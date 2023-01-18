Russia Remains Top Seaborne Oil Supplier To Europe Despite Sanctions

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 80.66 +0.48 +0.60%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 86.29 +0.37 +0.43%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 86.00 +0.79 +0.93%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 3.412 -0.174 -4.85%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.548 +0.003 +0.10%
Graph up Louisiana Light 1 day 83.15 +2.93 +3.65%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 1 day 83.15 +2.93 +3.65%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 85.97 +1.13 +1.33%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 83.30 +1.05 +1.28%
Chart Mars US 11 hours 76.53 +0.42 +0.55%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.548 +0.003 +0.10%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 1 day 81.74 +0.80 +0.99%
Graph up Murban 1 day 84.25 +0.70 +0.84%
Graph up Iran Heavy 1 day 81.18 +1.50 +1.88%
Graph down Basra Light 414 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 1 day 86.37 +1.54 +1.82%
Graph up Bonny Light 1 day 85.97 +1.13 +1.33%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 85.97 +1.13 +1.33%
Chart Girassol 1 day 85.00 +1.36 +1.63%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 83.30 +1.05 +1.28%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 1 day 58.02 +0.16 +0.28%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 11 hours 59.20 +0.59 +1.01%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 11 hours 82.60 +0.59 +0.72%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 11 hours 80.85 +0.59 +0.74%
Graph up Sweet Crude 11 hours 78.00 +0.59 +0.76%
Graph up Peace Sour 11 hours 74.70 +0.59 +0.80%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 11 hours 74.70 +0.59 +0.80%
Chart Light Sour Blend 11 hours 76.00 +0.59 +0.78%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 11 hours 84.95 +0.59 +0.70%
Chart Central Alberta 11 hours 74.30 +0.59 +0.80%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 1 day 83.15 +2.93 +3.65%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 1 day 76.50 +0.25 +0.33%
Graph up Giddings 1 day 70.25 +0.25 +0.36%
Graph up ANS West Coast 6 days 81.02 +0.87 +1.09%
Graph up West Texas Sour 1 day 73.01 +0.32 +0.44%
Graph up Eagle Ford 1 day 76.66 +0.32 +0.42%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 1 day 76.66 +0.32 +0.42%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 1 day 76.50 +0.25 +0.33%
Chart Kansas Common 14 days -66.250 -100.00%
Chart Buena Vista 1 day 83.09 +0.57 +0.69%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Energy Armageddon
  • 6 minutes How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 10 minutes Russia Says Europe Will Struggle To Replace Its Oil Products
  • 2 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 5 days A Somewhat Realistic View of the Near Future for Electric Vehicles Worldwide
  • 3 hours "Natural Gas Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – Grinding Toward Summer Highs Despite Huge Short Interest" by James Hyerczyk & REUTERS on NatGas
  • 2 days US Oil Independence is a myth and will always be a myth
  • 2 days Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in
  • 6 days Natural gas price to spike when USA is out of the market
  • 5 days "Biden Is Running U.S. Energy Security Into The Ground" by Irina Slav
  • 6 days *****5 STARS - "The Markets are Rigged" by The Corbett Report

Breaking News:

Russia Remains Top Seaborne Oil Supplier To Europe Despite Sanctions

Why Oil And Gas Companies Are Considering Green Hydrogen

Why Oil And Gas Companies Are Considering Green Hydrogen

Green hydrogen has garnered plenty…

What Will $40 Billion In Russian-Iranian Energy Deals Look Like

What Will $40 Billion In Russian-Iranian Energy Deals Look Like

In July 2022, Iran and…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Share

Related News

Russia Remains Top Seaborne Oil Supplier To Europe Despite Sanctions

By Charles Kennedy - Jan 18, 2023, 10:30 AM CST

While the European Union’s seaborne imports of Russian crude oil declined by just over 12% last year, Russia still enjoyed status as the top seaborne oil supplier to the bloc, despite sanctions.

According to data from maritime sector brokerage firm Banchero Costa, last year saw the EU import 98.8 million tonnes of Russian crude via sea, down from 112.5 million tonnes in 2021 and 128.5 million tonnes in 2019.

For 2022, Russia still accounted for 21.9% of European seaborne imports of Russian crude, followed by the North Sea, which accounted for 17% and North Africa, at 15.4%.

North Sea shipments of oil to Europe were up by 19.2% year-on year, and well above 2019 numbers, while North African shipments of oil to Europe increased by 6%. Shipments from West Africa to Europe were up by 27.5% for 2022. The United States saw a 43.1% increase of crude oil exports to Europe for a record 51.4 million tonnes.

ADVERTISEMENT

But the biggest surge came from the Arabian Gulf, registering a 76.4% increase year-on-year in 2022, though this is still down from the levels of 2019, while the U.S. exports to Europe were record-breaking.

Overall, Banchero said, citing Refinitiv data, “2022 has turned out to be a very positive year for crude oil trade, despite the surging oil prices and risks of economic recession”.

Globally, the data shows an 8.5% increase in total crude oil loadings, year-on-year. Total loadings came in at 2,047.3 million compared to 1,886.3 million for 2021 and 2,110.5 million tonnes for 2019.

ADVERTISEMENT

Though Russia has seen its exports to the EU decline by over 12% last year, the data shows that overall it saw an increase in exports by 10.3% to 2018.5 million tonnes. That figure is only slightly below 2019 levels.

Likewise, the United States also experienced a surge in exports of crude oil, gaining over 22% in the twelve months of 2022, as did Saudi Arabia, showing an over 17% increase.

This compares to West Africa and the North Sea, both of which saw a decline in oil exports for 2022.

On the demand side of the equation, China’s intake of seaborne crude oil overall dropped by 3.6% last year, while India saw the reverse: an 11.7% increase in imports.

By Charles Kennedy for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage

ADVERTISEMENT


ADVERTISEMENT


Previous Post

Europeans Lowered Heating Temperatures Amid The Energy Crisis

Next Post

Canada Sees “Unprecedented” Number Of People Claiming EV Rebates

Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Colonial Shuts Key Fuel Pipeline To The U.S. Northeast

Colonial Shuts Key Fuel Pipeline To The U.S. Northeast
Saudi’s Won’t Let Oil Stay At $75: Pioneer CEO

Saudi’s Won’t Let Oil Stay At $75: Pioneer CEO
U.S. Regulator Approves Restart Of Keystone Oil Pipeline

U.S. Regulator Approves Restart Of Keystone Oil Pipeline
Oil Drops On Huge Unexpected Crude Inventory Build

Oil Drops On Huge Unexpected Crude Inventory Build
OPEC’s Second-Largest Oil Producer Issues Arrest Warrant For Donald Trump

OPEC’s Second-Largest Oil Producer Issues Arrest Warrant For Donald Trump

ADVERTISEMENT


ADVERTISEMENT

Most Commented

Alt text

Shale Giant Pioneer Explains Why U.S. Drillers Won’t Drill More

 Alt text

The 10 Most Influential Figures In The History Of Oil

 Alt text

Washington Has Trouble Refilling The SPR After 220 Million Barrel Draw

 Alt text

Why Oil And Gas Companies Are Considering Green Hydrogen
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com