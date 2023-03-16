Russia Claims Bombs Found At A Druzhba Oil Pipeline Station

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 69.05 +1.44 +2.13%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 75.26 +1.57 +2.13%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 75.08 +0.86 +1.16%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 2.532 +0.093 +3.81%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.479 +0.041 +1.67%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 70.50 -3.81 -5.13%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 70.50 -3.81 -5.13%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 72.51 -7.05 -8.86%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 76.22 -2.70 -3.42%
Chart Mars US 20 hours 67.86 -3.37 -4.73%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.479 +0.041 +1.67%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 2 days 77.01 -1.09 -1.40%
Graph down Murban 2 days 78.87 -1.44 -1.79%
Graph down Iran Heavy 2 days 68.59 -6.87 -9.10%
Graph down Basra Light 471 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 2 days 72.65 -7.18 -8.99%
Graph down Bonny Light 2 days 72.51 -7.05 -8.86%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 72.51 -7.05 -8.86%
Chart Girassol 2 days 72.93 -7.01 -8.77%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 76.22 -2.70 -3.42%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 2 days 52.23 -3.47 -6.23%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 11 hours 46.36 -3.72 -7.43%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 11 hours 69.76 -3.72 -5.06%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 11 hours 68.01 -3.72 -5.19%
Graph down Sweet Crude 11 hours 65.16 -3.72 -5.40%
Graph down Peace Sour 11 hours 61.86 -3.72 -5.67%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 11 hours 61.86 -3.72 -5.67%
Chart Light Sour Blend 11 hours 63.16 -3.72 -5.56%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 11 hours 72.11 -3.72 -4.91%
Chart Central Alberta 11 hours 61.46 -3.72 -5.71%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 70.50 -3.81 -5.13%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 64.00 -3.75 -5.54%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 57.75 -3.75 -6.10%
Graph down ANS West Coast 3 days 75.25 -3.10 -3.96%
Graph down West Texas Sour 2 days 60.14 -4.77 -7.35%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 64.09 -3.72 -5.49%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 64.09 -3.72 -5.49%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 64.00 -3.75 -5.54%
Chart Kansas Common 15 days 64.52 +0.64 +1.00%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 73.92 -8.75 -10.58%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 7 minutes Energy Armageddon
  • 11 minutes Russia Says Europe Will Struggle To Replace Its Oil Products
  • 4 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 10 days How Many Wells From 1 Onshore Rig?
  • 17 days Сryptocurrency predictions
  • 17 days "Natural Gas Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – Grinding Toward Summer Highs Despite Huge Short Interest" by James Hyerczyk & REUTERS on NatGas
  • 20 days What Will We Do Without Oil
  • 20 days 'Get A Loan,' Commerce Chief Tells Unpaid Federal Workers

Breaking News:

U.S. Says Kosovo And Serbia Could Be Close To Normalizing Relations

The Environmental Implications Of A Hydrogen Economy

The Environmental Implications Of A Hydrogen Economy

A new study suggests that…

Russian Seaborne Exports Of Oil Products Dropped 10.4% In February

Russian Seaborne Exports Of Oil Products Dropped 10.4% In February

According to Reuters calculations, Russian…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
ZeroHedge

ZeroHedge

The leading economics blog online covering financial issues, geopolitics and trading.

More Info

Share

Related News

Russia Claims Bombs Found At A Druzhba Oil Pipeline Station

By ZeroHedge - Mar 16, 2023, 10:30 AM CDT

Officials with the Russian oil company Transneft say they've uncovered a failed bomb plot to sabotage the Druzhba oil pipeline and maim civilians in the western Bryansk region of Russia. 

Transneft spokesman Igor Demin told TASS on Wednesday that two explosive devices were found at a pumping station. The devices, while they didn't detonate, had some degree of damage due to the likelihood they were dropped from drones, he explained."The character of the explosive parts — metal balls — indicates that the organizers of this sabotage did not intend to damage equipment, but rather to kill people, namely civilian workers at a pumping station on the Druzhba [pipeline]. Investigations are underway," Demin said

The station in question, identified in Bloomberg as the Novozybkov station, "hasn’t been used for oil pumping so far this year; its reservoirs are empty," according to reports. Demin noted that no part of the station was damaged.

The Russian Defense Ministry didn't immediately comment on Transneft's statements, but the Kremlin has of late ratcheted its accusations that Ukrainian saboteurs are engaging in cross-border attacks. President Putin has recently ordered his federal security services (FSB) to tighten border security after a string of brazen cross-border incidents.

This year has also seen an unprecedented number of drone incursions over Russian territory, and Moscow has gone so far as to allege Western state backing of such operations.

By Zerohedge.com 

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Saudi Arabia’s Oil Exports Hit A 3-Month High In January

Next Post

U.S. Says Kosovo And Serbia Could Be Close To Normalizing Relations

ZeroHedge

ZeroHedge

The leading economics blog online covering financial issues, geopolitics and trading.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Court Seizes Malaysia Oil Firm Assets Amid $15 Billion Dispute

Court Seizes Malaysia Oil Firm Assets Amid $15 Billion Dispute
Saudi Arabia’s Oil Company Slips To World’s 3rd Largest Company

Saudi Arabia’s Oil Company Slips To World’s 3rd Largest Company
U.S. To Receive 3 Million Barrels Of Venezuelan Crude Oil In February

U.S. To Receive 3 Million Barrels Of Venezuelan Crude Oil In February
Ecuador Calls Force Majeure On Almost All Of Its Oil Production

Ecuador Calls Force Majeure On Almost All Of Its Oil Production
Chemical Giant Enters U.S. Shale With $1.4 Billion Acquisition

Chemical Giant Enters U.S. Shale With $1.4 Billion Acquisition

ADVERTISEMENT


Most Commented

Alt text

Biden Thinks Oil Will Be Around For A Decade—It’ll Be Much Longer

 Alt text

Putin’s Energy Gamble Backfires As Germany Secures Long-Term Gas Supplies

 Alt text

Could Gravity Batteries Win The Energy Storage War?

 Alt text

Are Small Modular Reactors The Future Of Nuclear Power?
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com