Russia Raids Home Of Journalist For Investigating Prominent Oil CEO

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins SellBuy 59.66 +0.34 +0.57%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins SellBuy 63.29 +0.34 +0.54%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins SellBuy 2.562 +0.036 +1.43%
Graph up Heating Oil 10 mins SellBuy 1.810 +0.002 +0.11%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 1.965 +0.003 +0.14%
Graph down Louisiana Light 4 days 61.24 -0.37 -0.60%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 61.24 -0.37 -0.60%
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 61.55 +0.28 +0.46%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 61.14 -0.08 -0.13%
Chart Mars US 18 hours 59.37 -0.38 -0.64%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 1.965 +0.003 +0.14%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 4 days 61.07 -0.09 -0.15%
Graph down Murban 4 days 61.37 -0.31 -0.50%
Graph up Iran Heavy 4 days 58.71 +0.33 +0.57%
Graph down Basra Light 4 days 62.78 -0.48 -0.76%
Graph up Saharan Blend 4 days 61.63 +0.24 +0.39%
Graph up Bonny Light 4 days 61.55 +0.28 +0.46%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 61.55 +0.28 +0.46%
Chart Girassol 4 days 61.92 +0.30 +0.49%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 61.14 -0.08 -0.13%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 4 days 48.69 -0.18 -0.37%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 12 hours 48.87 -0.28 -0.57%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 12 hours 58.32 -0.28 -0.48%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 12 hours 59.72 -0.28 -0.47%
Graph down Sweet Crude 12 hours 56.07 -0.28 -0.50%
Graph down Peace Sour 12 hours 55.32 -0.28 -0.50%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 12 hours 55.32 -0.28 -0.50%
Chart Light Sour Blend 12 hours 55.82 -0.28 -0.50%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 12 hours 59.52 -0.28 -0.47%
Chart Central Alberta 12 hours 55.12 -0.28 -0.51%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 4 days 61.24 -0.37 -0.60%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 4 days 55.75 -0.50 -0.89%
Graph down Giddings 4 days 49.50 -0.50 -1.00%
Graph up ANS West Coast 5 days 63.16 +0.06 +0.10%
Graph down West Texas Sour 4 days 53.27 -0.28 -0.52%
Graph down Eagle Ford 4 days 57.22 -0.28 -0.49%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 4 days 57.22 -0.28 -0.49%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 4 days 55.75 -0.50 -0.89%
Chart Kansas Common 4 days 49.50 -0.25 -0.50%
Chart Buena Vista 4 days 61.61 -4.33 -6.57%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 mintues Texas forced to have rolling brown outs. Not from downed power line , but because the wind energy turbines are frozen.
  • 7 minutes Forecasts for oil stocks.
  • 9 minutes Biden's $2 trillion Plan for Insfrastructure and Jobs
  • 13 minutes European gas market to 2040 according to Platts Analitics
  • 2 days Simple question: What is the expected impact in electricity Demand when EV deployment exceeds 10%
  • 4 hours America's pandemic dead deserve accountability after Birx disclosure
  • 3 hours Biden about to face first real test. Russia building up military on Ukraine border.
  • 4 hours Fukushima
  • 4 days Trump punches back at Fauci and Birx's revisionist history (aka lies)
  • 5 hours CO2 Mitigation on Earth and Magnesium Civilization on Mars – Just Add Water
  • 2 days U.S. and Chinese investors to buy Saudi pipelines , $10 Billion deal.
  • 18 hours New Chinese Coal Plants Equal All those in U.S.A
  • 3 days Create a new law "Postericide" to prosecute and imprison Climate Change "Deniers"
  • 1 day Does .001 of Atmosphere Control Earth's Climate?!
  • 4 days Goldman Betting on Cryptocurrencies
  • 14 hours The coming Cyber Attack
  • 2 days NG spot prices hit triple digits for weekend delivery

Breaking News:

Russia Raids Home Of Journalist For Investigating Prominent Oil CEO

Big Oil Is Dead Set On Exploiting The Wind Power Boom

Big Oil Is Dead Set On Exploiting The Wind Power Boom

Big Oil has been one…

Legacy Automakers See Massive Spike In Sales

Legacy Automakers See Massive Spike In Sales

Bouncing back from 2020’s COVID-19…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Related News

Russia Raids Home Of Journalist For Investigating Prominent Oil CEO

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Apr 12, 2021, 12:30 PM CDT

Russia’s security services raided the home of investigative journalist Roman Anin and took him in for questioning last week for what his lawyer says is connected to a past investigation Anin has published on the powerful chief executive of Russia’s oil giant Rosneft, Igor Sechin.

The Federal Security Service (FSB) of Russia searched the home of Anin on Friday, took him in for questioning at which Anin refused to answer questions, and later released him.  

Anin, editor-in-chief of independent investigative media outlet iStories, wrote back in 2016 an investigative piece in Russian opposition newspaper Novaya Gazeta, claiming that Igor Sechin, Rosneft’s chief executive and an ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin, was connected with one of the most luxurious yachts in the world, St. Princess Olga. Sechin sued Novaya Gazeta for defamation and won the lawsuit in 2016.

The case was re-opened last month on the grounds of privacy violations, and Anin is listed as a witness.

Anin’s lawyer, Anna Stavitskaya, told the outlet New Prospect in an interview after Anin’s questioning on Friday that the Federal Security Service doesn’t lead the re-opened case but it is involved in it, “perhaps everyone sees why FSB—the case is connected with Sechin,” she said.  

The European Union and investigative reporters’ associations expressed concern with the Russian questioning of Roman Anin.

“On the face of it, this appears to be a dark day for freedom of the media in Russia. We stand fully behind Anin’s fearless exposure of figures from the criminal and political underworld,” said Gerard Ryle, director of the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists (ICIJ).

The EU is concerned about the recent raid and the actions against Anin, Peter Stano, Lead Spokesperson for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, said in a statement.

“It is the duty of media to report on issues of public interest. State authorities should ensure that journalists are able to carry out their legitimate work and not hinder or intimidate them,” Stano said.  

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Aramco To Sell Pipeline Stake To EIG For $12 Billion

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

U.S. Braces For Expensive Gasoline This Summer

U.S. Braces For Expensive Gasoline This Summer
UAE Claims Ownership Of Oil Cargo U.S. Just Seized

UAE Claims Ownership Of Oil Cargo U.S. Just Seized
Oil Prices Fall Further After API Reports Crude Inventory Build

Oil Prices Fall Further After API Reports Crude Inventory Build
Four New Natural Gas Pipelines Come Online In The U.S.

Four New Natural Gas Pipelines Come Online In The U.S.
API Surprises Analysts With Unexpected Crude Draw

API Surprises Analysts With Unexpected Crude Draw


Most Commented

Alt text

Oil Plunges On A Wave Of Bearish News

 Alt text

EVs Overrated As Climate Game Changers: Expert

 Alt text

Houthi Rebels Launch Missile Attack On Saudi Oil Terminal

 Alt text

Is Russia About To Invade Ukraine?
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com