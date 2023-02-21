Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Russia Calls UN Meeting On Nordstream Sabotage

By Julianne Geiger - Feb 21, 2023, 1:30 PM CST

Russia called a UN Security Council meeting on Tuesday on the subject of the Nord Stream pipeline sabotage of last September, the AP said.

The Security Council reviewed Russia’s draft resolution on Monday, but said there was opposition to the resolution.

The meeting request comes after asking for a resolution that calls for a UN investigation of the sabotage. Denmark, Germany, and Sweden issued a letter to the Security Council member with its conclusion of the sabotage. According to their investigations, the Nord Stream 1 and 2 gas pipelines suffered damage “by powerful explosions due to sabotage.”

The investigations by the trio are ongoing, and while they have kept Russian authorities apprised of the investigations, no end date for the investigations has been given.

But while the three stated in the letter that they’ve kept Russia informed about the investigations, Russia repeated this week its call on Sweden to share its findings about the blast.

It was previously thought that the UN Security Council could vote on Russia’s resolution asking the UN to investigate the sabotage on Tuesday. But council diplomats speaking to the AP said today that a Tuesday vote was not expected. Russia has accused the United States of being behind the sabotage. Veteran journalist Seymour Hirsh also concluded that the United States was behind it—an insinuation that Washington quickly—and flat out—denied.

Nord Stream 2 was never put into operation after Germany axed the certification process following the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Russia, for its part, shut down Nord Stream 1 indefinitely in early September, claiming an inability to repair gas turbines because of the Western sanctions. 

By Julianne Geiger for Oilprice.com

