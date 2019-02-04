Russia Says Its Gasoline Prices Are Europe’s Cheapest

OilPrice Premium
WTI Crude 10 mins 54.81 +0.25 +0.46%
Brent Crude 10 mins 62.78 +0.27 +0.43%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.669 +0.009 +0.34%
Mars US 2 hours 59.76 +0.00 +0.00%
Opec Basket 4 days 60.93 -0.26 -0.42%
Urals 20 hours 60.46 +1.26 +2.13%
Louisiana Light 4 days 61.72 +2.13 +3.57%
Louisiana Light 4 days 61.72 +2.13 +3.57%
Bonny Light 20 hours 63.71 +1.01 +1.61%
Mexican Basket 4 days 54.71 -0.32 -0.58%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.669 +0.009 +0.34%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 20 hours 62.96 +1.68 +2.74%
Murban 20 hours 64.40 +1.75 +2.79%
Iran Heavy 20 hours 54.60 +0.60 +1.11%
Basra Light 20 hours 63.74 +2.28 +3.71%
Saharan Blend 20 hours 62.38 +0.91 +1.48%
Bonny Light 20 hours 63.71 +1.01 +1.61%
Bonny Light 20 hours 63.71 +1.01 +1.61%
Girassol 20 hours 62.97 +0.93 +1.50%
Opec Basket 4 days 60.93 -0.26 -0.42%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 2 hours 42.03 +0.00 +0.00%
Western Canadian Select 14 days 44.26 +1.47 +3.44%
Canadian Condensate 29 days 52.41 +1.47 +2.89%
Premium Synthetic 29 days 55.26 +1.47 +2.73%
Sweet Crude 14 days 52.96 +1.47 +2.85%
Peace Sour 14 days 49.81 +1.47 +3.04%
Peace Sour 14 days 49.81 +1.47 +3.04%
Light Sour Blend 14 days 52.51 +1.47 +2.88%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 14 days 54.76 +1.47 +2.76%
Central Alberta 14 days 50.26 +1.47 +3.01%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 4 days 61.72 +2.13 +3.57%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 20 hours 51.00 -0.75 -1.45%
Giddings 20 hours 44.75 -0.75 -1.65%
ANS West Coast 5 days 61.96 -0.48 -0.77%
West Texas Sour 20 hours 48.51 -0.70 -1.42%
Eagle Ford 20 hours 52.46 -0.70 -1.32%
Eagle Ford 20 hours 52.46 -0.70 -1.32%
Oklahoma Sweet 20 hours 51.01 -0.70 -1.35%
Kansas Common 4 days 45.50 +1.50 +3.41%
Buena Vista 4 days 64.96 +1.47 +2.32%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 7 minutes Crude Realities of Venezuela's Future
  • 9 minutes Welcome To The Cold War: The US Announces Pullout From INF Treaty With Russia
  • 12 minutes The EU Countries Recognize Venezuelan Opposition Leader Juan Guaido As Nation's Interim President
  • 17 minutes EVs and Oil Demand
  • 1 hour Solar and Wind Will Not "Save" the Climate
  • 3 hours Torture and violence in Saudi Mode : British MPs Say Highest Saudi Authorities May Be Responsible For Activists' Torture
  • 3 hours Blackouts in Australia
  • 3 hours Why Is Japan Not a Leader in Renewables?
  • 22 hours 'Get A Loan,' Commerce Chief Tells Unpaid Federal Workers
  • 2 hours Khashoggi's Murder: Saudi Prosecutor Will Seek Death Penalties In Khashoggi Case
  • 2 hours Flaring Should Be Stopped.
  • 1 day Permian Producers Flare More Gas than Reported
  • 24 hours U.S. Oil & Gas can go to hell. Kamala Harris Backs Massive Government Expansion Into Energy & Healthcare
  • 13 hours Oil prices forecast
  • 10 hours Good Marriage And Bad Divorce: Germany's Merkel Wants Britain and EU To Divorce On Good Terms
  • 4 hours "Renewable" Energy or Hydrocarbons Keeping People From Freezing Their Butts Off This Week in U.S.?
Why Libya’s Largest Oil Field Remains Shut Down

Why Libya’s Largest Oil Field Remains Shut Down

NOC Chairman Sanalla has said…

The Key Takeaways This Earnings Season

The Key Takeaways This Earnings Season

Earnings season is well underway,…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

More Info

Share

Related News

Russia Says Its Gasoline Prices Are Europe’s Cheapest

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Feb 04, 2019, 6:00 PM CST Lukoil

Gasoline prices in Russia are the cheapest in Europe, a report by state news agency RIA Novosti showed on Monday.

RIA Rating collected and ranked the price of gasoline and diesel in 33 European countries, as well as in the central Asian country and former Soviet republic of Kazakhstan. The ranking showed that Kazakhstan had the cheapest gasoline prices, while Russia’s prices were the second cheapest among the 34 counties ranked—or the cheapest gas prices of a country located (at least partially) on the European continent.

In Europe, consumers pay the most for gasoline in the Netherlands, followed by Norway, Denmark, Italy, and Greece, according to RIA Novosti.

Diesel prices are also the cheapest in Kazakhstan, followed by Russia, while Norwegian consumers pay the most for a liter of diesel in Europe, the report found.

While Russia has the cheapest gasoline prices in Europe in terms of absolute prices, the purchasing power of its consumers place it only 20th in the ranking of how much gas an average salary can buy. Leaders in this ranking are western European countries, topped by Luxembourg and Norway.

In November last year, after oil prices had reached a four-year high the previous month, Russia’s government and domestic oil companies and refineries agreed to freeze wholesale fuel prices until the end of the year to stop prices from going further up—a politically sensitive issue for Russian President Vladimir Putin who had seen his approval ratings drop to a 2012 low with an increase in pension age and higher prices at the pump seeping though inflation.

According to data from GlobalPetrolprices.com, as of January 28, 2019, Russia’s gasoline price was $2.57 per gallon, just ahead of the U.S. gasoline price of $2.59 a gallon.

The world’s cheapest gasoline is in Venezuela, but there is the issue how many Venezuelans can really afford to buy gas amid a total collapse in the economy and hyperinflation and political standoff between two leaders claiming to be presidents.

Zimbabwe has the world’s most expensive gasoline, after the government of the southern African country doubled fuel prices at the start of this year.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage

Previous Post

UK Oil Company Asks Govt To Amend “Unworkable” Fracking Rules

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Oil, Gas Industry Fears Skills Shortage

Oil, Gas Industry Fears Skills Shortage
Surprise Crude Inventory Build Sends Oil Lower

Surprise Crude Inventory Build Sends Oil Lower

 Large Crude Draw Fails To Impress As Gasoline, Distillates Inventories Soar

Large Crude Draw Fails To Impress As Gasoline, Distillates Inventories Soar

 API Reports Smaller Crude Oil Build Than Expected

API Reports Smaller Crude Oil Build Than Expected

 Oil Prices Stabilize After API Reports Minor Crude Draw

Oil Prices Stabilize After API Reports Minor Crude Draw

Most Commented

Alt text

Poland Scrambles To Wean Itself Off Russian Gas

 Alt text

WoodMac: Demand For Oil In Transportation Sector To Peak In A Decade

 Alt text

Oil Prices Slip On Bearish EIA Report

 Alt text

Fears Of U.S. Shale Demise May Be Overblown
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com