Russia To Struggle With Oil Production Increase Under OPEC+ Deal

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 50 mins 85.43 +1.61 +1.92%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 88.60 +2.12 +2.45%
Graph up Natural Gas 50 mins 4.283 +0.021 +0.49%
Graph up Heating Oil 50 mins 2.674 +0.040 +1.51%
Graph up Gasoline 50 mins 2.432 +0.013 +0.53%
Graph down Louisiana Light 6 days 84.02 -0.54 -0.64%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 6 days 84.02 -0.54 -0.64%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 87.37 +0.82 +0.95%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 86.54 +1.08 +1.26%
Chart Mars US 11 mins 83.83 +1.61 +1.96%
Chart Gasoline 50 mins 2.432 +0.013 +0.53%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 2 days 84.93 +1.32 +1.58%
Graph up Murban 2 days 86.55 +1.36 +1.60%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 81.27 +0.51 +0.63%
Graph down Basra Light 50 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 87.87 +0.89 +1.02%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 87.37 +0.82 +0.95%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 87.37 +0.82 +0.95%
Chart Girassol 2 days 86.92 +0.61 +0.71%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 86.54 +1.08 +1.26%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 5 days 69.51 +1.67 +2.46%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 7 hours 70.45 +1.88 +2.74%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 16 hours 82.30 +1.18 +1.45%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 16 hours 83.70 +1.18 +1.43%
Graph up Sweet Crude 7 hours 80.90 +0.98 +1.23%
Graph up Peace Sour 7 hours 77.90 +1.03 +1.34%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 7 hours 77.90 +1.03 +1.34%
Chart Light Sour Blend 7 hours 81.20 +1.93 +2.43%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 7 hours 83.30 +1.03 +1.25%
Chart Central Alberta 7 hours 77.90 +1.03 +1.34%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 6 days 84.02 -0.54 -0.64%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 5 days 80.25 +1.75 +2.23%
Graph up Giddings 5 days 74.00 +1.75 +2.42%
Graph down ANS West Coast 6 days 85.41 -0.64 -0.74%
Graph up West Texas Sour 5 days 77.77 +1.70 +2.23%
Graph up Eagle Ford 5 days 81.72 +1.70 +2.12%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 5 days 81.72 +1.70 +2.12%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 5 days 80.25 +1.75 +2.23%
Chart Kansas Common 5 days 74.00 +1.75 +2.42%
Chart Buena Vista 5 days 87.11 +1.70 +1.99%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes China's aggression is changing the nature of sovereignty.
  • 8 minutes Will Variants and Ill-Health Continue to Plague Economic Outlooks?
  • 11 minutes Europe gas market -how it started how its going
  • 37 mins GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 2 hours Russia, Ukraine and "2022: The Year Ahead"
  • 1 day Amazing!...see article: "Turkmenistan To Close "Gates Of Hell" Gas Fire" by Irina Slav
  • 12 hours Why is oil priced and traded in U.S. dollars?
  • 1 day Сryptocurrency predictions
  • 3 days Ukrainian Maidan after 8 years

Breaking News:

China Sees 2022 As Crucial For Its EV Industry

IEA Says Russia Is To Blame For Europe’s Gas Crisis

IEA Says Russia Is To Blame For Europe’s Gas Crisis

Low natural gas deliveries from…

China’s Crude Imports Fell For The First Time In 20 Years

China’s Crude Imports Fell For The First Time In 20 Years

Crude oil imports into China…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Related News

Russia To Struggle With Oil Production Increase Under OPEC+ Deal

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Jan 18, 2022, 12:30 PM CST

Russia, the leader of the non-OPEC producers in the OPEC+ pact, is unlikely to deliver all the 100,000 bpd monthly increases under the agreement this year, analysts tell Bloomberg, in another bullish factor for oil market tightness and prices in the first half of 2022.

Under the OPEC+ agreement, Russia, like Saudi Arabia, is allowed to increase its oil production by around 100,000 bpd each month out of the total OPEC+ monthly production growth of 400,000 bpd.

Russia, however, has seen setbacks recently in its attempt to pump to its quota, and will likely continue to lag in the coming months.

According to analysts polled by Bloomberg, Russia may be able to raise its output by 60,000 bpd each month in the first half of 2022—just over half of the monthly production growth it is entitled to.

“We have a hard time seeing Russian suppliers maintaining 100,000 barrels-a-day production increases each month for the next six months,” Karen Kostanyan and Ekaterina Smyk, analysts at Bank of America, told Bloomberg.

Russia’s December oil and condensate output together totaled 10.903 million bpd, which was flat on November, suggesting it was using up all its available production capacity.

Russia doesn’t differentiate between crude oil production and condensate production in its official output figures. After years of debates within the OPEC+ group, Russia has won an exemption not to consider its condensate output as part of the production cut agreement.

Russia continues to say that it is hitting its oil production target. The country will pump 10.1 million bpd in January under the OPEC+ deal, Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak told TASS news agency last week.

Its target for February is 100,000 bpd higher—at 10.227 million bpd, according to the production table released by OPEC after the latest OPEC+ meeting earlier this month.

Russian supply will level off in the next two months, Francisco Blanch, head of global commodities at Bank of America, told Bloomberg last week, saying that triple-digit oil “is in the works” for the second quarter.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

OPEC Sees Robust Demand And Well-Supported Oil Market In 2022

Next Post

Most U.S. States See Nuclear Power As Part Of Green Transition

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Europe Faces Rolling Blackouts Amid Energy Crisis

Europe Faces Rolling Blackouts Amid Energy Crisis
API Shocks With Very Large Gasoline Build

API Shocks With Very Large Gasoline Build
Oil CEO's: $100 Crude Is Bad For U.S. Shale

Oil CEO's: $100 Crude Is Bad For U.S. Shale
Keystone Pipeline Shuts Down Amid Frigid Weather

Keystone Pipeline Shuts Down Amid Frigid Weather
Mexico To End Oil Exports In 2023

Mexico To End Oil Exports In 2023


Most Commented

Alt text

Activists Demand An Immediate End To Oil Production

 Alt text

Germany’s Reaction To The Energy Crisis Could Be Catastrophic

 Alt text

Europe Faces Full Blown Energy Crisis As Gas Prices Smash All Records

 Alt text

The Real Reason Why Oil And Gas Is Here To Stay
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com