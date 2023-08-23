Rio Tinto And BHP Grapple With Market Dynamics In Mining Sector

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 78.59 -1.05 -1.32%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 82.84 -1.19 -1.42%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 85.40 -1.11 -1.28%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 2.533 -0.027 -1.05%
Graph down Gasoline 11 mins 2.744 -0.045 -1.62%
Graph down Louisiana Light 1 day 83.00 -0.71 -0.85%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 1 day 83.00 -0.71 -0.85%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 86.15 -0.83 -0.95%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 86.51 -1.07 -1.22%
Chart Mars US 17 hours 80.45 -1.02 -1.25%
Chart Gasoline 11 mins 2.744 -0.045 -1.62%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 1 day 85.05 -1.13 -1.31%
Graph down Murban 1 day 86.80 -1.06 -1.21%
Graph down Iran Heavy 1 day 84.52 -0.71 -0.83%
Graph down Basra Light 631 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 1 day 84.51 -0.79 -0.93%
Graph down Bonny Light 1 day 86.15 -0.83 -0.95%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 86.15 -0.83 -0.95%
Chart Girassol 1 day 87.81 -0.69 -0.78%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 86.51 -1.07 -1.22%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 84 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 8 hours 62.14 -0.58 -0.92%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 8 hours 81.79 -0.48 -0.58%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 8 hours 80.04 -0.48 -0.60%
Graph down Sweet Crude 8 hours 76.99 -0.48 -0.62%
Graph down Peace Sour 8 hours 75.64 -0.48 -0.63%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 8 hours 75.64 -0.48 -0.63%
Chart Light Sour Blend 8 hours 76.54 -0.48 -0.62%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 8 hours 81.64 -0.48 -0.58%
Chart Central Alberta 8 hours 75.64 -0.48 -0.63%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 1 day 83.00 -0.71 -0.85%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 1 day 77.36 +0.16 +0.21%
Graph up Giddings 1 day 71.11 +0.16 +0.23%
Graph down ANS West Coast 2 days 87.37 -0.33 -0.38%
Graph up West Texas Sour 1 day 76.16 +0.16 +0.21%
Graph up Eagle Ford 1 day 77.36 +0.16 +0.21%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 1 day 77.36 +0.16 +0.21%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 1 day 76.75 -0.50 -0.65%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 71.00 -0.50 -0.70%
Chart Buena Vista 1 min 86.25 +2.06 +2.45%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 5 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 2 days Energy and food crisis will lead to riots in Europe
  • 5 days How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy

Breaking News:

Rio Tinto And BHP Grapple With Market Dynamics In Mining Sector

Can Guyana Avoid The Oil Curse?

Can Guyana Avoid The Oil Curse?

Guyana's rapid emergence as a…

The Threat Of A Jihadist Resurgence In West Africa

The Threat Of A Jihadist Resurgence In West Africa

Jihadist groups are resurging in…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
City A.M

City A.M

CityAM.com is the online presence of City A.M., London's first free daily business newspaper. Both platforms cover financial and business news as well as sport and…

More Info

Share

Related News

Rio Tinto And BHP Grapple With Market Dynamics In Mining Sector

By City A.M - Aug 23, 2023, 9:30 AM CDT

The company has now slashed it dividend nearly in half to $1.70 per share, down from $3.25 per share the year before.

These headwinds have also hit rival Rio Tinto’s share price this year.

Henry hopes the company’s expansive portfolio – which includes copper, gold, nickel, and potash – meant the Aussie firm could navigate China’s sluggish economic revival and the West’s hawkish response to inflation.

Both these factors have eaten into demand for iron ore – which is a key ingredient for steelmaking – causing challenges for the world’s biggest miner by market capitalisation.

Over the past year, prices for iron ore, BHP’s top revenue-generating commodity, have retreated from peaks above $165 per metric tonne towards $100 per tonne, as global supply chains calmed following the pandemic.

Meanwhile, inflation has caused BHP’s capital and exploration expenditures to spike 16 per cent over the year to $7.1bn – with the company expecting those expenditures to rise to $10bn in the next two years.

That is partly due to $1bn per year that BHP will now have to spend on its newly acquired Oz Minerals business, with the company further investing in growth projects such as Jansen pot ash in Canada.

Despite the cost pressures, Henry told reporters BHP was “running a tight ship, necessary to weather some of the external challenges – including China’s slashed steel production and flagging property sector.

While BHP has now cut its forecast for China’s growth to 5-5.5 per cent from 5.75-6.25 per cent, the Aussie firm still expects China to produce more than a billion metric tons of steel this year for the fifth consecutive year.

By contrast, Henry believes Western demand for commodities has been hampered hurt by hawkish interest rate hikes.

“It is worth noting that combined China and India are expected to represent half of world GDP growth in the year,” he said,

He also argued that China is such “a big driver of commodity markets” that its economic drivers influence commodity markets irrespective of how much a company trades with them – predicting that, in the near term, “China’s trajectory is contingent on the effectiveness of recent policy measures”.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, the mining boss felt it was too early to assess the impact of Beijing’s policy measures on the country’s housing market – with property giant Country Garden on the verge of defaulting.

BHP shares had slipped by 1.2 percent to A$42.98 by noon on the Australian Stock Exchange.

By Nicholas Earl via CityAM

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage


Previous Post

UK Fines Morgan Stanley For Energy Traders Using Private WhatsApp Messages

City A.M

City A.M

CityAM.com is the online presence of City A.M., London's first free daily business newspaper. Both platforms cover financial and business news as well as sport and…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Oil Prices Balloon On Largest Single-Week Crude Inventory Crash In Years

Oil Prices Balloon On Largest Single-Week Crude Inventory Crash In Years
Biden Administration Proposes Hike In Fuel Economy Standards

Biden Administration Proposes Hike In Fuel Economy Standards
Oil Prices Jump As Saudi Arabia Extends Oil Production Cut

Oil Prices Jump As Saudi Arabia Extends Oil Production Cut
Sweden’s Nuclear Power Ambitions Quashed

Sweden’s Nuclear Power Ambitions Quashed
Gas Prices Inch Higher As TotalEnergies Shuts Down Port Arthur Refinery

Gas Prices Inch Higher As TotalEnergies Shuts Down Port Arthur Refinery

ADVERTISEMENT


Most Commented

Alt text

Explaining The Heat Wave: Separating Weather From Climate Change

 Alt text

The Looming Oil Crisis The World Is Ignoring

 Alt text

IEA: Global Oil Demand Hits Record High

 Alt text

Oil Production Cuts Are Taking Their Toll On Saudi Arabia’s Economy
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com