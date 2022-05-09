Rivian Falls As Ford Dumps Millions Of Shares

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 40 mins 103.1 -6.68 -6.09%
Graph down Brent Crude 11 mins 105.3 -7.06 -6.28%
Graph down Natural Gas 40 mins 7.026 -1.017 -12.64%
Graph down Heating Oil 42 mins 3.835 -0.119 -3.02%
Graph down Gasoline 41 mins 3.642 -0.117 -3.12%
Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 111.7 +1.55 +1.41%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 111.7 +1.55 +1.41%
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 115.1 +2.42 +2.15%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 114.4 +1.33 +1.18%
Chart Mars US 31 mins 101.7 -6.68 -6.16%
Chart Gasoline 41 mins 3.642 -0.117 -3.12%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 4 days 107.7 +1.35 +1.27%
Graph up Murban 4 days 110.5 +1.43 +1.31%
Graph up Iran Heavy 4 days 112.7 +1.84 +1.66%
Graph down Basra Light 161 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 4 days 116.3 +1.95 +1.70%
Graph up Bonny Light 4 days 115.1 +2.42 +2.15%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 115.1 +2.42 +2.15%
Chart Girassol 4 days 113.0 +2.45 +2.22%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 114.4 +1.33 +1.18%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 4 days 92.83 +0.96 +1.04%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 16 hours 95.67 +1.51 +1.60%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 16 hours 111.9 +1.51 +1.37%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 16 hours 110.2 +1.51 +1.39%
Graph up Sweet Crude 16 hours 108.1 +1.51 +1.42%
Graph up Peace Sour 16 hours 105.2 +1.51 +1.46%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 16 hours 105.2 +1.51 +1.46%
Chart Light Sour Blend 16 hours 107.3 +1.51 +1.43%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 16 hours 110.9 +1.51 +1.38%
Chart Central Alberta 16 hours 105.5 +1.51 +1.45%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 111.7 +1.55 +1.41%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 5 days 104.8 +0.25 +0.24%
Graph up Giddings 5 days 98.50 +0.25 +0.25%
Graph up ANS West Coast 5 days 114.9 +0.63 +0.55%
Graph up West Texas Sour 5 days 102.2 +0.45 +0.44%
Graph up Eagle Ford 5 days 106.2 +0.45 +0.43%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 5 days 106.2 +0.45 +0.43%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 5 days 104.8 +0.25 +0.24%
Chart Kansas Common 4 days 100.0 +1.50 +1.52%
Chart Buena Vista 4 days 116.0 +1.51 +1.32%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes "Natural Gas Trading Picks Up Considerably Amid High Volatility" by Charles Kennedy - ...And is U.S. NatGas Futures dramatically overbought at the $6.35 range?
  • 8 minutes How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 12 minutes  What Russia has reached over three months diplomatic and military pressure on West ?
  • 2 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 8 hours How cheap Chinese tires might explain Russia's 'stalled' 40-mile-long military convoy in Ukraine
  • 5 hours "The Calm Before The Storm In Oil Markets" by Tom Kool of OILPRICE and seen at YahooFinance
  • 5 hours "How to Calculate Your Individual ESG Score to ensure that your Digital ID 'benefits' and money are accessible"
  • 11 hours Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in
  • 23 hours Will Variants and Ill-Health Continue to Plague Economic Outlooks?
  • 3 days "Russia will stop 'in a moment' if Ukraine meets terms - Kremlin" by Reuters via Yahoo News...but Reuters suddenly cut out the balanced part of the story.
  • 10 hours "The Global Digital ID Prison" by James Corbett of CorbettReport.com

Breaking News:

Novak: Russia’s Crude Production Up In May

Russia’s War Is A Geopolitical Minefield For Chinese President Xi Jinping

Russia’s War Is A Geopolitical Minefield For Chinese President Xi Jinping

Chinese President Xi Jinping had…

Oil Markets Are Bracing For Further Supply Disruptions

Oil Markets Are Bracing For Further Supply Disruptions

As the Senate revives efforts…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
ZeroHedge

ZeroHedge

The leading economics blog online covering financial issues, geopolitics and trading.

More Info

Share

Related News

Rivian Falls As Ford Dumps Millions Of Shares

By ZeroHedge - May 09, 2022, 10:30 AM CDT

Adding to its prodigious losses - its shares have fallen more than 70% YTD - shares of electric carmaker Rivian continued to tumble on Monday following reports that Ford and another investor are looking to sell their shares at a discount as the company's post-IPO lockup finally expires, allowing insiders to cash out (while their shares are still worth something).

CNBC reported Sunday that Ford is to offer 8 million Rivian shares via Goldman Sachs, while JPMorgan is readying a sale of 13 million to 15 million shares belonging to other insiders.

Rivian shares were down nearly 10% at their peak during the pre-market selloff.

Rivian's IPO was a memorable one, and emblematic of the profit-less tech craze that characterized the pandemic-era market. It was the sixth biggest IPO in US history, generating more than $13 billion to fund growth for the EV-maker, unfortunately, the production of its products at its plant in Normal, Illinois has lagged due to supply-chain pressures. Back in March, the company said it expected to produce 25,000 electric trucks and SUVs this year, as the start-up battled through supply chain constraints and internal production snags. That would be just half of the vehicle production forecast to investors last year as part of its IPO roadshow.

Late last month, Amazon and Ford revealed that they had lost a combined $12.3 billion on their Rivian investments.

By Zerohedge.com



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

U.S. Grid Operators Are Bracing For A Wave Of Blackouts

Next Post

U.S. Grid Operators Are Bracing For A Wave Of Blackouts

ZeroHedge

ZeroHedge

The leading economics blog online covering financial issues, geopolitics and trading.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Diesel In ‘Crisis’ Mode As Prices Break Records

Diesel In ‘Crisis’ Mode As Prices Break Records
Rystad: Oil Demand To Sink By 1.4 Million Bpd

Rystad: Oil Demand To Sink By 1.4 Million Bpd
The U.S. Has Lost Its Position As The World’s Top LNG Exporter

The U.S. Has Lost Its Position As The World’s Top LNG Exporter
U.S. Fuel Exports Are Draining Domestic Diesel And Gasoline Supplies 

U.S. Fuel Exports Are Draining Domestic Diesel And Gasoline Supplies 
Europe Buys Abu Dhabi Crude To Replace Russian Barrels

Europe Buys Abu Dhabi Crude To Replace Russian Barrels


Most Commented

Alt text

What’s Keeping China From Buying More Russian Crude?

 Alt text

Why Are Big Oil Execs Dumping Millions Of Dollars Worth Of Stock?

 Alt text

India’s Russian Dealings Have Left Biden’s Geopolitical Oil Strategy In Tatters

 Alt text

Is Global Oil Production Growing Fast Enough?
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com