to average around 553 million tons this year, or 11.105 million bpd, Interfax news agency quoted Novak as saying at a government meeting on incentives to boost Russia’s oil industry.

Related: “Profit Secrets of the World’s Most Successful Energy Investors”

By 2021, Russia’s oil production will rise to 570 million tons, which, without more benefits and lower taxes, could be the peak oil production, Novak warned.

If current production trends continue, and if Russia doesn’t do anything to further stimulate oil exploration and new field development, after 2021, production may start to fall and reach just 310 million tons by 2035, that is, Russia’s oil production could drop by 44 percent by then, Novak said, as quoted by Interfax.

Exploration and new oil field development are becoming increasingly important for Russia’s oil industry, Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev said at the meeting, adding that the government needs to first assess reserves, draft measures for the incentives mechanism, and review the current benefit system.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage

Previous Post

UK Stages Cyberwar Games Against Russia

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Oil Prices Leap Higher After API Reports Huge Crude Draw

Oil Prices Leap Higher After API Reports Huge Crude Draw
Oil Prices Up Despite Crude Build

Oil Prices Up Despite Crude Build

 Oil Pares Gains As API Reports Surprise Crude Build

Oil Pares Gains As API Reports Surprise Crude Build

 Trade War ‘Totally Stopped’ U.S. Crude Oil Shipments To China

Trade War ‘Totally Stopped’ U.S. Crude Oil Shipments To China

 U.S. Secretary Of State Criticizes Iran-Chinese Oil Ties

U.S. Secretary Of State Criticizes Iran-Chinese Oil Ties

Most Commented

Alt text

Is Trump Eyeing A Coup In Venezuela?

 Alt text

Ignore The Hype – Oil Prices Aren’t Going Back To $100

 Alt text

How The Sahara Could Power The Entire World

 Alt text

Can Oil Demand Really Peak Within 5 Years?
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com