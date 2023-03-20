Rhode Island Is Struggling To Realize Its Offshore Wind Potential

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 66.06 -0.68 -1.02%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 72.46 -0.51 -0.70%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 71.96 -1.85 -2.51%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 2.260 -0.078 -3.34%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 2.496 -0.005 -0.22%
Graph down Louisiana Light 3 days 69.51 -1.74 -2.44%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 3 days 69.51 -1.74 -2.44%
Chart Bonny Light 3 days 73.32 -0.82 -1.11%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 74.11 +0.36 +0.49%
Chart Mars US 3 days 67.24 -1.61 -2.34%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.496 -0.005 -0.22%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 3 days 74.36 +1.16 +1.58%
Graph up Murban 3 days 76.19 +1.02 +1.36%
Graph down Iran Heavy 3 days 69.89 -0.43 -0.61%
Graph down Basra Light 475 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 3 days 73.25 -0.79 -1.07%
Graph down Bonny Light 3 days 73.32 -0.82 -1.11%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 3 days 73.32 -0.82 -1.11%
Chart Girassol 3 days 73.65 -1.07 -1.43%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 74.11 +0.36 +0.49%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 3 days 51.95 -1.48 -2.77%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 10 hours 45.68 -1.42 -3.01%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 10 hours 69.08 -1.42 -2.01%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 10 hours 67.33 -1.42 -2.07%
Graph down Sweet Crude 10 hours 64.48 -1.42 -2.15%
Graph down Peace Sour 10 hours 61.18 -1.42 -2.27%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 10 hours 61.18 -1.42 -2.27%
Chart Light Sour Blend 10 hours 62.48 -1.42 -2.22%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 10 hours 71.43 -1.42 -1.95%
Chart Central Alberta 10 hours 60.78 -1.42 -2.28%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 3 days 69.51 -1.74 -2.44%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 3 days 63.25 -1.50 -2.32%
Graph down Giddings 3 days 57.00 -1.50 -2.56%
Graph up ANS West Coast 4 days 72.23 +0.53 +0.74%
Graph down West Texas Sour 3 days 59.27 -1.61 -2.64%
Graph down Eagle Ford 3 days 63.22 -1.61 -2.48%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 3 days 63.22 -1.61 -2.48%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 3 days 63.25 -1.50 -2.32%
Chart Kansas Common 19 days 64.52 +0.64 +1.00%
Chart Buena Vista 3 days 73.05 -1.61 -2.16%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 7 minutes Energy Armageddon
  • 11 minutes Russia Says Europe Will Struggle To Replace Its Oil Products
  • 27 mins GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 14 days How Many Wells From 1 Onshore Rig?
  • 21 days Сryptocurrency predictions
  • 21 days "Natural Gas Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – Grinding Toward Summer Highs Despite Huge Short Interest" by James Hyerczyk & REUTERS on NatGas
  • 24 days What Will We Do Without Oil

Breaking News:

Rhode Island Is Struggling To Realize Its Offshore Wind Potential

What Does The Future Hold For Iron Ore Markets?

What Does The Future Hold For Iron Ore Markets?

Iron ore futures have risen…

Did High Interest Rates Break Silicon Valley Bank?

Did High Interest Rates Break Silicon Valley Bank?

The Fed's quick rate hikes,…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Michael Kern

Michael Kern

Michael Kern is a newswriter and editor at Safehaven.com and Oilprice.com, 

More Info

Share

Related News

Rhode Island Is Struggling To Realize Its Offshore Wind Potential

By Michael Kern - Mar 20, 2023, 11:30 AM CDT

Rhode Island is making strides in the renewable energy sector, with plans to develop offshore wind energy. Governor McKee recently announced a Request for Proposals (RFP) for 600 to 1,000 megawatts of newly developed offshore wind capacity. This move is part of the state’s commitment to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and increase its use of renewable energy sources.

The first offshore wind farm in the US was built off Block Island in 2016, and it has been providing clean energy to the area ever since. The proposed Revolution Wind Farm project would be located off the coast of Rhode Island and Connecticut and have a capacity of 704 MW. It would provide clean, affordable power to both states.

In addition to Revolution Wind Farm, there are other potential sites for offshore wind development in Rhode Island. The Bureau of Ocean Energy Management (BOEM) has identified areas with annual average wind speeds of 7 meters per second or greater at 90-m height as suitable for offshore development. These areas could potentially be used for future projects that would generate even more renewable energy for Rhode Island residents.

However, despite these promising opportunities, only one proposal was submitted in response to Governor McKee’s RFP – from Orsted US Offshore Wind. While this is a positive step forward, some stakeholders had hoped that more developers would submit proposals so that there could be more competition and better prices for consumers.

Rhode Island officials are currently evaluating Orsted’s proposal and will make a decision on whether or not to move forward with it later this year. If approved, it could lead to significant investment in the state’s economy and create thousands of jobs related to construction and operation of the new offshore wind farm. It could also help reduce electricity costs by providing an additional source of clean energy that is cheaper than traditional fossil fuels like coal or natural gas.

Offshore wind has become increasingly popular worldwide due to its potential for generating large amounts of renewable energy with minimal environmental impact. In order for Rhode Island to remain competitive in this growing industry, it must continue investing in infrastructure and technology related to offshore wind development while also ensuring that any projects meet stringent safety standards and adhere to strict environmental regulations.

Overall, Rhode Island is taking important steps towards increasing its use of renewable energy sources such as offshore wind power. With continued investment in infrastructure and technology related to offshore wind development, along with careful evaluation of any proposals received from developers, Rhode Island can ensure that it remains at the forefront of this rapidly growing industry while also helping reduce greenhouse gas emissions and providing clean, affordable electricity for its residents.

By Michael Kern for Oilprice.com

ADVERTISEMENT

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Vitol Revenue Skyrocketed 80% In 2022

Michael Kern

Michael Kern

Michael Kern is a newswriter and editor at Safehaven.com and Oilprice.com, 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Saudi Arabia’s Oil Company Slips To World’s 3rd Largest Company

Saudi Arabia’s Oil Company Slips To World’s 3rd Largest Company
Auto Industry In Turmoil: Car Dealers Crushed By Price Squeeze

Auto Industry In Turmoil: Car Dealers Crushed By Price Squeeze
Ecuador Calls Force Majeure On Almost All Of Its Oil Production

Ecuador Calls Force Majeure On Almost All Of Its Oil Production
Chemical Giant Enters U.S. Shale With $1.4 Billion Acquisition

Chemical Giant Enters U.S. Shale With $1.4 Billion Acquisition
Oil Prices Crash Below $70 As Credit Suisse Shares Tumble

Oil Prices Crash Below $70 As Credit Suisse Shares Tumble

ADVERTISEMENT


Most Commented

Alt text

Biden Thinks Oil Will Be Around For A Decade—It’ll Be Much Longer

 Alt text

Putin’s Energy Gamble Backfires As Germany Secures Long-Term Gas Supplies

 Alt text

Could Gravity Batteries Win The Energy Storage War?

 Alt text

The Real Reason Why Automakers Slashed EV Prices
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com