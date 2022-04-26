Russian Energy Tycoons & Families Found Dead In Suspicious Circumstances

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 101.1 +2.56 +2.60%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 104.7 +2.35 +2.30%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 6.896 +0.227 +3.40%
Graph up Heating Oil 10 mins 4.375 +0.284 +6.94%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 3.315 +0.075 +2.31%
Graph down Louisiana Light 1 day 101.9 -3.76 -3.56%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 1 day 101.9 -3.76 -3.56%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 99.78 -6.89 -6.46%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 101.9 -5.73 -5.32%
Chart Mars US 19 hours 96.89 -5.78 -5.63%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 3.315 +0.075 +2.31%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 1 day 99.62 -5.11 -4.88%
Graph down Murban 1 day 102.0 -5.38 -5.01%
Graph down Iran Heavy 1 day 98.62 -7.13 -6.74%
Graph down Basra Light 147 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 1 day 100.2 -7.62 -7.07%
Graph down Bonny Light 1 day 99.78 -6.89 -6.46%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 99.78 -6.89 -6.46%
Chart Girassol 1 day 98.69 -6.90 -6.53%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 101.9 -5.73 -5.32%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 1 day 84.75 -3.55 -4.02%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 10 hours 84.44 -3.53 -4.01%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 10 hours 100.7 -3.53 -3.39%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 10 hours 98.94 -3.53 -3.44%
Graph down Sweet Crude 10 hours 96.84 -3.53 -3.52%
Graph down Peace Sour 10 hours 93.99 -3.53 -3.62%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 10 hours 93.99 -3.53 -3.62%
Chart Light Sour Blend 10 hours 96.09 -3.53 -3.54%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 10 hours 99.64 -3.53 -3.42%
Chart Central Alberta 10 hours 94.29 -3.53 -3.61%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 1 day 101.9 -3.76 -3.56%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 1 day 95.00 -3.50 -3.55%
Graph down Giddings 1 day 88.75 -3.50 -3.79%
Graph down ANS West Coast 4 days 110.3 -1.87 -1.67%
Graph down West Texas Sour 1 day 92.49 -3.53 -3.68%
Graph down Eagle Ford 1 day 96.44 -3.53 -3.53%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 1 day 96.44 -3.53 -3.53%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 1 day 95.00 -3.50 -3.55%
Chart Kansas Common 1 day 88.75 -3.50 -3.79%
Chart Buena Vista 1 day 107.0 -4.03 -3.63%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes "Natural Gas Trading Picks Up Considerably Amid High Volatility" by Charles Kennedy - ...And is U.S. NatGas Futures dramatically overbought at the $6.35 range?
  • 8 minutes How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 12 minutes  What Russia has reached over three months diplomatic and military pressure on West ?
  • 7 hours The Multi-Polar New World Order
  • 1 day GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 11 hours The social cost of carbon in U.S.... "Louisiana Asks SCOTUS To Block Biden Administration From Calculating 'Social Cost' Of Carbon Emissions" - ZERO HEDGE
  • 3 hours "The "Switch Off Putin" campaign, an immediate European-wide boycott of all Russian oil and gas imports" by James Corbett ...or..."The Greatest Trick of All"
  • 21 hours "To Fight Russia, Europe's Regimes Risk Impoverishment & Recession" by Ryan McMaken
  • 4 hours Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in
  • 3 days "Leaders and Influencers who have trained under The World Economic Forum" - Climate Change Agenda and Build Back Better...slogans by World Economic Forum
  • 5 days "MAPPED - US Wind Electricity Generation By State" --Zero Hedge
  • 2 days What-If - Russia decided to take out the Saudi and Kuwait oilfields
  • 21 hours "Why I believe a freight recession is imminent" - by CEO of FreightWaves ...and also... "Freight Market Crash Indicators" by AFT Dispatch, Inc.
  • 1 day Will Variants and Ill-Health Continue to Plague Economic Outlooks?

Breaking News:

Russian Energy Tycoons & Families Found Dead In Suspicious Circumstances

High LNG Prices Are Here To Stay

High LNG Prices Are Here To Stay

As the West races to…

Institutional Investors Just Can’t Quit Coal

Institutional Investors Just Can’t Quit Coal

Despite the growing push to…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Related News

Russian Energy Tycoons & Families Found Dead In Suspicious Circumstances

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Apr 26, 2022, 11:30 AM CDT

Several Russian oligarchs, who have either worked at energy firms or amassed their fortune from oil and gas, have been found dead in suspicious circumstances, not only in Russia but also in the UK and Spain.

One of the latest suspicious deaths was that of Vladislav Avayev, a former vice president at Russian bank Gazprombank—the bank at the center of Russia’s rubles-for-gas payment scheme—and a former Kremlin official. According to police in Moscow, Avayev killed his wife and daughter before killing himself in their Moscow apartment.

Just days after Avayev’s suspected murder-suicide, Sergey Protosenya and his family were found dead in Spain. Protosenya worked at Russia’s top independent gas producer Novatek from 1997 to 2015, the company told Newsweek in an email, following Protosenya’s death. Reports have it that Protosenya’s mother and daughter were stabbed to death, while Sergey Protosenya had apparently hanged himself in a Spanish villa.

Two former Gazprom executives, Leonid Shulman and Alexander Tyulyakov, were also found dead earlier this year. Shulman was found dead by apparent suicide in January, while Tyulyakov was found dead a day after Russia invaded Ukraine. Both men have reportedly left suicide notes, Fortune reports, but the wave of deaths of gas executives have made many people suspect that there is a purge of energy-related executives or former executives in Russia.

Gennady Gudkov, a former colonel at Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB)—the successor of the KGB—told Daily Star that the similarities in the deaths of all those gas executives were suspicious, at the very least.

“If we already understand that the regime is engaged in the elimination of its opponents and enemies, then why will they not deal with those who are considered traitors who have fled the system,” Gudkov was quoted as saying.

At least two of the dead executives knew a lot about Gazprom’s finances and cash flows, Warsaw Institute reported this weekend.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Big Oil’s Huge Profits Offset by Russian Asset Write-Offs

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Russian Oil Production Has Already Begun To Decline

Russian Oil Production Has Already Begun To Decline
Unsold Oil Forces Russian Operator To Cap Pipeline Flows

Unsold Oil Forces Russian Operator To Cap Pipeline Flows
Rystad: Oil Demand To Sink By 1.4 Million Bpd

Rystad: Oil Demand To Sink By 1.4 Million Bpd
West Set To ‘Swap’ 650,000 Bpd Russian Oil With Developing Asia

West Set To ‘Swap’ 650,000 Bpd Russian Oil With Developing Asia
Yellen Warns EU About Banning Russian Oil

Yellen Warns EU About Banning Russian Oil


Most Commented

Alt text

What’s Keeping China From Buying More Russian Crude?

 Alt text

India’s Russian Dealings Have Left Biden’s Geopolitical Oil Strategy In Tatters

 Alt text

U.S. Warns India Against Buying More Russian Oil

 Alt text

Why Are Big Oil Execs Dumping Millions Of Dollars Worth Of Stock?
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com